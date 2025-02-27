Alex Partridge's journey to becoming the founder of two of the most influential social media brands of the past decade isn't your typical business success story. It's a story of self-discovery, of struggles with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and how, in the end, embracing those challenges became his greatest strength.

In a recent conversation with Entrepreneur UK, Partridge, an entrepreneur and ADHD advocate, opened up about how his ADHD shaped his entrepreneurial journey. His path to success wasn't easy, but it's a testament to the power of understanding yourself and leveraging your unique traits. It's not just about building businesses, it's about building yourself first.

The moment it all changed

Looking back at his early entrepreneurial days, Partridge sees a pattern. He started multiple businesses, but they all ended in failure. His heart wasn't in it. It wasn't until he got a clearer understanding of his own mind that things really started clicking.

"I started the social media brands with a degree of self-awareness that knew what my motivations and intrinsic passions were," he says. He admits that in the past, he often chased the initial thrill of a new idea, only to lose interest as soon as the novelty wore off. "The businesses that I've started prior, and there were lots, they all failed because when I reflect back, I was starting them on short-term dopamine, that initial excitement for a project. Once that honeymoon phase ended, it fizzled out."

But with UNILAD and LADBible, things were different. Partridge found something that truly connected with him. "So when things got tough, I didn't quit. I didn't abandon it," he explains. That's the kind of commitment that laid the foundation for success.

ADHD and the power of breaking things down

As someone with ADHD, Partridge is no stranger to feeling overwhelmed by big tasks. But he's learned that the key to staying on track is breaking everything down into manageable chunks.

"I think it's so important for people with ADHD to, when starting a business, try and find the bricks within your business," he shares. "Each post is a separate thing to hyper-focus on. Each algorithm change, each platform is a separate thing to obsess over." For Partridge, this approach helped him stay engaged and motivated. By focusing on one piece at a time, he could build his brand, brick by brick, until it became something much bigger. It wasn't just about building a business, but staying grounded and focused on the task at hand.

"It's the same with everything. Each episode, each guest, each bit of research...you stack all these things together, and suddenly, you've got something solid," he says. That's how he's been able to grow not only Unilad and LadBible but also other ventures like his ADHD Chatter podcast.

Why social media was a perfect fit

When it comes to social media, Partridge admits that the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of platforms like Facebook and Instagram was a huge draw for him.

"Social media, it lends itself to the ADHD brain. It never gets boring," he says. For Partridge, the constant novelty of social media was like a playground. There was always something new to explore, a new challenge to take on, and his mind thrived in that environment. "The landscape of social media is in its very nature ever-changing, and therefore it provides us with that constant supply of novelty, which kept me engaged," he adds. That endless supply of newness kept Partridge hooked, and in turn, helped Unilad and LadBible grow rapidly into the juggernauts they are today.

From childhood struggles to entrepreneurial triumphs

Looking back, Partridge traces his struggles with ADHD all the way back to childhood. He remembers the anxiety that came with being different, of constantly feeling out of place. As a child, Partridge didn't have a clear understanding of what ADHD was, and like many children who go undiagnosed, he struggled with the label of being "different." "I think my desire to create a platform that could help others was born out of these personal experiences," he says.

His work, particularly with his social media brands, has been a way of helping others who are going through similar struggles. "It was my desire to create a platform that would enable the millions of people that are living with undiagnosed ADHD to hear something, to see an episode or a snippet on social media, and to start their journey of self-awareness sooner and earlier than I did."

Rewriting the ADHD narrative

For Partridge, one of the most important things he wants to do is change the way people think about ADHD. "What I wanted to do is balance the narrative around what it actually means to have ADHD and to show that there are strengths that go with it," he explains.

He believes that ADHD can be a huge asset for entrepreneurs, particularly because it often leads to a fearlessness in starting new ventures. "People with an ADHD diagnosis are four times more likely to start their own business. Fearlessly, we start things, we go places where other people might be too fearful."

In fact, Partridge's new book Now It All Makes Sense flips the narrative on neurodiversity and highlights the power that comes from thinking differently. It's about helping ADHD entrepreneurs embrace the strengths that come with their condition. Partridge is deeply passionate about showing them that by understanding ADHD, they can unlock their full potential. He believes that, rather than seeing ADHD as a limitation, it can actually be the key to greater success - especially when it's used as a tool to fuel creativity and drive.

Looking ahead, Partridge is optimistic that the conversation around mental health in entrepreneurship will continue to evolve. "We all forget our keys, zone out, or lose interest in projects," he observes, adding that these experiences may feel like minor blips for most, but for those with ADHD, the emotional highs can feel like the peak of Everest, while the lows plunge to the deepest depths. For Partridge, this extremity calls for a broader rethinking of what success in business really means - one that puts as much value on personal well-being as it does on financial outcomes. "You are enough. You're not broken, you're just different," he says, urging those who may be struggling to see their neurodiversity as an asset. By embracing their unique strengths, ADHD entrepreneurs may not only redefine success but also unlock their fullest potential.

Now It All Makes Sense: How An ADHD Diagnosis Brought Clarity To My Life by Alex Partridge is out now, published by Sheldon Press, priced £16.99