How a purpose-driven start-up built a multi-million-pound skincare brand by speaking directly - and unapologetically - to bald men ignored by the industry.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Co-founded by Tariq Kazemi (CEO), Ben Saunders, and Richard Boazman, BLD BRO is not your typical grooming brand. Launched in lockdown as an Instagram community, it has quickly evolved into a multi-million-pound, award-winning business with more than 73,000 customers and a growing international footprint. At its core, BLD BRO is on a mission to challenge long-standing narratives around baldness - and to fill a gap the skincare industry has ignored for too long.

Challenging that narrative

"BLD BRO exists to give bald men what the skincare industry has ignored: products made for them," says CEO Tariq Kazemi. "Too often, baldness is marketed as something to be 'fixed' or 'cured.' We're challenging that narrative."

From its earliest days, BLD BRO set out not just to sell skincare, but to empower a community. "Our award-winning skincare is designed specifically for shaved heads - protecting, hydrating, and empowering bald men to embrace their difference with confidence," Kazemi explains. "With self-care on the rise in the UK, there's never been a better time to rewrite the conversation."

The journey from a lockdown idea to a household name wasn't without its defining moments. "Winning Men's Health Best Grooming Product for bald men was a pivotal moment for us as it's such a huge validation from the industry," Kazemi shares. But it wasn't just awards that signalled their impact.

"Crossing 70,000+ customers showed us we weren't just building a brand, but a movement and community. And when our Daily SPF sold out multiple times, it confirmed there was real, untapped demand in this category."

Bald, bold, and built for the UK

As the UK faces cultural and climate shifts, BLD BRO is doubling down on its message - and its market.

"Culturally, we're standing against the growing pressure and marketing that tell men baldness needs to be 'cured.' Instead, we position baldness as something cool, confident, and worth celebrating."

On the literal climate front, the brand is also responding to new needs: "Hotter summers and increased UV awareness have made SPF a daily essential, not an afterthought," says Kazemi. "And in a tougher economic climate, we've doubled down on smart, efficient D2C growth while staying true to our community roots.We built a tribe, not just a product line"

For Kazemi and his co-founders, one of their most underrated - but impactful - decisions was focusing on community from day one. "We built a tribe, not just a product line. Speaking directly and unapologetically to bald men, with humour, confidence, and authenticity, gave us cut-through against bigger brands. That focus and bold tone proved to be our unfair advantage."

Why the UK is the perfect launchpad

Beyond being home to a significant bald male population, the UK has proven to be an ideal market for BLD BRO's growth ambitions.

"The UK actually has one of the highest rates of baldness in the world, so it's the perfect proving ground for BLD BRO," Kazemi explains. "British creativity and humour resonate globally, and building here has set the foundation for a brand that will travel everywhere. Add in the UK's thriving D2C ecosystem, from talent to infrastructure, and it's an exciting place to scale."

Don't wait for permission

For fellow founders, Kazemi keeps it simple: "Don't wait for permission. Launch scrappy, test fast, and refine later. Focus relentlessly on solving one pain point better than anyone else, and remember: building a brand isn't just about products, it's about creating emotion, identity, and community."

BLD BRO is living proof that niche can be powerful, and that bold ideas - when paired with authenticity and purpose — can redefine entire categories.