The complexity of healthy, balanced lifestyles has been explored for centuries, and today's technology offers exciting opportunities. Instead of relying on hundreds of trendy superfoods, new fasting techniques, or fad diets, cutting-edge tools open the doors for comprehensive education. In this landscape, Pietro Paganini, President and co-founder of Competere, saw the potential for true empowerment, one where freedom of choice and critical thinking lead to smarter decisions.



Pietro Paganini, President and co-founder of Competere

As a Curiosity Officer at Competere, an experienced policy advisor, adjunct professor at Temple University of Philadelphia, and an economic and (geo)political analyst, Paganini views nuanced challenges through a multidisciplinary lens, collaborating with global institutions to solve them with scientific pragmatism. His unique approach is rooted in his professional background, from championing freedom and diversity in policies to protecting intellectual properties in technology and pharma.

His focus shifted to food commodities in 2015, marking the start of his journey to enhancing public health awareness. Today, with a career focused on policy changes and a passion for balanced lifestyles, his mission is clear: combating obesity-related health challenges by understanding and managing the issue's many layers.

During his journey, Paganini explored the far-reaching impact of technology, viewing it as an invaluable tool, not only in spreading his message but also in empowering people with easily accessible education. "With IoT like wearables and AI by your side, it's easier than ever to access information," he adds. "It's a wealth of data right at your fingertips, with nutritional data, personalized eating plans, and workout suggestions available in mere seconds. It's not only about your genetics and metabolism; there's so much data out there about the environment in which you live, for example, the quality of the air that you breathe."

Paganini sees a way forward, imagining a future where obesity rates decrease, quality of life surges, and people enjoy balanced lives. This image, however, contrasts with existing policies, which focus on taxes, reformulation incentives, and traffic light labels (Nutri-Score) alike, which are plastered on the front of packaging. According to him, these strategies operate on a top-down mechanism, with policymakers, alongside scientists and NGOs, deeming foods good or bad based solely on nutritional value.

Paganini believes this method is not only restrictive and prescriptive but ineffective, representing a one-size-fits-all approach to an incredibly complex issue. "We're all different, and obesity is multifactorial. It's not because of sugar, fats, or alcohol. It's because of moderation, and a healthy dose looks different for everyone," he adds. "Putting nutrient scores on labels or spiking prices because something is 'bad' doesn't educate; it tells people what to do."

The consequences of restrictive policies go beyond a lack of education, affecting economies and cultures around the world. For instance, a local business out of Tuscany might be forced to reformulate a product to avoid taxation. Or by demonizing ingredients such as palm oil or coconut oil, many small farmers around the world are negatively impacted. "These types of prescriptive policies not only have economic implications for such businesses, but also raise important questions about diversity, access to knowledge, and freedom of choice," explains Paganini. This is especially challenging when it comes to agricultural goods, whose nutrients can't be changed unless genetically modified. Paganini further explores this issue in iFood: How to escape food ideology?, where he showcases that a personalized approach, not global strategies, makes a real difference.

Technology is a bridge between tailored strategies and accessibility. With global connectivity and endless information, it transcends economic and geographical barriers, democratizing access to knowledge. It provides real-time data about caloric intake and nutrients, tracks movement, glucose levels, and other vital well-being indicators, and creates personalized strategies for maintaining a balanced diet and finding what that balance looks like to every individual.

"Many consumers don't choose what goes in their baskets freely; they're told what to buy. Without the knowledge to make dietary choices independently, they will continue to be influenced by prescriptive and simplistic labels," he adds. "That's why the role of technology is so important. It's not only about spreading information on a larger scale; it's about championing freedom and personal agency in how it's utilized by returning the power into customers' hands.