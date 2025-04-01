Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Julian Hall, founder of Ultra Education and entrepreneur in residence at The Open University, is a passionate advocate for empowering young entrepreneurs and supporting small businesses. As part of The Open University's Intrapreneurship Series of webinars, Julian joined a panel of experts, including thought leaders from Grant Thornton, Barclays, and Capgemini, to discuss how to drive innovation within organisations. During the session, Hall shared his insights on how businesses can foster a culture of intrapreneurship, which enables internal innovation and empowers employees to act like entrepreneurs. "Intrapreneurship is about empowering individuals within an organisation to think and act like entrepreneurs," he explained, emphasising the value of giving employees the tools, support, and freedom to innovate.

Building on this idea, Hall highlighted initiatives like the Open Business Creators and the Business Export Exchange Programme, which are crucial resources for businesses looking to scale and introduce intrapreneurialism. These programmes offer support, education, mentorship, and funding, helping businesses reach their potential. For small businesses starting out, these initiatives can serve as catalysts for growth, offering the necessary resources to elevate their ventures. "These programmes provide not just the tools for growth, but also the opportunity to connect with experts who can help shape your journey," Hall notes. By making this kind of support accessible to more people, businesses are empowered to take the next step in their development.

Open Business Creators, a growing entrepreneurial learning community, is designed specifically to support those aspiring to start or expand their business. "It provides support and funding for young entrepreneurs who've got an idea, but they're not sure what to do next," Hall explains. By providing guidance and access to a strong support network, this programme helps entrepreneurs move their ideas forward. The programme's integration with The Open University ensures entrepreneurs receive a wealth of practical knowledge and academic expertise, crucial for building a successful business. "Because it's connected with The Open University, there's a tonne of support that comes with it," Hall notes, highlighting the value of continuous learning in entrepreneurship. Open Business Creators nurtures a dynamic approach to entrepreneurship that emphasises both formal education and practical experience. This approach, Hall believes, helps create more resilient and adaptable entrepreneurs, better equipped to navigate the challenges they will face as they grow their businesses.

In addition, the Business Export Exchange Programme offers invaluable support for businesses looking to expand internationally. "I think part of surviving is looking further as a way to stay above the curve and to look around those corners," Hall says, stressing the importance of strategic foresight in staying competitive. For small businesses, breaking into international markets can seem intimidating. However, this programme, in partnership with TIN Ventures and underpinned by an Open University MBA, equips entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and networks needed to navigate global markets. "The Business Export Exchange Programme offers a hands-on experience that prepares businesses for long-term growth,"Hall points out. It gives them the confidence to bring their ideas, products, and services to international customers, enhancing their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global economy.

For small businesses with limited resources, access to international markets can be a game-changer, allowing them to expand and diversify their operations. "You can see how competition is heating up," Hall says. "It's not just about competition in your industry; it's also about competition for funding, competition for consumer attention, competition for market share." In a rapidly changing global economy, staying relevant means constantly innovating and expanding. The Business Export Exchange Programme offers small businesses a chance to scale beyond their domestic market, preparing them for long-term growth. "There's always going to be a competitor in your industry that is improving," he warns, "businesses that remain hesitant to innovate could quickly find themselves left behind."

Hall also highlights the need for businesses to foster innovation through intrapreneurship. "When we look at what's happening with AI and automation, even though the technology is different, the disruption is the same. The employees, the people who work for the company, are often in touch with these technological changes," he explains. By empowering employees to think like entrepreneurs, businesses can tap into the creativity and technological awareness that exist within their teams. "Some of them are early adopters themselves, and they can see how these new ideas and technologies can be implemented into the business that they work for," Hall adds. This, he argues, is crucial for small businesses, where innovation often comes from within rather than top-down management. Encouraging employees to contribute ideas and create an environment where innovation is part of the company culture is a key factor for success. "The most valuable employees are often those who are already thinking ahead," Hall says, "and by giving them the space to innovate, you can create new opportunities for growth."

Intrapreneurship is not just about creating new products or services; it's about fostering a culture where employees feel encouraged to innovate and contribute ideas. "If you create a job description for an employee today, that job isn't going to stay the same," Hall warns. "Things are moving too quickly. You need to invest in your staff and in their learning." Education, Julian insists, plays a critical role in fostering intrapreneurialism. Small businesses, even with limited budgets, can adopt this mindset by creating an environment where continuous learning and improvement are valued. "Investing in education is investing in the future of your business," he says, encouraging business owners to think long-term about their workforce's development.

Hall also points out that The Open University offers various opportunities for businesses to upskill their workforce, including online courses that enable employees to stay ahead of industry trends. "Being able to work online and study remotely is a real practical option," he says, highlighting the flexibility and accessibility of education. Encouraging employees to think creatively and providing them with the tools to experiment are essential to building an innovative, intrapreneurial culture. "It's not just about getting a degree; it's about continuous learning and adapting to change," Hall adds.

"Education for your employees, for the organisation, is super important to stay relevant. It is a lifelong pursuit," Hall stresses. For small businesses, adopting this mindset and investing in people is key to navigating the challenges ahead. Through programmes like Open Business Creators and the Business Export Exchange Programme, businesses gain access to valuable resources, funding, and networks that can help them thrive in an increasingly competitive world. "These programmes give businesses the tools they need to innovate, grow, and scale," Hall concludes.

Ultimately, Hall's message to business owners is clear: invest in your people and empower them to innovate. "Fostering a culture of continuous learning, embracing intrapreneurship, and investing in your team can better prepare businesses for the challenges ahead," he concludes. By embracing this approach, businesses can stay ahead of the curve, adapt to change, and continue to grow. As Jeff Bezos puts it, it's about "seeing around corners" – anticipating the future and positioning your business for long-term success.

The Open University works with over 2,700 employers to provide work-based education through a variety of programmes, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, apprenticeships, short courses, and free learning through OpenLearn. These collaborations offer businesses access to a wealth of educational resources that can support their growth and development.