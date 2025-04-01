The UK's creative economy can thrive with the right government support. From targeted funding to better infrastructure and fostering collaboration, here's how the nation can lead the next wave of digital innovation.

Patrick Ashworth, serial entrepreneur and founder of Artlume, a platform that allows users to stream high-quality digital art to their TVs and screens, is no stranger to navigating the fast-paced world of innovation. With a keen eye for blending technology and creativity, Ashworth has built a name for himself by championing the growth of businesses at the intersection of the arts and digital technology. As a forward-thinking leader, he believes the UK can continue to lead in innovation but only with strategic support and a clearer commitment from the government. In this exclusive interview, Ashworth shares his vision for the future of the creative economy and the key areas where government intervention is essential for driving growth.

At the heart of Ashworth's message is the belief that the government must recognize the pivotal role technology and creativity play in driving economic growth. He says, "We want the government to recognise the role of technology and creativity in driving economic growth. The UK has long been a leader in innovation, but for businesses like ours, scaling in a competitive market needs that strategic support to help ambitious companies achieve their potential."

The importance of strategic government support cannot be overstated, according to Ashworth. He highlights that while the UK has long been a global leader in technological innovation, scaling a business—especially in the highly competitive space of digital creativity—requires additional help. This is particularly crucial for businesses that combine art and technology, which are often left in a "grey area" when it comes to funding. Ashworth points out the gap in the system that makes it difficult for tech-driven creative companies to secure the necessary backing to grow.

"Investment in R&D tax credits and incentives for early-stage companies is crucial. Many tech-driven creative businesses sit in a grey area when it comes to funding, making it harder to secure the backing needed to grow," he explains. "We'd like to see a clearer commitment to supporting digital-first companies, particularly those blending technology and the arts, through targeted grants and tax reliefs."

For Ashworth, targeted grants and tax reliefs are an essential part of the equation for enabling creative companies to grow and thrive. By offering clearer pathways to secure funding, the UK could provide the necessary support for these businesses to scale and make a global impact. This strategic approach to investment would ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of the digital creative revolution.

However, securing funding is not the only challenge facing businesses in the creative economy. Ashworth believes that infrastructure plays a critical role in the country's digital transformation. He stresses that the strength of digital transformation is inherently tied to the quality of the connectivity that supports it. As the world becomes more digitally connected, the importance of reliable and accessible broadband cannot be overstated.

"Infrastructure is another key priority. Digital transformation is only as strong as the connectivity that underpins it. Improved broadband access, particularly outside London, will be vital in making the UK a global leader in digital creativity," Ashworth says. The disparity in broadband access between London and other parts of the UK is a well-documented issue, and Ashworth's call for improved connectivity outside the capital speaks to the growing need for digital inclusivity across the country. If the UK is to truly lead in digital creativity, the infrastructure needs to be in place to support businesses no matter where they are based.

Beyond infrastructure and funding, Ashworth advocates for a more collaborative approach to innovation. He believes that partnerships between startups, cultural institutions, and investors could create a dynamic ecosystem that fosters creativity and growth. "We'd welcome policies that encourage partnerships between startups, cultural institutions, and investors," he says. "The creative economy thrives on collaboration, and government-backed initiatives that foster cross-sector innovation could have a lasting impact."

Collaboration, according to Ashworth, is at the core of the creative economy. By bringing together different sectors and players, the UK could unlock new synergies that propel innovation forward. It is not just about providing financial resources but also about cultivating a culture of collaboration where businesses can come together to share ideas, overcome challenges, and drive progress. Policies that support these partnerships could prove invaluable in ensuring that the UK remains a global leader in digital creativity.

Finally, Ashworth does not shy away from addressing the struggles that many businesses are currently facing. As the world grapples with economic uncertainty, many businesses find themselves fighting for survival. Ashworth's call to action is clear: the government needs to step in and support businesses during this critical phase of innovation.

"So many businesses are struggling to survive. The government needs to help us lead the next phase of UK innovation to truly become world leaders," Ashworth says. His words reflect a sense of urgency and the recognition that without proactive government support, many creative and tech-driven businesses may not survive the challenges ahead. This is a crucial moment for the UK to double down on its commitment to innovation and to ensure that the businesses shaping the future of digital creativity receive the support they need to thrive.

In conclusion, Patrick Ashworth's vision for the UK's creative economy is one rooted in strategic support, investment in infrastructure, and a collaborative approach to innovation. He calls on the government to recognize the critical role that technology and creativity play in driving economic growth, to provide targeted funding for early-stage companies, and to ensure that the country's digital infrastructure is robust enough to support the next generation of digital creativity. By doing so, the UK can continue to lead the way in innovation and ensure that its creative economy thrives for years to come.