Dr. Isabella Moore is proving that age is no barrier to entrepreneurial success. With a legacy spanning from founding a translation company to challenging ageist stereotypes, she's now launching the Later Creator program - empowering those over 50 to turn life experience into business brilliance.

At 77, Dr. Isabella Moore is proving that it's never too late to become an entrepreneur. Far from slowing down, the grandmother, who made waves in the business world decades ago, is preparing to launch an e-learning initiative that could change the way older people view entrepreneurship. Her Later Creator programme is designed to break down the barriers that prevent older individuals from starting their own businesses.

But Dr. Moore's journey is far from ordinary. From founding and selling Comtec Translations, to becoming the first female president of both the Coventry and Warwickshire and British Chambers of Commerce, her career spans decades of trailblazing leadership. As a former CEO of The National Centre for Languages and Vice President of Eurochambres, she has broken countless glass ceilings. But it was a phone call in her 60s, when she bought back the company she had sold years earlier, that set her on a new path as a champion for older entrepreneurs. "I just thought, why not? Why not buy the business back?" Moore recalled. "My daughter, Sophie, was working in London at the time, and I picked up the phone and said, 'Sophie, how about it? Fancy buying the business back?' It was just one of those moments, and she said, 'Yes.'"

They went on to raise the capital and purchased the company for much less than they had sold it for years earlier. But her entrepreneurial journey wasn't without its personal hurdles. As Moore dealt with an aging mother and the retirement of her husband, she began to contemplate the broader challenges faced by older individuals wanting to pivot their careers. It was this personal reflection that led her to pursue a PhD, exploring why more people over 50 weren't taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

"My research showed that older people have unique challenges when it comes to entrepreneurship," Moore explained. "It's not just about needing more money. It's about the motivation to do something you're passionate about, to make a difference. And yet, there's this stereotype that once you hit a certain age, you're either supposed to be taking it easy or caring for grandchildren. It's simply not true." It was this revelation that inspired Moore to launch the Later Creator program, aimed at empowering individuals in later life to unlock their entrepreneurial potential. Drawing on her years of experience, Moore, along with her daughter, designed an e-learning programme that challenges the assumptions around age and business. However, the Later Creator isn't just an e-learning programme - it actually began as a classroom-based course before being adapted into an online format.

Unlike many traditional business programmes, Later Creator isn't focused on the hard skills of business planning, marketing, or finance. Instead, it begins by tackling the emotional and psychological barriers that often hold older individuals back. "The biggest hurdle is confidence," Moore said. "People think it's a great idea, but they believe it's not for them. They think they're too old or their skills aren't transferable. But that's simply not the case."

Moore wants to shift the mindset that entrepreneurship is only for the young. The programme is structured in three levels: Discover, Accelerate, and Advance. Each level begins by helping participants overcome common barriers, such as self-doubt, a lack of confidence, and the belief that age is a disadvantage. Instead, the programme encourages participants to see age as a valuable asset. As they move forward, the focus shifts to real-world application, offering practical strategies and support to help develop their ideas.

The Discover level introduces the core foundations, while the Accelerate level offers deeper engagement through extended time with an Enterprise Guide (mentor) and access to the Entrepreneur Skills Index app, a risk-free business simulation. The final level, Advance, can be delivered in traditional classroom settings in collaboration with partner organisations, with online cohorts currently in development.

Moore's PhD research revealed that the most significant barrier to entrepreneurship for older people is the perception that they can't compete with younger, more dynamic businesspeople. "Older entrepreneurs face a lot of stereotypes, but in reality, older people have a wealth of experience that can be an asset. Age capital, as I call it, is a real thing." The Later Creator programme encourages individuals to look at their lifetime experiences as valuable resources. "It's about creatively assessing the skills you've developed over the years," Moore said. "For example, I worked with one woman who had been a senior project manager in the NHS. She wanted to start an arts and crafts shop, but what really stood out was her project management expertise. She had the skills to run an event planning business - her NHS experience was gold." Age Capital and Later Creator are both registered trademarks.

One of the key components of the programme is confidence-building. Moore observed that older entrepreneurs often struggle with the emotional aspects of starting a business, such as overcoming self-doubt and battling imposter syndrome. Many, she believes, need to feel supported before they can even think about setting up a business plan. "Older people are more likely to seek help than younger entrepreneurs, and that's why the Later Creator programme includes one-on-one guidance," Moore said. "It's about helping people build the self-assurance they need to move forward."

But Moore's ambitions extend far beyond individual coaching. She envisions a future where the government and financial institutions recognise the untapped potential of older entrepreneurs. "I believe policy must evolve to support older people in business. We're living longer, and we have a lot to offer. But the current business support landscape is not set up for older people who want to start a business," she argued. Her vision includes offering tax breaks for those over 50 starting a business, as well as fostering a more supportive environment where older entrepreneurs feel valued. Moore also believes that financial institutions, such as banks, should recognise the wealth of experience older people bring to the table when they apply for loans. "Banks need to adopt a more creative approach," she said. "Older entrepreneurs have assets - like their skills and experience - that should be valued in the same way as traditional collateral."

Moore's advocacy for older entrepreneurs is not just a personal mission; it's a societal necessity. She points out that nearly 2m people over 50 are currently on welfare benefits in the UK, with a significant number suffering from mental health issues. According to Moore, entrepreneurship could be the key to improving both their financial situation and their mental wellbeing. "Starting a business later in life isn't just about financial independence; it's about mental health and wellbeing. Feeling relevant, feeling excited about the future - those things have a huge impact," she said. "One man I spoke with, for example, had concerns about dementia running in his family, and he wanted to keep his cognitive abilities sharp. Entrepreneurship provided a way to keep his mind active and engaged."

The Later Creator programme is also working to offer financial support for those who may not be able to afford the course fee. Through Moore's social enterprise, the Olderpreneur Alliance, she hopes to raise funds to help older individuals on benefits access the course. The goal is to bridge the gap between financial need and entrepreneurial ambition.

Looking ahead, Moore sees a future where entrepreneurship in later life is not seen as exceptional but as a mainstream option for those seeking to make a change. "In five years, I want to see more older entrepreneurs. I want it to be common knowledge that entrepreneurship is for everyone - no matter your age," Moore said. "Older people can contribute massively to the economy, but we need a shift in thinking, both from society and from the government."

Through her work, Moore hopes to not only challenge the ageist attitudes that persist in the business world but also to empower individuals to take control of their future, regardless of age. "If you've worked hard all your life, there's no reason why you can't set up your own business," she said. "It's never too late."

Dr. Isabella Moore's Later Creator programme offers a powerful invitation to reimagine the potential of later life. Rather than slowing down, Moore's vision seeks to ignite and accelerate the entrepreneurial spirit, showing that it's never too late to build something new. After all, the only thing that gets old is the outdated belief that age can limit ambition.