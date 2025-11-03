Entrepreneur Frank Bod, founder and owner of Berg Special Products, has been a key player in the wheelchair accessories industry for more than two decades. Based in the Netherlands, the entrepreneur and his company supply spoke guards and trays to dozens of countries, helping to make mobility safer, more comfortable, and more personal.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From Workshop to Global Wheelchair Accessories Supplier

Today, Frank Bod and BSP produce over 10,000 sets of wheelchair spoke guards and around 2,000 wheelchair trays annually. Its products are delivered to leading wheelchair manufacturers, clinics, and rehabilitation centers across Europe, North America, Japan, and Australia.

What started as a small local Dutch operation has evolved into an international wheelchair accessories supplier, recognized for precision, durability, and reliability.

Spoke Guards Personalization as the New Standard

Demand for spoke guards is growing steadily each year, driven by a clear shift in user expectations. Orders for custom designs have now surpassed those for ready-made collections, signaling that functionality alone no longer satisfies consumers. People want products that express their identity.

Frank Bod understands this change deeply. He sees how spoke guards featuring personal artwork or symbols transform a wheelchair from a purely medical device into a unique extension of the individual's personality. Chief Innovation Officer, Vladyslav Biletskyi notes that individuality is part of accessibility, a principle that redefines how users experience their mobility aids—transforming them into personal spaces rather than impersonal equipment.

For manufacturers, the message is unmistakable: customization is no longer a luxury but an essential element shaping how users connect with their products. This evolving demand highlights a broader trend toward personalization in wheelchair accessories worldwide.

Technology and Scale

Frank Bod has built Bergh Special Products' success on complete control of the production process and continuous refinement. With CNC milling, UV printing, bending, and molding all housed under one roof, the company can rapidly move from unique prototypes to full production. Whether crafting durable polycarbonate or lightweight carbon spoke guards, even with unconventional shapes, this streamlined approach ensures precise, consistent quality. This model offers the flexibility manufacturers and clinics need while allowing growth without sacrificing standards.

Global Expansion and Sustainability

Bergh Special Products has expanded its reach across Europe, the United States, Japan, and Australia, with plans to grow further in North America and Asia while solidifying its presence in the European Union.

"Frank Bod's vision has been central to the company's commitment to sustainability alongside growth. This includes using FSC-certified paper packaging, supporting reforestation projects, and implementing waste reduction practices. For Bod, these efforts aren't marketing tactics but essential principles embedded in daily operations doing the job responsibly and minimizing environmental impact," says Vladyslav Biletskyi, "These initiatives have come to life through Bod's leadership."

Looking Ahead

Bergh Special Products and its leadership is constantly pushing the boundaries with new innovations like lightweight carbon spoke guards, improved visibility features for night use, and a wider range of customization options. At the heart of this progress is Frank Bod's belief that every product should capture the user's individuality while enhancing daily comfort. This philosophy inspired the creation of a wheelchair spoke guard customizer, a design tool showing how personalization can grow without sacrificing clinical accuracy. Vladyslav Biletskyi highlights that this balance between creativity and precision sets Bergh apart in the industry. Under Bod's guidance, the company remains dedicated to redefining what wheelchair accessories can be for users worldwide.