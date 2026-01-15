You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to cutting emissions, most companies talk about targets; Eduardo Gomez, Chief Product Officer at Green Project Technologies, has built the tools that make them act. Co-founder of Emitwise, he helped more than 10,000 companies and suppliers measure over 500m tonnes of CO₂ -equivalent to Canada's annual emissions - and turn that data into decisions that actually reduce their footprint. After Emitwise joined Green Project Technologies, Gomez is now connecting measurement to financing and renewable energy procurement, scaling supply chain decarbonisation in ways that make climate action a commercial advantage, not just a reporting exercise.

What's the single most meaningful impact your work has achieved, and how did you make it happen?

The most meaningful impact of my work has been enabling companies to achieve real reductions in supply chain emissions, not just better sustainability reporting, and doing so at a scale that matters. I co-founded Emitwise in 2019 to address the hardest and most neglected part of corporate decarbonisation - Scope 3, which typically represents 75–80% of total emissions. Over six years, we built a leading AI platform for supply chain emissions, used by more than 10,000 companies and suppliers globally. It integrated with procurement, finance, and ERP systems, managed over $300bn in supplier spend, and tracked more than 500m tonnes of CO₂, equivalent to Canada's annual emissions.

The real impact came when customers began using emissions data to change decisions, prioritising high-impact suppliers, redesigning products, and embedding carbon into sourcing. Several companies running structured supplier programmes achieved near double-digit Scope 3 reductions within a single quarter.

What mattered most was the behavioural shift when emissions moved from slide decks into everyday decision-making. By 2024, we had proven the model but also reached the limits of what software alone could deliver. Deep decarbonisation required access to renewable energy procurement, financing, and market infrastructure. That insight led to Emitwise's acquisition by Green Project Technologies in 2025, part of ACT Group, which had spent over 15 years building the physical and financial infrastructure needed to deliver decarbonisation at scale. I am most proud that Emitwise not only delivered impact directly but demonstrated how supply chain decarbonisation can work in practice and then became part of a system capable of scaling it much further.

As a sustainability leader, what drives your decisions, and how do you ensure your vision influences others to act?

I approach sustainability as a product problem. As Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Emitwise, I spent my career building products in messy, real-world systems where progress stalls not because people lack intent, but because economic incentives are misaligned. Climate change is the clearest example of that failure, and the problem I have chosen to focus my career on.

My decisions are guided by three product principles, which I call 'EEE'. First, focus on the essence of the problem - identify the single constraint that unlocks progress. At Emitwise, this meant resisting pressure to become a one-stop ESG platform and focusing narrowly on supply chain emissions.

Second, enable economic outcomes. Sustainability only scales when it affects revenue, cost, risk, or competitiveness. Every product decision had to lead to commercial outcomes for buyers or suppliers. Third, ship early and treat everything as an experiment. Roadmaps are hypotheses; real customer behaviour is the only reliable signal. We shipped early versions of supplier tools, engagement models, and product carbon workflows, learned quickly where they failed, and iterated faster than competitors.

These principles were tested under pressure. We lost many enterprise deals because we refused to broaden the platform, sacrificing short-term revenue to protect long-term impact. As we went deeper, it became clear that company-level emissions would never change procurement decisions. Product-level emissions exposed the real constraint that suppliers lacked the capability to provide data at all. That shifted our focus entirely to supplier experience.

We cut around 80% of the roadmap and focused on two priorities: product carbon footprints and supplier enablement. We built tools that allowed low-maturity suppliers to calculate emissions for the first time, reduced reporting fatigue through modelling and pre-population, and chose not to charge suppliers. Instead, we gave them usable carbon profiles to protect and win business. Growth slowed initially, then revenues more than doubled for three consecutive years. That experience reinforced a belief I hold strongly - focus compounds, dilution kills.

What bold change do you hope to see in your industry over the next 5–10 years, and how are you contributing to it?

I want supply chain decarbonisation to move from fragmented tools and compliance-driven activity into a coordinated economic system that aligns buyers, suppliers, and capital around real emissions reductions. Today, decarbonisation is still treated as a reporting exercise that rarely changes how money flows through supply chains.

Over the next decade, I expect three shifts. First, companies will stop chasing perfect data upfront and instead use emissions heatmaps to focus effort where it unlocks leverage. Directionally correct, action-oriented data will replace theoretical precision. Second, supplier enablement will move to the centre of Scope 3 strategies, replacing compliance-heavy requests with tools, insights, and commercial signals. Third, we will see collective buyer action. When buyers coordinate demand, they can shift unit economics for lower-carbon materials, energy, and logistics, just as power purchase agreements did for renewables.

I am contributing to this through my work at Green Project Technologies. This combination connects supply chain emissions measurement directly to renewable energy procurement and financing, leveraging infrastructure that sourced more than 200 TWh of renewable energy last year. Success over the next few years looks like companies moving seamlessly from understanding emissions, to engaging suppliers, to executing reductions through cleaner materials, logistics optimisation, and renewable energy. If we get this right, supply chains will decarbonise not because they are told to, but because it is the fastest way to stay competitive.