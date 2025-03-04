Building a business is more than just being good at what you do – it's about knowing the system, embracing risk, and making sure you're ready for the grind. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the real lessons learned from building a business that's future-focused, values-driven, and always evolving.

Starting a business may seem glamorous, but behind the scenes are long hours, setbacks, and constant risk. For one entrepreneur, Luke Pilfold-Thomas, co-founder at Finity, a Manchester based recruitment fintech platform, the journey from technical expert to CEO has been a wake-up call - showing that success isn't just about skill, but the ability to adapt, learn, and build a strong foundation.

What inspired you to start your business?

The idea came from spotting a clear gap, seeing an industry struggle with inefficiencies and knowing there had to be a better way. But beyond that, it was about creating something that aligned with my own values and vision, rather than trying to fit into a system that didn't make sense. Too many businesses follow outdated models, and I wanted to build something designed for the future, not the past.

Then it wasn't just about doing technical work, but it was about learning how to run a business that delivers it effectively. Many people assume that if they're good at a skill, they can build a business around it, but that's rarely the case. Running a company requires a completely different mindset, and I was determined to figure that out for myself rather than follow a broken system.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in the early stages?

The biggest challenge is always credibility, i.e., getting that first client, proving yourself, and showing that you can deliver. No one wants to take the first leap with an unknown business, so you have to work twice as hard to create momentum. The early days are a grind, but once you start building a track record, everything changes.

Another challenge was overcoming perceptions. Being young, people assumed I lacked experience, but experience isn't just about years, it's about execution. I had to prove that results mattered more than age. Then came the challenge of hiring the right people, not just finding skilled individuals but ensuring they aligned with the vision and could contribute to building something scalable. The key lesson? Systems should run the business, and people should run the systems, not the other way around.

How has the UK's economic environment impacted your business decisions?

Adapting to the economic climate is essential. We made strategic decisions early on to build flexibility into our model, including leveraging international talent to remain competitive. This has allowed us to stay agile rather than being locked into a structure that might not make sense long-term.

Looking ahead, we're increasingly focusing on global opportunities rather than tying ourselves too closely to our home market, both in terms of product and hiring decisions. The reality is that the economic landscape is shifting, and entrepreneurs must think beyond traditional borders to stay ahead. The focus is on long-term sustainability, making sure that growth isn't just possible but also profitable.

How do you stay ahead of industry trends and innovate within your field?

Staying ahead means being relentlessly curious. It's about knowing where the market is moving before it gets there, keeping up with industry reports, trade bodies, shifting regulations, and networking with people who are pushing boundaries. The businesses that succeed aren't just reacting to change; they're anticipating it.

On the technical side, innovation comes from rapid experimentation. We dedicate time and resources to testing new ideas, running proof-of-concept trials, and embracing emerging technologies. AI, automation, and new efficiencies aren't just buzzwords but they're tools that, when used correctly, give businesses a real competitive edge. But most importantly, we listen. Customer feedback, market shifts, and regulatory changes all inform what we build, ensuring innovation is practical, not just theoretical.

What steps do you take to build a strong company culture?

Culture isn't just about perks or a nice office; it's about values, clarity, and fairness. A strong culture means having a clear vision that employees can buy into, ensuring they understand not just what they do but why it matters. Transparency, open communication, and clear progression paths make all the difference in keeping people motivated and engaged.

Beyond that, it's about action, not just words. Paying people fairly, offering real benefits, investing in training, and creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and psychologically safe is non-negotiable. A strong culture doesn't happen by accident, it's built with intention, every single day, and lived through values by a diverse team.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about starting a business in the UK today?

Start when you have the fewest obligations; either early when you have time and energy or later when you have financial stability. But above all, be sure you actually want it. A lot of people start businesses because they hate their job, boss, or company, but that's not a sensible reason. It's important to know that just because you can do technical work, this doesn't mean you know how to run a business that does technical work. Running a business is a different skill entirely. I see this regularly, and people then begin to resent the thing they do best, their technical profession. If you aren't clear on your why, and you're unhappy at work, think long and hard and it likely means you need a new job!

You will fail more than you succeed, and that's part of the process. But in those failures, you'll learn more than you ever could from a smooth ride. Celebrate your wins too, as they matter, and you'll learn just as much from those successes too. And get comfortable with risk and uncertainty because starting a business means living in a constant state of fear and elation. The most successful people aren't necessarily the smartest, they're the ones who refuse to quit when the pressure upon you personally and professionally gets hard.