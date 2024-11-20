Duncan Maclean, CEO and co-founder of Candle Shack, discusses the key trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of UK entrepreneurship, with a focus on sustainability, AI, and global expansion.

In an exclusive Entrepreneur UK interview, Duncan Maclean, CEO and co-founder of Edinburgh based Candle Shack, shares his vision for 2025, outlining how his company is embracing sustainability, technology, and international markets to drive growth.

To begin, Maclean sees a significant shift in how businesses must operate to meet changing customer expectations. "Businesses are increasingly prioritising short-run capabilities and faster turnaround times, as customers demand flexibility and efficiency in a cost-conscious environment," he explains. "This trend is particularly important as many companies are holding onto cash and avoiding large, long-term commitments."

For entrepreneurs, this shift presents a clear advantage. "This creates an opportunity to deliver value in smaller, more adaptable ways," Maclean says. "Those who can refine their processes to meet this demand – whether through rapid prototyping, responsive customer service, or localised product offerings – will find themselves ahead of the curve."

Approaching 2025, as the economic landscape remains uncertain, Maclean emphasises the importance of growth alongside cost control. "Keeping costs under control is a priority, but that doesn't mean halting growth," he explains. "Instead, we're focusing on strengthening our core offering and enhancing our product portfolio to meet evolving customer needs."

Candle Shack's strategy focuses on deepening relationships with existing clients, rather than simply expanding its product range. "The idea isn't just to offer more products – it's to offer products that give customers more by solving multiple pain points," Maclean says. "By staying focused on what we do best and aligning investments with clear opportunities, we can navigate economic uncertainties with confidence."

Sustainability will remain a central theme for Candle Shack in 2025, with significant steps being taken to reduce environmental impact. "Sustainability is central to our vision, and 2025 will see us take further steps to reduce our environmental impact," Maclean reveals. "One key initiative is the removal of single-use plastics from our supply chain. This includes sourcing plastic-free options for wax melt customers, an area where we've seen significant demand for sustainable alternatives."

Maclean is also excited about a new innovation at Candle Shack that supports a circular economy. "We're also excited about launching a candle refill system, which offers a practical solution for reducing waste while engaging customers in a circular economy model," he adds. "These measures aren't just about compliance or optics — they're about embedding sustainability into the core of what we do and empowering our customers to adopt more environmentally friendly practices in their own businesses."

As the future of work continues to evolve, managing talent is a critical focus. "Striking the right balance between in-office and remote work is increasingly complex," Maclean says. "While remote work offers flexibility, which many employees value, in-office collaboration is critical for fostering team cohesion, mentorship, and innovation."

Maclean believes the solution lies in creating a culture that transcends physical location. "The key will be creating a unified culture that transcends physical location," he explains. "This means investing in tools and practices that keep remote employees engaged while ensuring that office-based teams maintain a strong sense of connection."

In the New Year, Maclean sees great potential in integrating AI and automation into the business. "One area where we see immense potential is the rise of AI 'agents' in customer support. These tools can handle routine inquiries using text, voice, or even video," he says.

In addition, Maclean highlights how automation is enhancing Candle Shack's international efforts. "We're also using AI to enhance our localisation efforts, particularly in markets like Germany and France. By automating content creation and adapting it to local languages and preferences, we can connect with customers on a deeper level without adding significant overhead," he explains.

Internally, automation is streamlining operations. "Beyond these applications, automation is helping us streamline internal processes, reduce inefficiencies, and lower costs. For example, we're exploring ways to simplify supply chain management and improve operational workflows," says Maclean. "Ultimately, AI and automation allow us to scale more efficiently while staying true to our commitment to customers."

Maclean forecasts that companies in the UK will progressively explore international opportunities in 2025. "I believe UK entrepreneurship will increasingly look beyond domestic borders for growth," he asserts. "In today's global economy, businesses that limit themselves to the UK market will struggle to achieve meaningful expansion."

Reflecting on Candle Shack's own growth in international markets, Maclean notes the significant success the company has experienced in Europe. "We've seen this firsthand nearly all our growth in 2024 came from European markets," he reveals. "This isn't just about larger customer bases; it's about tapping into regions with unique demand and less saturation. In the Netherlands, France, and Germany, the market grew by 80%. Germany in particular has been a standout success for us. We've invested in a site in the Netherlands to better meet this opportunity."

For Maclean, entrepreneurs who welcome international expansion will unlock new potential. "Entrepreneurs who embrace the complexity of international markets and tailor their approaches to specific regions will unlock significant opportunities in 2025 and beyond," he concludes.