At just 23, Emily Jeffrey-Barrett landed a role as Radley Yeldar's first-ever copywriter, quickly managing campaigns for giants like NIVEA and IKEA. By 25, she was leading a team of 12, pushing through large-scale sustainability projects despite resistance from more senior colleagues. Then came the pandemic - no investors, no backup plan, and zero external funding - and Emily launched Among Equals, a creative agency with a blunt mantra: "No one cares about your brand, and it's on you to change that."

Starting a business during Covid-19 wasn't just a practical challenge, Jeffrey-Barrett explains, it was psychological too. "I always assumed I would hit a point where I felt 'ready'. That never came. But there's nothing like a global pandemic to show you there's never a perfect time to start. The world isn't waiting, you just need to go for it." The pandemic also brought unexpected perks. "We didn't need to pay for an office – if working from a spare room was good enough for, say, the CEO of Unilever, it was good enough for me. And people had more free time - they had, quite literally, nowhere to go - so grabbing people for a chat became easier."

Jeffrey-Barrett's approach to seizing opportunities was equally fearless. "I was shameless. I asked anybody I possibly could for help, advice, connections - and people really showed up. I was blown away by people's generosity." Persistence, she adds, has been key. "I pitched for something two years ago. Lost. Then kept checking in. Today, they're one of our biggest clients." For her, every interaction counts: "I saw everything - every email, every call, every micro-interaction - as an opportunity. I still have that mindset today. You never know where an introduction will lead."

Having spent two years working closely with UK founders before launching her agency, Jeffrey-Barrett understood the ecosystem was small — and ripe with potential. But what surprised her most was "how resilient you need to be. I don't just mean staying positive when you lose a pitch; I mean the sheer amount of energy you need to bring to the table every single day. Yes, you need ideas. And yes, you need a hell of a lot of luck. But really, energy beats everything."

Her advice to founders? "Go for it. Seriously. You don't need to wait until you're 'ready' - you'll never be 'ready'. The best time to start your business? Yesterday. So as long as you have the ability to give it a go, do it. Commit. Throw all your energy at it. Try. You'll need some things along the way – people who share your vision and are equally committed to it, the ability to prioritise ruthlessly, the discipline to look after yourself not just your team or business. But there's never a perfect time. So stop waiting, start working."

Now a trusted advisor to CMOs across industries, Jeffrey-Barrett's story is a testament to tenacity, boldness, and the power of community - all driving forces behind the fresh, unapologetic voice of Among Equals.