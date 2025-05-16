Fintech Week London Relaunches as London Fintech Summit 2025

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marking its fifth anniversary, Fintech Week London is undergoing a major revamp. In partnership with global event firm Trescon, it will relaunch its flagship conference as the London Fintech Summit – a new international gathering aimed at uniting finance leaders, investors, policymakers and startups to chart the future of fintech. Set for 6–7 October 2025, London Fintech Summit will spotlight cross-border collaboration and investment. The week will also feature a VIP dinner for 100 C-level leaders and government officials, an industry party, and a dedicated day for international delegations in partnership with Grow London.

"London has long been at the centre of financial innovation, and the London Fintech Summit 2025 will cement its role as a critical link between financial capitals," said Raf De Kimpe, CEO of Fintech Week London. "By combining Fintech Week London's existing network with Trescon's extensive international reach, we are creating a summit that brings together the most influential voices shaping the future of finance."

While Fintech Week London will continue to host a series of finance-focused events across the capital, the newly launched summit will serve as the main stage for global fintech dialogue. London Fintech Summit 2025 aims to connect financial powerhouses from markets including New York, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Brussels, with a sharp focus on investment, regulation, and innovation - reasserting London's role as a global fintech hub. The event will connect top financial minds from across the globe to shape the future of finance.

London may be one of the world's oldest financial centres, but it remains at the cutting edge of fintech innovation. Home to over 1,600 of the UK's 3,300 fintech companies, the capital has become a meeting point for traditional banks, tech giants, and startups alike. From legacy institutions to digital disruptors, the London Fintech Summit and Fintech Week London offer a front-row seat to the global forces shaping the future of finance.

The annual London Fintech Summit is set to raise the bar for global fintech events, uniting policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, tech innovators, and end-users for impactful, solution-focused dialogue. By connecting major financial hubs and prioritising inclusivity, cross-border collaboration, and regulatory alignment, the summit reinforces London's position at the heart of global fintech - and offers a platform for shaping the future of finance.

London Fintech Summit: Key Themes

The summit will spotlight the forces shaping global fintech, including:

Future of Payments – Mobile-first, tech-enabled, frictionless interactions

Data, Risk & Fraud – Tackling cybersecurity and system resilience

Government & Regulation – Global policy shifts and cross-border alignment

Artificial Intelligence – From agentic to generative AI in finance

Digital Assets & Tokenisation – Opportunities and regulatory challenges

Fintech for Good – Driving inclusion, impact, and access

Why London Fintech Summit Stands Out

- High-Impact Networking: Two content stages, curated 1-on-1 meetings, and 700+ leaders from finance, tech, VC, government, and regulation.

- Global Perspective: Country and industry pavilions spotlighting innovations from major fintech markets.

- Investor Access: Roundtables linking startups with VCs, institutions, and family offices.

- Policy Dialogue: Direct engagement with regulators and government on cross-border fintech policy.

- Innovation Showcase: Live demos of the latest financial technologies.

- Broad Impact: Focused not just on business, but on fintech's real-world impact for users and society.

Backed by the UK government's £250 million Financial Services and Markets Bill, and with global fintech projected to grow at over 22% annually through 2030, London is poised to remain a global fintech leader.

About London Fintech Summit

London Fintech Summit is a premier global platform bringing together financial leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to drive cross-border collaboration and shape the future of financial services. As the flagship event of Fintech Week London, the summit serves as a catalyst for investment, regulatory dialogue, and technological advancements, reinforcing London's role as a global fintech hub.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm, creating high-impact platforms that connect governments, investors, and industry leaders in fintech, AI, and emerging technologies. With a track record of hosting industry-leading summits such as the Dubai FinTech Summit, Dubai AI Festival, Future Sustainability Forum, HODL, DATEwithTech, and World FinTech Show, Trescon drives innovation, investment, and strategic collaboration in high-growth markets.

Backed by Trescon's expertise in delivering industry-leading fintech and technology summits, including:

• HODL (formerly World Blockchain Summit) – The longest-running blockchain event series

• DATE with Tech – A fintech and emerging technology series hosted in India, Saudi Arabia, and Jakarta

• World Fintech Show – A key platform for fintech innovation and investment

With a proven track record of managing government-backed events like the Dubai FinTech Summit and Dubai AI Festival (a flagship AI and emerging technology event) both hosted for Dubai government), Trescon brings a world-class platform that drives meaningful discussions and shapes the future of financial services.

About Fintech Week London

Fintech Week London is a week-long celebration of London's fintech innovation, culminating in a flagship conference that brings together industry leaders, decision makers, and innovators to explore the latest trends and developments in the fintech space. With a commitment to collaboration and networking, this event is the premier destination for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of fintech innovation.