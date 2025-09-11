Sam Jones, cofounder of Gener8, discusses the challenges of building a tech company from the ground up, the importance of user empowerment, and how he's reshaping the digital landscape by putting data back in the hands of its rightful owners.

Sam Jones, cofounder of Gener8, a company that lets people take back control and earn from their online data, was once a global brand manager at Red Bull, working with tech giants like Google, Meta, and TikTok. But after seeing how the digital economy exploited user data without fair compensation, he made a bold move to change the system. With no technical background and a clear vision, he left his comfortable role at Red Bull to create a platform that empowers users to control and profit from their own data. In this Entrepreneur UK Q&A, Jones opens up about the inspiration behind Gener8, the challenges of starting a tech company, and the lessons he's learned on his entrepreneurial journey.

What inspired you to start your business?

Before founding Gener8, I was the Global Brand Manager at Red Bull, where I was responsible for overseeing a third of the company's worldwide advertising. It was an incredible role that gave me a front-row seat to the inner workings of the advertising ecosystem, and I worked closely with the major tech giants - Google, Meta, TikTok - developing joint campaigns that would maximise the reach and effectiveness of our ads. But over time, something began to gnaw at me.

In every meeting, there was always the same pivotal slide: the sheer scale of data these platforms collected on their users. This data wasn't just impressive; it was the currency that powered the entire digital economy. And yet, the people who generated it- ordinary users like you and me - were completely left out of the equation. It was like the industry's open secret: our data fuels Big Tech's profits, yet the individuals producing this data have no control, no visibility, and certainly no share in the value created.

The moment it clicked for me was one that most people can relate to - when you mention something to a friend, and the next thing you know, you're bombarded with ads for it. That eerie feeling made me dig deeper into how the digital world works. I realised that almost every app we open or website we visit tracks us - building detailed profiles that are bought and sold without our explicit consent. And it made me angry. This was our information. Our data. Not the tech giants'. I became obsessed with the belief that people should have the right to decide what happens to their data: whether they want to keep it private or, if they choose, earn from it themselves. That belief became the spark that ignited Gener8. I left my role at Red Bull and set out - without a technical background, without a safety net, but with a clear vision: to build technology that empowers people to control and earn from their data.

Gener8 was born with a simple but bold mission: to flip the model on its head and put people back in control of their digital lives. To give them a choice. To create a fairer system where value is shared, and individuals can make informed decisions about their data. That mission still fuels everything we do today. It shapes our values around transparency, user empowerment, and challenging the status quo. It's been a journey full of challenges, but also one of incredible purpose, knowing that we're building something that can genuinely impact millions of people by reshaping how the internet works—for good.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

Building Gener8 has been a journey punctuated by some significant - and at times daunting - challenges. From the outset, I was a solo founder without a technical background, trying to launch a tech company that aimed to challenge some of the most powerful corporations in the world. That alone brought its own set of hurdles.

In the early days, my biggest challenge was assembling a team. As someone who couldn't code, I had to find people who could not only build the technology but who also believed in our mission to flip the data economy on its head. It was difficult to attract top talent to a startup that many saw as David going up against Goliath. But I learned that when you have a clear mission and tell a compelling story, it resonates. Slowly, I attracted brilliant, mission-driven people who became the foundation of Gener8's growth.

How did you secure your initial funding?

I kissed a lot of frogs! In the early days, I met with as many angel investors as I could -anyone willing to have a conversation. Over time, as I refined my pitch and learned how to tell the story more effectively, I eventually found the first two angel investors who believed in me enough to write the first cheques and get the idea off the ground

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I keep moving forward.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

If I could go back to the day I started Gener8, there are countless lessons I wish I could have whispered to myself. The truth is, no book, podcast, or MBA can fully prepare you for the realities of building a startup from the ground up - especially when you're challenging the very foundations of the digital economy. Here are two of the key things I've learned:

- I've learned that progress isn't always linear, and that's okay. Startups grow in messy, unpredictable ways, and sometimes you have to pivot, pause, or rethink your assumptions. Early on, I equated progress with speed. Now I understand that longevity comes from being able to pause, reflect, and course-correct.

- I've learned the importance of storytelling. I used to think that building great tech was enough. But actually, telling the story of why your company exists, why it matters, and why people should care is what inspires users, investors, and partners to join you on the journey. Storytelling isn't a 'nice to have' - it's a strategic asset.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

For me, motivation comes from the bigger mission we're pursuing. It's the fuel that drives me through the toughest moments. But that energy is only sustainable when it's built on the basics: daily exercise, enough sleep, and eating well. When I've got all three in balance, I'm flying. If I'm managing two, I'm solid. If I'm down to one, I can still get by. But when all three slip, that's when I really feel it. Staying disciplined with those fundamentals keeps me resilient and able to show up at my best

Share your tips for achieving success...

Resilience is the number 1 most important quality. Stay in the fight. As long as you believe in what you are doing then no matter what challenge you're facing you can always find ways to access more capital, you can always find ways to attract great talent and you can always find ways to win new customers. But it will be harder than you ever anticipate and you need to stay in the fight.