In a world driven by innovation and progress, few organizations can claim foundational and future-facing roles, as The Explorers Club. Founded in 1904 in New York City, the Club is a non-profit organization and has stood for more than a century as a beacon of scientific inquiry, global exploration, and human achievement. From the first humans to stand atop Mount Everest to the first astronauts to land on the moon, The Explorers Club has counted the most remarkable individuals in history among its members, not for their wealth, but for their will to understand, protect, and advance the world.

As Robert Croucher, Director of The Explorers Club, puts it, "The real purpose behind the organization is scientific inquiry in the field, resource conservation, and field study." It is this deeply rooted mission that propels the Club into new frontiers of environmental preservation, cultural research, space exploration, and beyond. Its members have led efforts that directly influenced modern climate science, ocean conservation, space exploration, and wildlife conservation.

Right to left David Dolan, Head of Development of the Explorers Club (recipient of the Sweeney Medal) Trevor Wallace (New Explorers Award), Apollo astronaut Captain Jim Lovell (Explorers Medal), Jeff Bezos (Buzz Aldrin Award) Dr. Gino Caspari (New Explorers Award) Dr. Edie Widder (Citation of Merit). (Source: The Explorers Club)

The collaboration across people, projects, and purpose is what creates such tangible change. Croucher says, "We are a mission-driven society that raises capital, awards grants, and supports exploration wherever it's needed most." Whether through partnerships with purpose-driven corporations or through its elite but merit-based membership structure, the Club focuses its influence and resources where they matter most.

A shining example is the Club's long-standing collaboration with Rolex. Through the Rolex Perpetual Planet program, The Explorers Club has empowered a new generation of scientific leaders to carry out transformative research. Two recent grantees, Katherine Angier and Letícia Benavalli, are emblematic of this vision.

Angier seeks to solve a rainforest mystery in the Republic of the Congo, exploring why animals congregate around enigmatic clearings in the forest. Her work could reshape how we understand biodiversity hotspots and inform conservation strategies in vulnerable ecosystems. Benavalli is focused on jaguars in Brazil's southern cerrado. By mapping their genetics, dietary patterns, and habitat needs, she hopes to illuminate pathways to preserve one of the planet's most elusive and endangered big cats.

These aren't just field studies; they are lifelines for ecosystems, cultural heritage, and the future of scientific discovery. And they are made possible because the Club has developed a funding model that matches donor capital with meaningful fieldwork. Corporate partners like Rolex co-fund exploration grants, with grantees chosen collaboratively, resulting in high-impact projects backed by both scientific merit and strategic investment.

Beyond financial support, The Explorers Club also builds a powerful ecosystem for its members. Far from being an exclusive social group, it is a dynamic network where professionals from diverse backgrounds, scientists, conservationists, explorers, and storytellers gather to push the boundaries of what is possible. Members gain access to high-caliber events like Monaco Oceans Week, the GLEX Summit in Ottawa, and the Annual Dinner in New York, as well as private talks with some of the most influential voices in science and exploration.

"You have to illustrate that you have an interest in the Club's mission, as well as be active in the sector," says Croucher. "It's a simple but effective meritocratic philosophy. Members are admitted not by their wealth or societal acclaim, but by grit, purpose, and proven contribution."

Take Preet Chandi, MBE, for instance. Known as "Polar Preet," she holds a world record for the fastest solo ski to the South Pole and is now training for an even more treacherous expedition to the North Pole. She joined the Club not with fanfare, but with a story. Within six months, she advanced from London Patron Member to full Fellow, a rare and remarkable journey. "Her dedication embodies everything we stand for," says Croucher.

And the community spirit extends far beyond funding. "You should see people's faces when they walk out of one of our talks," Croucher adds. "It doesn't matter whether you're a GCSE student or a PhD holder, it clicks. Your life feels incomplete without this purpose." The Club offers state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring its reach extends far beyond Manhattan's brownstone headquarters.

What ties it all together is purpose. Whether backing jaguar research in Brazil, fighting rhino poaching in Kenya, or empowering polar expeditions, The Explorers Club is not just preserving history; it's making it.

As Croucher concludes: "Only by working together, members, partners, and supporters can we build the future this world deserves."