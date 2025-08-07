Nominations Open For Global Real Estate Leaders Awards 2025 Submit your nominations now for the Global Real Estate Leaders Awards 2025, taking place on 17 October at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We are delighted to announce that nominations are now officially open for the Global Real Estate Leaders Awards 2025, taking place on 17 October at the prestigious Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London. This distinguished event will honour the exceptional achievements, visionary leadership, and groundbreaking innovation that continue to shape the global real estate landscape.

We invite real estate professionals, developers, architects, and firms from around the world to submit their nominations and gain the recognition they deserve on an international stage. Whether you are leading the way in sustainable design, luxury living, or transformative urban development, this is your opportunity to be celebrated among the best in the industry.

Submit your nomination today and take your place among the world's most visionary real estate leaders. This is more than an award; it's your moment to stand out, be celebrated, and set a new benchmark for global excellence.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

How to Respond to a Mean Person: 10 Effective Ways Intelligent People Deal With Rude People

Maybe they aren't really a rude person, maybe they are stressed person who is being rude.

By Deep Patel
Business Ideas

The Best Ideas Don't Always Come From Brainstorming — They Might Surprise You Instead

Surprise isn't just a fleeting emotion; it's a signal that something's been overlooked. And for entrepreneurs, those moments — if you know how to pay attention — can be the starting point of something big.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

Microsoft Is Reportedly About to Crack Down on Remote Work

Microsoft employees at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, may soon be mandated back to the office, according to new reports.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Making a Change

Learn the Languages That Open Markets, Deals, and Conversations with Babbel

Babbel's expert-backed lessons go beyond vocabulary to teach real-world communication skills that matter in business.

By Entrepreneur Store