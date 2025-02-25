In this Entrepreneur UK interview, Jessica Kirke shares her journey from working at a pottery studio in Brooklyn to launching her own successful business in Glasgow, navigating challenges, and building a supportive community along the way.

Jessica Kirke, founder of The Craft Pottery Studio in Glasgow, found inspiration in the creative spaces she loved in Brooklyn and turned it into a thriving business. From navigating the challenges of business ownership to leading her team through the pandemic, she's learned that adaptability and community are key to success.

What inspired you to start your business?

I was inspired by my time working at a pottery studio in Brooklyn, where everything was geared towards adults: BYOB evenings, late hours at weekends, a fun and creative space to connect with people.

When I moved to Glasgow, I missed that experience and realised there was a gap in the market. Most pottery painting activities here were aimed at kids, and I thought, why not create something for adults? It was also practical: I loved the city and wanted to stay after university, so starting a business was my way to do that. The graduate entrepreneurial visa made it possible because the University of Glasgow sponsored me. The rest is history!

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge for me was stepping into the role of a business owner. I would never say I was the 'born entrepreneur' type. I liked being an employee and took pride in doing a good job for someone else. Suddenly, I had to learn the ins and outs of running a business. That was a steep learning curve.

I overcame it by taking things one step at a time and surrounding myself with people who believed in the vision of the business.

We also faced huge challenges during the pandemic, as lockdown meant people couldn't come into the studio. It was a chaotic time, and nobody had a playbook on what to do. We pivoted quickly, launching takeaway kits. Customers could paint at home, and we'd collect, fire, and return their pieces. I'd be out delivering them, wrapped in layers and masks, trying to make it all work in the safest way possible. That flexibility and creativity kept us going through uncertain times, and by connecting with our customers on social media we created a strong community and were at the top of people's minds when things started to open up again.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

For me, having a strong, supportive team has made all the difference. When things go wrong, we tackle them together, whether that's boosting each other's morale or solving a problem together. It's never about one person; it's about pulling together as a team.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Be prepared to wear all the hats at first, but know that you can't do it all forever.

Burnout is real, and you'll need to invest in a team who shares your vision as soon as you can. Building a business is about building a community, both with your customers and your staff. Surround yourself with people who believe in the business, and don't be afraid to step back and trust them to help you grow.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

It's always been about the community for me. Seeing the joy people get from what we do, whether it's friends reconnecting over a pottery session or customers feeling proud of what they've created. Knowing that what we've built is meaningful and makes a difference is incredibly motivating.

What are your tips for achieving success?

Invest in your team. They are the heart of your business, and you can't do it all alone. Stay adaptable, things will never go exactly as planned, and being open to change is key.