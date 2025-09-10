Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As Managing Director of A4 Labels.com, Hawker has overseen its growth from humble beginnings into a global player in the printing and labelling industry. But the journey hasn't been without its twists. From operating out of a spare bedroom to collaborating with household names like Lush, Nandos, and Warner Brothers, Hawker's story is one of disruption, innovation, and sheer determination.

Founded by his father, A4 Labels.com began in a small Brighton garage after a simple act: selling a sheet of labels that were about to be thrown away. Over the years, the company's mission has evolved into more than just printing labels - t's about solving the problems that arise when businesses are missing the very labels that keep their operations running smoothly. "We've seen it time and time again: without labels, everything can come to a halt. It's a hidden killer for companies. Whether it's stock delays, or just not being able to dispatch orders, it's a huge problem," says Hawker. "From day one, we've made it our mission to provide speed and flexibility. We hold stock in over 200 sizes across 20 different materials - whether blank or printed - and can ship them same-day for next-day delivery. If a customer is in a pinch, they know we've got their back."

This flexibility has become a hallmark of A4 Labels.coms success. Whether it's helping a company handle an unexpectedly large order or just helping them restock on time, Hawker's team is committed to making sure clients are never left waiting more than 24 hours for delivery.

Navigating challenges and finding growth in uncertainty

One of the defining moments of A4 Labels.coms growth came in 2018 when the company took a massive leap forward: transitioning from a label broker to a manufacturer. "That was a game changer for us," says Hawker. "Not only did it give us higher profit margins, but more importantly, it gave us control. We could pre-empt issues with supply chains, especially during critical times like the COVID-19 pandemic when factories were disrupted." The pandemic proved to be a surprising boon for the company, as increased demand for hospital and dispatch labels surged. But with the UK economy now grappling with post-pandemic turbulence, Hawker has had to adapt. "It's been tough," he admits. "The days of steady forecasting are behind us for now. Some days we're scrambling to keep up, other days, it's quieter. But we've been flexible with staffing. Everyone in the business is cross-trained, so we can quickly pivot when needed." This flexibility, both in product and staff, has enabled A4 Labels.com to keep pushing forward despite a volatile economy. And it's this ability to adapt that Hawker sees as key to their success in the future.

An underrated move:

Looking back on A4 Labels.com's most significant moves, Hawker points to a website overhaul as one of the most underrated yet impactful changes. "When we started, we had 24 stocked sizes, and everything else was made-to-order. That worked for us when we were operating out of a spare bedroom. But now, with a full factory and warehouse, it didn't make sense to limit what we could offer." In September 2023, A4 Labels.com revamped their website, expanding their stock offering to over 200 sizes, and made it easier for customers to add printing with a single click. "This change has been massive. It allowed us to acquire our first printing press and reach a whole new customer base." It's a move that reflects A4 Labels.com's growth but also their ongoing commitment to innovation. What started as a small family business in a spare room is now a global player with an expansive product offering that continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry.

Building a fun and creative culture in a "boring" industry

One of the most striking things about A4 Labels.com is the culture Hawker has fostered. Despite operating in what is often considered a "boring" industry, A4 Labels has managed to inject creativity and fun into the everyday. "We try to make a traditionally dull industry fun," says Hawker with a grin. "We encourage our customers to share photos of how our labels are being used, we do office competitions like voting on the names of our office fish, and we even track how many plastic bottles our labels help remove from the ocean. It's these little touches that make a huge difference in how we connect with our customers."

But it's not just the customers who are benefiting. Hawker has created a work environment that allows staff to explore their passions. "One of our team members is building his own label printing Etsy store, and another is 3D printing mini animal figurines. We even help out with local community projects like tree planting and walking dogs for Dogs Trust. It's important to us that our team feels they can bring their creativity into their work."

The road ahead:

Looking to the future, Hawker is clear about his ambitions: A4 Labels.com is not just about growth - it's about disruption. "We're looking at ways to integrate loyalty points, expand our product range, and partner with even more eco charities. When the economy bounces back, we want to be the leader in this market," he says. "And once we've conquered the UK, who knows - global expansion could be on the cards." But amid all the talk of growth and expansion, Hawker hasn't forgotten the company's roots. As a coastal company based in Brighton, A4 Labels is deeply invested in environmental issues, particularly around ocean plastic. "We're passionate about clean seas. Through our partnership with Seven Clean Seas, we've removed over 1,400kg of plastic from the oceans so far in 2025. That's something we're incredibly proud of." For Hawker, business isn't just about labels - it's about making an impact. And as A4 Labels.com continues to grow and innovate, it's clear that this young MD is ready to make waves.

The xext chapter

In an industry that's often dominated by older players, Hawker's fresh, innovative approach is a breath of fresh air. Whether it's disrupting the supply chain, championing eco causes, or simply making the day-to-day business of labelling a little bit more fun, Hawker's leadership is pushing A4 Labels.com to new heights. For entrepreneurs starting out, his advice is simple: "Make a boring industry fun. Find ways to bring creativity to what you do, and don't be afraid to innovate. The world's always ready for something new." If A4 Labels.com is any indication, the future of business - and the label industry - is in good hands.