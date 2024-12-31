How Can Entrepreneurs Scale While Balancing Work and Life?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For Dr. Sayani Sainudeen, the founder and CEO of Glasgow based Y1 Capital Ltd - a company specialising in investments in the health and social care sectors - the festive period is as much about reinforcing his business philosophy as it is about pausing for personal and familial connections. Through rapid business expansion and the demands of a thriving career, Dr. Sainudeen has learned to navigate the complexities of running a high-growth enterprise, drawing from his roots, valuing adaptability, and embracing both the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship.

Tradition and the entrepreneurial spirit

For Dr. Sainudeen, the values of hard work and consistency are deeply ingrained, thanks to hisupbringing in Dubai. "I grew up in Dubai where a hard-working ethos is very much ingrained in our culture, and the working week spanned six days until recently," he explains. "This has undoubtedly shaped my career and how I approach my professional life—it's a huge focus for me." Even during the holiday season, the connection to his roots remains strong. "Each Christmas, we return as a family to Dubai," he says. "I know that by surrounding myself with good people who are supportive at work, I can enjoy the holiday time whilst knowing that if I need to check in on business, I can do." For many entrepreneurs, the struggle to truly disconnect can be challenging, but Dr. Sainudeen's trust in his team allows him the space to maintain this cherished family tradition without neglecting her responsibilities.

Commerce meets community

The holidays often expose the tensions between business priorities and the need for rest and reconnection. For Dr. Sainudeen, this period is a welcome respite from his typically fast-paced professional life.

"Our business is quiet over the holidays, although I'll still be checking emails," he admits. "It's the one time of year where the majority of the team can take a well-earned break ahead of January and the spring, which is a very busy time for us." This downtime not only allows her team to recuperate but also provides Dr. Sainudeen with a moment to reflect and prepare for the year ahead.

The lesson of adaptability

If there's one takeaway from the whirlwind of 2024, it's that adaptability is non-negotiable in business.

"Our Signature brand has expanded from five clinics to eight this year, including expansion into Dublin," he says. "And the Electiva Group has also recently acquired two state-of-the-art hospitals in Scotland this month alone, so 2024 has been very busy!"

The ability to pivot and embrace new opportunities has been central to his success. Dr. Sainudeen's businesses, which operate across both the UK and Ireland, are a testament to the power of strategic risk-taking and a readiness to adapt.

"Adaptability has been the most important lesson this year," he reflects. It's a reminder that even well-laid plans must evolve to meet the demands of a changing landscape.

Balancing work and rest

The holiday season presents a unique opportunity to step back—but not completely away—from work. Dr. Sainudeen has devised a system that allows him to stay connected without compromising his ability to enjoy time with his family.

"Limit the number of key contacts who have access to you so that you can experience some time off but also remain focused if work requests crop up," he advises.

This strategy, he explains, keeps interruptions to a minimum while ensuring that critical issues can still be addressed. "I have three to four contacts who will be able to get in touch with me throughout the holidays purely to escalate urgent issues," he says. "It's the one time of year for many businesses where you can take a break from the day-to-day".

The importance of these boundaries cannot be overstated. For entrepreneurs, the temptation to stay perpetually connected is constant, but Dr. Sainudeen's approach highlights how balance can be achieved with careful planning. As the year comes to a close, Dr. Sainudeen's focus remains on fostering growth while maintaining the balance that allows him to recharge. His perspective serves as both a guide and an inspiration for those navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship in the modern era.

"It's important to try and enjoy the time with your family," he concludes. And for entrepreneurs everywhere, it's advice worth heeding.