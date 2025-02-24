Game-Changing Ways Entrepreneurs Can Go Green Entrepreneurs are essential to developing real solutions to climate change. While we can't stop global warming overnight, businesses that reduce their environmental impact, both spark innovation and drive the global green economy.

By Shooka Bidarian Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock
Bidarian has worked with some of the top organisations in the world, including Sony Pictures, Change Now, University College London, and she was trained in environmental issues by former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore
Shooka Bidarian

Environment, sustainability and climate change expert

Shooka has worked with some of the top organisations in the world, including Sony Pictures, Change Now, University College London, and she was trained in environmental issues by former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore.  Shooka is an activist, and educator at heart, and she has presented and produced a number of hard hitting, informative documentaries that have been shown worldwide.  Shooka is bilingual, and her documentaries and content reflects this.  She is a passionate climate activist and believes that taking care of the environment is the responsibility of every individual on Earth. It is everyone's responsibility to provide a habitable place for future generations and to act upon the critical climate crisis. Shooka recently undertook an MSc in Sustainable Development at Sussex University (currently ranked number one in the world for this subject). This degree not only delved into development challenges at local and global levels but also provided a comprehensive introduction to ESG and cutting-edge solutions to environmental issues and the politics of the net zero transition.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

Steve Jobs weighs in on wasting time, Ralph Nader defines the function of leadership and Warren Buffett warns about guarding your reputation.

By Jonathan Long
Business News

There's Something Top CEOs are Doing That You Might be Missing

Mark Cuban is on Headway. Find out why.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Create a Winning Strategic Plan for 2025

When preparing for 2025 and all the unknowns the future inevitably holds, a thorough strategic plan is critical to driving meaningful outcomes for any business.

By Sam Reese
Thought Leaders

Lessons From a 91-Year-Old Entrepreneur That Are Still Relevant Today

Despite the massive ups and downs of our economy and the increasingly fast pace of change , here are a few pieces of advice from a nonagenarian about what it takes to run a successful business.

By Clay Clark
Health & Wellness

Another Large-Scale Study Just Justified Your Coffee Habit

A new study found that those who drink three to five cups of coffee a day (decaf or caffeinated) may be less likely to die prematurely.

By Laura Entis
Business News

Richard Branson Says If You Do This 1 Thing When Starting a Business, You Don't Need to Worry About Financials: 'The Figures Should Stack Up'

The entrepreneur spoke in Dallas, Texas, at the relaunch of his entrepreneurial-focused series called RM72.

By Emily Rella