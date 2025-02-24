Shooka has worked with some of the top organisations in the world, including Sony Pictures, Change Now, University College London, and she was trained in environmental issues by former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore. Shooka is an activist, and educator at heart, and she has presented and produced a number of hard hitting, informative documentaries that have been shown worldwide. Shooka is bilingual, and her documentaries and content reflects this. She is a passionate climate activist and believes that taking care of the environment is the responsibility of every individual on Earth. It is everyone's responsibility to provide a habitable place for future generations and to act upon the critical climate crisis. Shooka recently undertook an MSc in Sustainable Development at Sussex University (currently ranked number one in the world for this subject). This degree not only delved into development challenges at local and global levels but also provided a comprehensive introduction to ESG and cutting-edge solutions to environmental issues and the politics of the net zero transition.