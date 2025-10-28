Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do you desire in this season of your life as an entrepreneur? Not what your peers, team, or investors want for you. What do you truly want from your business? Maybe it's being perceived as a transformational leader, driving sales growth at your company, or increasing employee retention. The million-dollar question is this: how do we achieve said desire through an aligned path?

In a world increasingly shaped by AI, it's easy to believe that automation and machines are the answer. However, the answer lies in something that's been under your nose this entire time: relationship currency. Remember, another human being holds the keys to your kingdom; they are what unlock the door to your desire(s). Yes, that's correct - human beings. Not growth hacks or secret playbooks.

Think about it like this: if you want to raise money, there's another human being you're going to have to connect with who's going to write you a check. Whilst you receive funding, they receive an opportunity for wealth creation. If you're looking to sell more of your product or service, there's another human being who holds the purse strings. Whilst you receive top-line growth, those buyers receive a transformation that solves their million-dollar problem. And if you want to rally your people around a common vision, you need to collectively connect with a group of human beings and inspire them to take action. Whilst you receive buy-in for your mission, they experience more meaning and fulfilment in their careers. Authentic relationships include two human beings willingly building and strengthening the connective tissue required to form a meaningful bond—without experiencing an imbalanced energy exchange. These last three words are everything. Here's why: whilst someone holds the keys to your kingdom, you also have the keys to theirs. Meaningful relationships are not a one-way street.

Here's an example you might resonate with. Have you ever heard of Aaron Krause? He's the founder of Scrub Daddy, those smiley-faced sponges you see in your local grocery store or supermarket. In the early-ish days, Krause knew he was onto something but was unable to get his product into retail stores because he was missing one key ingredient: the "who." He had the "how" down due to his investor's mind, entrepreneurial flair, and manufacturing experience. However, no matter how amazing his product or experience was, he needed another human being - the "who" - to help him meet his desires. Krause knew he needed the right investor, with the right relationships, to explode his business. Enter the TV show Shark Tank.

Fast forward to the scene where he's just delivered his nail-biting pitch in 2012, and a bidding war has ensued. Daymond John makes an offer contingent on Lori Greiner's involvement in the deal. Why? Because John knows this product is in Greiner's area of excellence and that she has the strategic relationships to take it all the way. Greiner (a.k.a. the "Queen of QVC") can smell John wanting to ride her coattails and profit off her hard-earned relationship currency, which leads her to dismiss him in a flash. In Greiner's own words, "…connections are everything." In the end, Krause accepts Greiner's proposal of $200,000 for 20% equity. Whilst Krause lands a strategic relationship to open himself up to retail stores, Greiner adds a diamond in the rough to her portfolio (which eventually led to a 250–300x return on her investment). Remember, if somebody has the keys to your kingdom, you might just hold the key to theirs. This is the power of relationship currency.

So, where do you begin? "We're in the people business serving coffee, not the coffee business serving people." Those thirteen words were once uttered by Howard Behar, the former president of Starbucks, indicating a powerful mindset: being people-centric is a way of life. Hit pause from reading this article and try it on for size, my friend. You're in the people business doing what? This is your starting point for humanizing your next conversation, meeting, pitch, or presentation. As you embody this mantra over time, you'll uncover a deep knowing that authentic relationships are everything in business (and life).

Whilst many entrepreneurs prioritise automation without connection, growth without introspection, and conversations without intention, focus on earning the one currency that matters most in this world: relationship currency. Your future employees, investors, partners, customers, or team are craving authenticity grounded in one thing: trust. Your job is to be interested in what they are emotionally invested in, help them achieve more of what they desire, and operate like a trusted guide. Do this right, and you'll build trusted relationships for life.

Whatever you desire in this season of your life is simply a byproduct of focusing on the one thing that's currently priced at a premium in today's economy: human connection.