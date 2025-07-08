Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

London is known as the epicentre of UK innovation - a glittering magnet for entrepreneurs, investors and talent alike. The city's sprawling start-up ecosystem pulses with opportunity: networking events, venture capital firms, accelerators, and a dense community of like-minded disruptors. But beneath the surface, a quiet revolution is unfolding across the North, in cities like Manchester, where founders are challenging the assumption that success means being based in the capital.

The story of these northern start-ups is not one of scarcity or compromise, but of strategic choice and unexpected advantages. For founders like Harvey Lowe, co-founder of Arcube, a travel sector start-up and Jana Stella, founder of NeuWave Technologies - both residents of Sister, Manchester's £1.7bn innovation district - the decision to build outside London has been liberating. Sister is fast becoming one of the UK's leading innovation districts, providing a fertile ecosystem for ambitious start-ups to thrive beyond the capital.

Lowe explains: "For a lot of companies, they are located in London to be closer to other start-ups, suppliers, clients, etc. However, operating in London comes with significantly higher costs, which can be challenging for start-ups - especially when a London base isn't essential. For us – operating in the travel sector - being located in the capital isn't critical for reaching customers or prospects as we often travel to international events to meet airline companies."

Manchester offers Arcube benefits that might be overlooked by a capital-centric mindset.

"We're linked very closely with the university, and are able to tap into great graduate and higher education talent pools, which would be harder to connect to given the expanse of the ecosystem in London," Lowe says. That local connection extends to suppliers too. "We also see that a surprising number of our suppliers are actually based in Manchester, Leeds and the general north. It's great to meet these people in-person which wouldn't happen if we were down South."

Stella echoes these advantages from a highly specialised sector. "Our sector requires a niche skillset (in wave modelling and oceanography) where the speciality really lies outside of London. Being in Manchester means we can tap into our technical network easily. We've also really benefitted from local initiatives for office space and funding." Cost efficiency is another critical factor: "It's definitely helped from a cost perspective. Building a start-up already requires close monitoring of expenditure, so the funding outside of London stretches much further."

Both founders challenge the myth that location limits access to capital and opportunity. "People assume being outside London means you have less access to opportunity, capital, and talent. The reality for us is that we're less distracted by the noise, and we can work with a leaner team without compromising on quality," Lowe says. Stella adds, "It's industry dependent, but for us it hasn't been the case. Sure, a lot of our investment is London based, but it's only a train ride away. Our customers are all over the British coastlines."

For Lowe, the quality of life is tangible: "I only have a 25 minute 'commute' (walk) to the office in the morning given that the city is so walkable!" Despite occasional questions about location - "People outside the UK sometimes ask if we're based in London" - it's never really a concern. "We are two hours away from London if we have to be there for a meeting or event."

Freedom from the London bubble is the real prize. "Building outside the capital gives us more freedom. We're able to make decisions without being caught up in the noise or trends that make up the London scene. There's less pressure to follow what everyone else is doing," Lowe says. Minor inconveniences like "slightly longer travel times" don't slow progress. "We've got all the access to capital, talent, and opportunity we need. The trade-off is worth it and we aren't looking back."

Alongside the technical and operational advantages championed by Lowe and Stella, Rachel Morgan-Trimmer, founder of Firebird - a Manchester-based neurodivergent consultancy - highlights a more intangible but equally crucial benefit: community. "People always say the North is friendlier but it really makes an impact when it comes to networking, helping other people out, etc." For Morgan-Trimmer, this warmth isn't just anecdotal; it's an essential pillar for building a business rooted in inclusivity and connection. As a neurodivergent entrepreneur, she also appreciates practical lifestyle differences. "Travelling about is a bit easier, partly because it's less crowded and city centres are more concentrated."

Morgan-Trimmer challenges another pervasive myth about location and opportunity. "They think you 'have' to be in London to get anywhere or do anything. I actually do a lot of work in London and it doesn't make a difference to them (or my other clients) where I'm based. I can do Manchester to London and back in a day. I don't think there are fewer opportunities in the North than there are in London." On the question of feeling underestimated because of her location, Morgan-Trimmer is unequivocal. "No. In this day and age, I find that people don't really care where you're based. In fact, many of my clients don't even know until I mention it!" The freedom this founder finds outside London is both professional and personal. "I love London, don't get me wrong, but having grown up down south, I definitely prefer living and working in Manchester. I find the culture here to be friendly, supportive and a bit more direct – which obviously is perfect for a neurodivergent entrepreneur!"

The new geography of opportunity

What unites these founders is a shared rejection of London as a prerequisite for innovation. Instead, they embrace the strategic advantages of their location, supported by strong local ecosystems, universities, funding initiatives, and a cultural vibrancy that's often missing from capital life.

Manchester's Sister innovation district, backed by a £1.7bn investment, exemplifies the regional drive to build world-class environments that nurture start-ups without the London price tag. It's a place where businesses can tap into highly skilled talent, access cutting-edge research, and connect with suppliers and partners - all while enjoying a quality of life that fosters focus and creativity.

This shift is also supported by the reality of modern connectivity. The ability to travel to London in a matter of hours, combined with digital tools that facilitate remote working and global outreach, means start-ups no longer need to choose between presence and opportunity.

London remains a powerhouse - a city of ideas, capital and unmatched density - but it's no longer the only game in town. For founders like Lowe, Stella and Morgan-Trimmer, Manchester offers something different: space to think, room to grow, and a community that prizes collaboration over competition. The shift isn't about turning away from the capital, but expanding the idea of where innovation can thrive. As start-ups flourish beyond the old postcode boundaries, one thing is becoming clear: the future of UK entrepreneurship is not about choosing between London and elsewhere - it's about making both work, on your own terms.

While some London insiders may still view the capital as the only place for innovation, the stories of Lowe, Stella, and Morgan-Trimmer highlight a broader truth: success is no longer about geography alone, but about mindset, community, and strategic choice.

"Our results speak louder than our location," Lowe adds.