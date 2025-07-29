ExCeL Goes Large

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EXCEL LONDON HOSTS FIRST EVENT IN NEW 25,000SQM STATE-OF-THE-ART EXPANSION

Season finale of Formula E marks first official event in new space

London venue now the largest fully integrated conference & exhibition centre in Europe

Expansion stems from growing demand from UK, Europe & North America and will "reinforce London as a world-leading event destination"

London's Deputy Mayor for Business Howard Dawber shows support for Excel and London's events industry

Expansion opening coincides with Excel's 25th anniversary year

Excel London – part of ADNEC Group, a Modon company – has successfully hosted the inaugural event in its new state-of-the-art expansion – making it the largest fully integrated conference and exhibition centre in Europe. The weekend's season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship marked the opening of the new 25,000sqm purpose-built space, built by McLaren Construction, expanding the venue's existing world-class facilities by a further 25% – totalling 125,000sqm (1.3m sqft).

Developed due to growing demand from the UK, Europe and North America, the expansion forms part of a wider £350m investment programme from ADNEC Group in London's business tourism economy, and forms part of Excel's mission to become the best event destination in the world. Offering stunning views of London's skyline, the new facilities include an expanded International Convention Centre – allowing Excel and London to compete for a some of the largest congresses in Europe – together with ultra-modern exhibition halls, conference spaces and meeting rooms.

Built to leading BREEAM sustainability standards, the expansion includes new public green spaces, an enhanced waterfront for pedestrians and cyclists and, like the entirety of Excel, uses 100% renewable energy. In addition, the construction process saved more than 11,000kg of CO2e by using Cemfree, an ultra-low carbon masonry mortar. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Excel London and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The expansion of Excel marks a pivotal moment and a strategic investment to drive growth for ADNEC Group, as well as reinforce London as a world-leading event destination.

"This expansion enhances our competitiveness to attract the largest international events, generating significant economic flows for the city, and supporting thousands of businesses and local jobs. The increased space directly translates into higher revenues and profits through improved occupancy rates and the ability to host larger and concurrent events."The flexible spaces allow us to accommodate new types of events, increase our annual event count, and attract leading global names in vital sectors such as technology and science. This expansion is the driver of our future growth, enabling us to better serve our clients and strengthen our role as a vital economic engine for London."

Jeremy Rees, CEO of Excel London, added: "This expansion is a historic moment of pride not just for Excel in its 25th anniversary year, but for the entire city of London. It is not just an increase in space, but an investment in the future and a testament to our commitment to providing a world-class environment for world-class events...fitting therefore that the spectacle of Formula E should be the first."

He added: "Interest and bookings for our new expansion, and Excel as a whole, are at unprecedented levels, with 10 major international congresses already confirmed for 2026 – a record for a single year – and demonstrating London as a global events destination."

Excel, together with its new entertainment district Immerse LDN, hosts more than 400 events annually, welcoming four million visitors – a quarter of these from overseas – with these figures expected to rise over the coming years. The venue was acquired by ADNEC Group in 2008 and, thanks to their investment and vision, has grown from strength to strength ever since.