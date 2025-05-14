For over a century, the global power grid has remained largely unchanged. Built at a time when centralized power plants and fossil fuels dominated, today, the traditional grid system is failing to keep up with the demands of modern society.

That is why Hover Energy, the inspiration of Christopher Griffin (Chris), has been flipping the script since 2015 on how electricity is generated and consumed. Its mission is bold yet necessary: to make microgrids the primary source of energy, relegating the centralized utility grid to a backup role. Instead of a one-size-fits-all energy model dependent on large, inefficient grids, Hover envisions a world powered by tens of thousands of independent, self-sustaining microgrids—each tailored to its environment, optimized for efficiency, and fully integrated with cutting-edge renewable technologies.

This renewable energy power generation company's solution is simple yet revolutionary: shift the grid from being the primary energy source to a secondary backup system. By creating microgrids that integrate multiple renewable energy sources, Hover enables businesses, communities, and individuals to take control of their energy production. This decentralized approach not only ensures stability and resilience but also reduces dependence on fossil fuels, driving a global shift toward sustainability.

"We're not just talking about improving the grid—we're redefining the entire system," says Chris. "The traditional grid is like an old mainframe computer—it's outdated, inflexible, and inefficient. We need an energy model that matches the speed of modern innovation, and that's exactly what we've built."

At the core of Hover's mission are two groundbreaking technologies: the Hover Microgrid and the Microgrid Management System™. Hover's Wind-Powered Microgrid™ is customized based on two key factors: the client's specific energy needs and the natural renewable energy resources available at that location.

The microgrid seamlessly combines wind, solar, and energy storage to deliver reliable, round-the-clock power. Mounted along the windward edges of buildings, Hover's wind turbine arrays generate energy 24/7, while solar panels installed in optimal locations maximize daytime energy capture. This hybrid system produces more power per square foot than standalone solar or wind solutions, ensuring efficiency and reliability.

At the heart of the system is Hover's Intelligent Integrated Energy Management System (IEMS), which has become the Microgrid Management System™ that optimizes and combines both AC (wind) and DC (solar) energy into a single, stable power stream. This ensures a smooth and efficient flow of electricity, whether the microgrid is operating independently or supplementing grid power.

A microgrid is only as powerful as the system managing it. Hover's Microgrid Management System™ is designed to seamlessly integrate any energy source—whether it's wind, solar, hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, or even the future technologies that haven't been invented yet. This level of flexibility ensures that Hover's microgrids are truly future-proof.

"The biggest problem with most energy systems today is that they lock you into a single source of power. What happens when better technology emerges in five years? Do you have to rip everything out and start over? Our Microgrid Management System™ eliminates that problem by making it easy to plug in new energy sources as they develop. It's the ultimate flexible energy solution," explains Chris. "If I'm in a place with a waterfall, I should use hydroelectric power. If I'm in a desert, then I need to harness solar energy. If I'm in a windy region, wind power makes sense. The point is that energy is all around us—we just need the right tools to capture and use it. That's what Hover provides."

Chris has truly foreseen every possible angle. Microgrid Management System™ has partnered with and integrated WatsonX AI technology into its system, allowing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated compliance with jurisdictional regulations. This AI-driven system enables clients to track and report their carbon reduction progress in real time, helping businesses achieve 'real zero' emissions goals.

Hover's vision is not just about making energy more efficient—it's about shifting society's mindset from passive consumers to active producers of energy. For decades, people have depended entirely on the centralized grid, much like a child depends on a parent. But there comes a point in life where one transitions from being a taker to being a giver—from consuming resources to contributing to a larger system.

Hover's mission is to transform the world's energy landscape, one microgrid at a time. Its goal is to make decentralized energy systems as common as WiFi routers, allowing businesses, homes, and entire communities to generate, store, and use their own power without dependency on the grid.

By doing this at scale, Hover is not only future-proofing energy innovation but also ensuring a more resilient, secure, and sustainable world. The centralized utility grid, once the backbone of modern civilization, is now being redefined as a backup system. And with the rapid adoption of microgrids, the future of energy is no longer just a concept—it's happening now. And Hover is not waiting for change. It

is leading it.