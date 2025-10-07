Max Stricker: Navigating Science, Strategy, and the Art of Brand Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Few people possess the clarity to know exactly what they want to pursue in life from a young age. Most navigate a maze of possibilities, exploring paths, shifting interests, and learning through trial and error. Finding someone with that certainty who acts decisively is rare. Max Stricker, founder and director of Ortum Consulting, is one of those exceptional individuals.

Raised in Austria, Stricker grew up in a household where business was woven into daily life. His family ran several small enterprises, instilling in him an appreciation for entrepreneurship, discipline, and the mechanics of commerce. "I was lucky that I knew my passion for business and marketing from a very young age. For me, it was crystal clear," he reflects.

While many young people struggle to define their academic or professional direction, Stricker's focus was unwavering. Marketing and business strategy captivated him. This early clarity laid the foundation for a journey marked by bold choices and a relentless pursuit of learning.

After earning his master's degree, Stricker realized his ambitions required a broader canvas. Although he had prior international experience, he chose England for its practical advantages and promising business landscape. "I spoke English, and England was close enough to home to be manageable yet offered significant business potential," he explains. This move launched a career spanning both corporate and consulting spheres, deepening his expertise along the way.

Stricker's early professional years unfolded within structured corporate programs, where he honed not only technical skills but also his approach to leadership and learning. Immersed in high-performance environments, he quickly grasped the nuances of business operations and the critical gap between theory and practice.

"You can absorb all the knowledge in the world, but if it doesn't shape real behavior, it remains just theory," he states. These formative experiences shaped his belief that learning must be applied in practical, impactful ways. Activities like games, quizzes, and scenarios bring the principles to fruition and help the clients roll up their sleeves so they can truly apply the skills. This principle would later define his consulting philosophy.

After a series of increasingly demanding roles in major companies, Stricker transitioned into consulting in 2016. The shift proved transformative. "Having worked on both sides of the table—as a client and as a consultant—I've gained a deep understanding not only of the knowledge and skills organizations seek, but also of the nuanced considerations required to drive meaningful behaviour change. This dual perspective enables me to deliver solutions that go beyond simply transferring knowledge; they are designed to embed lasting change and ensure sustainable implementation across the organization," he says. Consulting allowed him to merge his fascination with human behavior and decision-making with his professional expertise. Over time, he built a reputation for translating complex marketing and decision science into actionable strategies, helping clients navigate challenges with clarity and precision.

Max Stricker

Ortum reflects this philosophy. Based in London and operating globally, the firm applies behavioral, decision, and marketing science to help brands grow sustainably. Under Stricker's leadership, the consultancy has worked with numerous brands, crafting strategies that boost recognition, enhance creative effectiveness, and increase consumer purchase likelihood.

"Marketing is fundamentally simple, but our environment makes it complex. My goal is to bring clarity, to show what levers matter and how to act on them," he explains. Ortum's methodology follows a three-step process: identifying knowledge gaps and friction points, embedding science-based principles through immersive workshops, practical solutions, and rigorously measuring outcomes to drive continuous improvement.

Stricker's work is as personal as it is professional. He prioritizes long-term relationships and meaningful impact, setting himself apart from consultants focused on quick wins. "I genuinely want my clients to succeed. I'm not here for short-term gains," he says. His workshops are known for being interactive, engaging, and grounded in real-world application, leaving participants with insights that endure well beyond the session. By making complex scientific principles accessible and actionable, he consistently bridges the gap between theory and implementation.

His personal journey reflects a commitment to growth. Drawing from his early exposure to business, corporate training, and ongoing academic engagement, Stricker mentors young professionals through university programs, helping them navigate challenges he once faced. With this rare combination of experience, he has cultivated a skill set: the ability to understand businesses from within, communicate science effectively, and turn insights into meaningful action.

Stricker looks forward to expanding Ortum's reach and impact. With nearly a decade of consulting experience, he aims to scale his methodologies to support more organizations worldwide, balancing growth, continuity, and quality. His vision goes beyond revenue; it's about reshaping how brands and teams think, decide, and act. "We're in the business of improving probabilities," he states. "Small changes can create meaningful results over time if applied consistently."