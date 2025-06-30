Kevin Harrington has invested in several innovative and disruptive founders over the years. Here, Kevin has handpicked ten founders who are shaking things up.

Ben Gulak

Networked Artistic Learning Algorithm (NALA) is an AI-driven art tech startup founded in 2020 by Benjamin (Ben) Gulak, a MIT graduate with a degree in Computer Science and Data Econometrics, and a lifelong passion for art. NALA is transforming how people discover and purchase art by leveraging advanced recommender engine technology to connect artists directly with the people most likely to love their work based on individual preferences, while cutting out all the middlemen.

Ben's rare blend of technical acumen and creative passion began with his own success as an artist. His paintings were exhibited in professional fine art galleries and sold during Miami Art Week at shows like Scope and Context. Experiencing the barriers of the traditional art world firsthand, he envisioned a data-powered platform to open the market and make art more accessible for both artists and collectors.

Built on the world's largest fine art database, NALA analyzes user behavior, preferences, and contextual cues to deliver personalized art recommendations, eliminating the traditional gatekeeping of galleries. This democratized model empowers emerging and underrepresented artists to reach global audiences directly, while collectors discover artwork they genuinely love without sorting through irrelevant content or facing high-pressure sales tactics. Ben is actively collaborating with national Departments of Arts and Culture to onboard artists who previously lacked access to the global marketplace, bringing fresh talent to the art world.

Robel Yemane

Robel Yemane is a multidisciplinary entrepreneur whose career spans architecture, real estate, marketing, transportation, and community building. Born in Sudan and raised in St. Louis after his family immigrated to the U.S., Robel's journey is defined by resilience, adaptability, and impact. After earning architecture degrees, including graduate study in Australia, he launched his career during the 2009 recession, navigating job instability with determination. From working in call centers and warehouses to teaching engineers in Eritrea, every step prepared him for entrepreneurship.

Today, Robel is the co-founder of Core Design Impact, a human-centered architecture and engineering firm, and founder of Marathon Real Estate, which focuses on development, acquisitions, and capital investment. He also co-leads The Lead Code, a creative marketing agency, and co-operates Open Ground Collective, an educational real estate platform with monthly speaking panels. Beyond business, Robel is also committed to building a wellness community. He co-founded Soleties Run Club and Sole&Sip, creating inclusive, experience-based spaces for authentic connection. His work is rooted in purpose, shaped by his immigrant background and a desire to uplift others. For Robel, success isn't just personal; it's about helping others see what's possible.

Eugene Manley

SCHEQ (STEMM & Cancer Health Equity) Foundation is a New York City-based nonprofit led by Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr., a first-generation scholar from Detroit. The foundation works to remove obstacles that prevent individuals from entering and advancing in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical (STEMM) fields while helping patients access essential information and quality cancer care. SCHEQ offers mentorship programs aimed at supporting scholars who often face challenges due to limited networks and resources. Its health initiatives focus on improving patient education and care for communities that have historically faced barriers in the medical system, drawing on the founder's own experience managing chronic health issues. By emphasizing partnership, clear communication, and practical solutions, SCHEQ strives to create lasting improvements in STEMM education and cancer care, ensuring that more people can achieve their goals and receive the support they need.

Anita Davidson

Creative BioTherapeutics (CBT) is a growing biotech company focused on developing innovative biologics for treatment-resistant and recurrent cancers. Co-founded by Dr. Donald Davidson and Anita Davidson, CBT takes a novel approach by investigating the root causes of drug resistance and immune evasion, the two major challenges in oncology. Its lead candidate, CBT300, is a first-in-class biologic currently in preclinical development. Designed as a monotherapy platform, CBT300 is being studied for its ability to support the immune system in fighting back against aggressive, late-stage cancers. Unlike many current therapies, early data suggest CBT300 may offer a favorable safety profile and flexibility for lone use or with standard treatments. CBT's research emphasizes conditions with limited options, aiming to offer new hope for patients facing relapsing or difficult-to-treat disease. With a science-first philosophy, CBT strives to push beyond conventional treatment models to address some of the toughest unmet needs in cancer care.

Ashton Tate

Glory to Glory Fitness, founded by Ashton Tate, has been transforming health education with its F.O.R.M. Curriculum, a comprehensive, values-based program designed to make wellness accessible, practical, and sustainable for students across the U.S. Built around four pillars: Functional Fitness, Optimal Nourishment, Rest and Recovery, and Multiplied Maintenance, the curriculum empowers educators and homeschool families to teach students how to build healthy habits for life. With a mission to provide quality health education for every student in America, this fitness company simplifies complex health concepts into fun, engaging, and actionable lessons. The platform focuses on underserved communities and aims to equip the next generation with the tools they need for long-term well-being. Beyond physical health, the company seeks to inspire hope and purpose, grounded in a commitment to bring glory to God through every aspect of its work. Glory to Glory Fitness is a movement toward lasting health change.

David Johnson

Resolution Financial Advisors is a boutique firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in the resolution of businesses facing end-of-life challenges. Serving boards, executives, investors, and lenders nationwide, Resolution offers expertise in structured exits, insolvency alternatives, and orderly asset dispositions, prioritizing (1) value recovery and (2) orderly wind downs. The firm specializes in a range of financial and legal tools such as Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors (ABCs), foreclosures, receiverships, and bankruptcy proceedings. Beyond advisory services, Resolution often acts as a fiduciary agent, managing responsibilities on behalf of boards to protect officers and directors. Founded in 2024 by seasoned professionals David M. Johnson, CFA, CIRA, Molly Froschauer, Esq., Jeffrey Klausner, CPA, and Ryan Small, the firm combines over 60 years of collective experience in financial advisory, restructuring, and insolvency. Resolution's mission centers on providing portfolio managers with trusted, expert execution aimed at delivering improved outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

Peter Zerzan

Peter Zerzan is an award-winning independent film director known for his compelling short films blending action, thriller, and drama. Transitioning from a career as a political organizer, Peter brings a unique storytelling perspective shaped by real-world experience and a strong work ethic. His debut short, Election Night, drew on his background to create a realistic portrayal of political life, earning accolades and festival screenings, including at the TCL Chinese Theater. His second film, The Extraction, is a suspenseful action thriller set in San Francisco's neighborhoods, further showcasing his ability to craft engaging narratives on limited resources. Peter even expanded his horizons recently, with a short romance set shot at India's famous Portuguese-influenced architectural state, Goa. Now focused on developing his first feature film, Peter aims to bring fresh energy and thoughtful preparation to the action genre. Committed to efficiency and collaboration, he values clear vision and teamwork on set. With his growing recognition and passion for filmmaking, Peter Zerzan continues to carve a distinctive path in an evolving industry.

Brent Kruel

BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS) is a regenerative workforce healthcare company, leveraging science-backed innovation to radically transform employee health and employer costs. Founded in 2007, BHS has saved organizations and individuals millions by preventing surgeries and workers' comp claims, targeting the root causes of pain, fatigue, and dysfunction, before they escalate.

Led by combat veteran and healthcare innovator Brent Kruel, BHS has an unmatched fusion of advanced diagnostics, MIT-validated AI, and precision regenerative therapies, powered by proprietary dosing calculators and clinical-grade devices manufactured exclusively for BHS's own ecosystem. The result is a biochemistry-optimized care that is highly personalized, measurably effective, and radically different from the reactive sick-care model most Americans are used to.

With insurance integration already in place across major carriers, BHS enables employers to offer its advanced services without increasing plan costs, amplifying value while improving outcomes. This allows companies to redirect existing healthcare dollars toward therapies that actually reduce claims, elevate performance, and restore health.

From Fortune 500 worksites to small businesses, BHS delivers care onsite, virtually, and via mobile clinics through therapies like photobiomodulation, molecular hydrogen, hormone optimization, and brain-body recovery systems. Weekly onsite clinical visits, telehealth, lab panels, remote diagnostics, and 1-on-1 coaching combine into a unified, results-driven model.

Jeff Lam

Dignity Living, led by CEO Jeff Lam, is redefining residential care for developmentally disabled adults by combining compassionate support with thoughtful business practices. The company operates homes offering 24/7 care in welcoming, home-like environments designed to promote independence through everyday activities like cooking, shopping, and managing finances. Each residence is freshly renovated with modern furnishings, creating a warm, comfortable setting that contrasts with traditional institutional care.

Founded on the principle that every individual deserves dignity and a meaningful life, Dignity Living emphasizes social connection through group activities and outings. Currently managing two homes with plans to expand, the organization aims to raise industry standards and improve the quality of life for its residents. Jeff's personal journey, from refugee roots to entrepreneur, drives his mission to build a legacy of respect and care, ensuring that those they serve are valued as active participants in their communities.

Andrew Zetterholm

MegaRhino is a trusted eCommerce solutions partner that helps small and mid-sized businesses succeed on Amazon. Founded by Andrew Zetterholm in 2016, the company began as a third-party seller, giving its team firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities within the Amazon ecosystem. Leveraging this experience, MegaRhino evolved into a full-service marketing and brand management agency. Today, it supports clients with account management, listing optimization, catalog maintenance, content creation, advertising strategy, and broader business consulting.

Andrew, who holds an MBA and has over two decades of small business experience, leads the company with a hands-on, strategic approach. MegaRhino's commitment to data-driven decision-making and tailored solutions has earned it recognition from brands across the pet, health, and outdoor sectors. Whether optimizing listings or defending against counterfeiters, the team ensures every client is positioned for scalable, sustainable growth in the digital marketplace.