Pete Gibbons, co-founder of social-first creative agency London based, social-first creative agency, Formidable, shares how a casual Nando's meeting sparked a decade-long journey of creativity, adaptability, and business evolution.

What inspired you to start your business?

My co-founder Nik Selman and I started the business in 2014, I was running a company on my own, and he was looking for the next adventure after 13 years at Freuds. Other than that we knew our skillsets could combine to create something special but, looking back on it, we didn't yet have a detailed plan for how that manifested itself. We met for a Nando's and worked out there was a gap in the market for an agency with our joint offering, so we went for it, and here we are 10 years later.



We wanted to blend our experience to evolve the traditional agency model and saw an opportunity for an agile agency with the sort of multi-disciplinary creativity required to serve brand needs across the social media landscape, which is what Formidable has become over the last decade.

What was your biggest challenge, and how did you overcome it?

Our biggest challenge was taking our own medicine and promoting ourselves with same passion we have for our clients. We always knew what we needed to do but in the early days it too often ended up at the bottom of the priority list. It took a complete shift in mindset to solve it. Everything changed when we adopted the "treat ourselves like a client" mentality and we don't just promote ourselves well now, but the team enjoys doing it too.

How did you secure your initial funding?

At the very start, before Nik joined it was just me, back then I was very much just a "say yes, then work out how we'll deliver it" kind of person. I was hustling computers from my family members, my Mum, who is very much not a numbers person, was doing our invoicing, and we just attacked every brief with a can do attitude and a head full of ideas; it worked for us, even if it was a little ramshackle to begin with. When he left Freuds, my co-founder Nik Selman really brought with him professional rigor to our business approach. That said, we've never taken out a loan and have always been self-sufficient, Nik is brilliant at keeping us on track, as accounts aren't exactly my strong point; and shout to Roger Selman who has given us the best advice, drawing on his decades of his experience to keep us moving in the right direction.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

Failure is a part of growth and it's really important to actually experience it so you don't want to experience it again. It humbles you and makes you learn. I'm quite cavalier when it comes to risk, and my attitude tends to be – alright, let's give it a go. Nik is a great counterpoint to this, as he's a bit more risk-averse and so we end up meeting somewhere in the middle which really works for us.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Don't be scared of failure. Work hard to find what makes you unique early, get out there, don't be shy.That old adage about getting back up when you're knocked down sounds like a cliché but it's totally true, so while you work hard and grown and agonise about the smallest details, remember to find time to enjoy the experiences. We work in an industry where we're not saving lives. Even though sometimes it feels like it.

Surround yourself with good people, people who can do the stuff you can't, and be nice to them, when you find the good ones, hold them close and create a culture that makes people want to stay. That said, don't be a pushover, and definitely don't be afraid to stand up for yourself and your values when you need to, whether it's a team member or someone at a brand you're working for, stand up for yourself, your work and your people. And finally and perhaps most importantly, make sure your work gets results. You can have everything else, but it won't matter if you work doesn't deliver on its promises. Oh, a final final one; know when you're wrong, and concede when you are!

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I'll be honest, 2024 was the most challenging year in a decade, but we're not isolated in that feeling, the whole country is going through a tough period. But it's critical to keep focus.

Talking honestly to your mates and peers who run other agencies/companies and finding out how the market is for them is a great way to stay sane and motivated. Make time for a coffee with someone in the industry, and go to those networking drinks to get an understanding of how everyone is feeling. I'm still in touch with all the people that I grew up with filmmaking from those early 2000 days. They've all got companies and agencies, so we can check in with each other and compare notes.

Share your tips for achieving success

Adopt a growth mindset and keep learning, create an environment where people can grow with you, and make sure to recognise people's hard work and celebrate the wins!