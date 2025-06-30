Kevin Harrington has invested in numerous forward-thinking and ambitious entrepreneurs over the years. Here, Kevin has chosen ten founders who demonstrate exceptional drive, strong leadership, and the potential to build impactful, enduring businesses.

Mariela Vargas-Irwin

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Mariela Vargas-Irwin, a licensed psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst, Applied Behavioral Learning Services (ABLS) is a clinical organization dedicated to supporting children with autism, ADHD, and disruptive behavior disorders. Dr. Vargas-Irwin's passion for social skills, inclusion, and executive behavior laid the foundation for ABLS's unique, evidence-based programs.

Recognizing that real-life social situations are filled with unwritten rules, ABLS developed immersive social skills clubs where children engage in structured lessons, role play, experiential learning, and play-based practice. The sessions mirror real-life interactions, helping children build social stamina and resilience.

Innovative tools for emotional regulation strategy and theatrical productions like 'Dorothy In The Jungle' enrich the curriculum, empowering children to generalize social behaviors in dynamic environments. From eye contact and joint attention, public speaking to turn-taking, anxiety management, and even conflict resolution, ABLS equips children with the tools to succeed in authentic social settings. Under Dr. Vargas-Irwin's leadership, ABLS continues to transform lives through its commitment to evidence-based interventions, social inclusion, and the power of learned connection.

Brian Solari

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar brings a taste of old-world Italian warmth to the heart of South Carolina. Founded by hospitality veteran Brian Solari in 2014, this beloved cafe blends rich family heritage with modern flair, creating an inviting space where community thrives. Nestled in Charleston and newly expanded to Greenville, Carmella's offers hand-crafted desserts, artisan sandwiches, Italian gelato, and curated wines and cocktails, all served daily from 8 AM to midnight.

Inspired by Brian's grandmother, Carmella, and her passion for food and togetherness, the cafe radiates charm, comfort, and creativity. With cozy couches, artful interiors, and a fireplace that invites lingering conversations, it has truly become a gathering place for its customers. Beyond the menu, Carmella's is rooted in giving back: supporting local schools, promoting eco-friendly habits, and sourcing seasonal ingredients from local vendors. Whether a tourist or a regular, Carmella's welcomes everyone like family, with flavor, heart, and soul.

Alan Bandell

Alan Bandell is the Founder and CEO of Axion Data Services, a veteran-owned and operated U.S.-based leader in data entry outsourcing. Since 1996, Alan has guided Axion in delivering fast, accurate, and secure data entry, data verification, and internet research services to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With a U.S.-only workforce of skilled, long-tenured professionals, Axion is known for solving complex data workflow challenges with creativity and precision.

Prior to founding Axion, Alan enjoyed a 19-year career as a Partner at a major international accounting firm, specializing in auditing for clients in the manufacturing and high-tech sectors. His deep understanding of business operations and client service led to the successful management of teams of over 100 individuals and shaped his approach to building client-centric solutions.

Under Alan's leadership, Axion has earned a reputation for excellence, integrity, and dependability in the data services industry. He remains passionate about providing clients with tailored solutions that meet their most demanding data processing needs. Axion continues to stand out as a trusted partner for organizations seeking high-quality U.S.-based data support.

Harry Keifer

Achosa Home Warranty, LLC is revolutionizing the home warranty industry with a focus on transparency, flexibility, and choice. Operating in 28 states, Achosa empowers homeowners and real estate professionals by allowing customers to select any licensed contractor rather than restricting them to limited networks. Its coverage centers on the PEACH system: Plumbing, Electrical, Appliances, Cooling, and Heating, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Founded by industry veterans Harry Keifer and Cory Byzewski and led by SVP Mysti Hodges, Achosa prioritizes clear pricing and straightforward claims processes. By partnering directly with real estate agents, Achosa continues the trusted service agents provide during transactions, easing post-sale concerns and protecting reputations. With its expert Diamond Elite Team supporting agents, fast claims handling, and a commitment to transparency, Achosa restores confidence in home warranties, making it a reliable partner in the homeownership journey.

Joseph Rutakangwa

Rwazi, led by Joseph Rutakangwa and Eric Sewankambo, is an AI-powered platform designed to help global brands make more informed decisions through real-time consumer insights. Unlike traditional tools, Rwazi uses zero-party data, information shared directly and voluntarily by consumers, to offer a clearer understanding of shopping and consumption habits across both digital and physical environments. Operating in over 190 countries, Rwazi's system captures nuanced behavior patterns to help teams better understand shifts in demand and areas of opportunity. By turning raw data into actionable insights, the platform supports more agile and informed responses to market changes. The AI continuously learns from consumer behavior, aiming to guide strategic decision-making across sales, marketing, and product development functions. With a focus on precision, speed, and adaptability, Rwazi offers an innovative approach for brands seeking to stay ahead in rapidly evolving markets while putting consumer trust and transparency at the center of its data model.

Kristen White

WanderLusty Woman offers stylish, immersive travel experiences designed for women seeking meaningful adventures beyond typical tourist routes. Founded by Ashley Maxwell and Kristen White, the brand caters to travelers who want to explore destinations on their own terms, connecting deeply with local culture while expressing their individuality through fashion and unique experiences. WanderLusty Woman combines insider access with thoughtfully curated journeys, from discovering hidden vineyards in Tuscany to shopping artisan-made fashion in Marrakech. A true matchmaking service for women looking for other like-minded women to travel with to exotic and unique destinations and experiences, focusing primarily on Morocco, Bali, Peru, and Spain.

The company supports local micro-economies by partnering with artisans and small businesses, ensuring travel benefits the communities visited. Alongside exclusive group trips and tailored itineraries, WanderLusty Woman features an online shop with statement pieces crafted by global artisans. Blending cultural connection, personal style, and purposeful travel, the company even hosts a membership community where women can connect with other women; those who see travel as an extension of identity and a way to engage authentically with the world.

Amy Vigliotti

Dr. Amy Vigliotti is a seasoned clinical psychologist with nearly two decades of experience and the founder of SelfWorks, a thriving group private therapy practice based in New York City. Guided by the belief that everyone has untapped inner strengths, Amy created SelfWorks to help individuals move from merely surviving to truly thriving. Her practice offers evidence-based therapy across a range of modalities, including CBT, ACT, ERP, and mindfulness training, with a strong emphasis on personalization and cultural sensitivity.

Recently, Amy has expanded SelfWorks beyond individual therapy to meet the growing demand for workplace mental wellness. Through partnerships with Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), SelfWorks now delivers expert-led workshops and webinars tailored for businesses and high-achieving professionals, including the HENRY (High-Earners, Not Rich Yet) demographic. This initiative reflects Amy's commitment to bringing mental health education to teams and organizations seeking to boost emotional resilience and productivity.

The SelfWorks philosophy is simple yet powerful: with the right environment and guidance, the self works. Whether providing one-on-one therapy or team-based programming, Amy and her team remain dedicated to supporting growth, healing, and meaningful change for all they serve.

Michael Cassio

DromeDairy Naturals is on a mission to bring one of the world's oldest superfoods into the modern age. Founded in 2016 by Michael Cassio, the company produces powdered camel milk, rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential vitamins, sourced from the UAE-based Al Ain Farms for Livestock Production, one of the largest camel farms in the world. By leveraging advanced technology and ethical farming, DromeDairy has made camel milk more accessible and affordable while maintaining the highest quality standards. With a shelf life of two years and no additives, preservatives, or hormones, their powdered milk offers a sustainable, nutrient-packed alternative to cow, goat, and plant-based milks.

Beyond health, camel milk contributes to environmental sustainability due to camels' lower feed and water requirements. DromeDairy's value-driven approach and commitment to global adoption position make it a pioneering force in the camel milk industry, bridging ancient tradition with future-forward nutrition. The company is also producing high-end milk chocolate and cosmetics made with DromeDairy camel milk powder.

Dawn Matera

Westport Day School (WDS) is a Connecticut State Department of Education-approved therapeutic day school serving students in grades 6–12 who face academic, emotional, and social challenges. Founded in 2013 by veteran educator Dr. Dawn Matera, WDS is dedicated to supporting complex learners, including those with anxiety, depression, school refusal, and learning disabilities. The school's innovative, holistic approach integrates academics with a strong therapeutic framework, featuring daily movement and mindfulness, social-emotional learning, and a proprietary executive function curriculum.

WDS offers two signature programs: the STEP Program, designed to support students transitioning from public school settings, and the NEXT STEPS Program, which prepares students for college, careers, and independent living. Weekly staff collaboration and professional development ensure that each student's needs are met with care and expertise. At its core, Westport Day School fosters growth, resilience, and lifelong learning in a nurturing environment tailored to each learner's journey.

Jan-Till Manzius

Founded in 2011 by digital marketing pioneer Jan-Till Manzius, Berlin-based Wonderlandmovies is transforming commercial video with cutting-edge personalization. Specializing in data-driven and AI-powered video content, the company creates millions of customized films that speak directly to individual consumers, boosting engagement, loyalty, and conversion rates. With a mission to strengthen brand-customer connections, Wonderlandmovies helps global clients stand out in a crowded digital space through hyper-personalized campaigns. Whether it's a person's name, interests, or purchase behavior, each video is tailored to resonate at a personal level.

More than a service provider, Wonderlandmovies sees clients as creative collaborators. Brands choose visual elements, colors, and tones, while Wonderlandmovies handles the tech magic, automating video production at scale. Services extend to social media campaigns, dynamic ads, live marketing, and AI voice tools. In a world where personalization is key, Wonderlandmovies proves that one-to-one communication can drive powerful, scalable results, redefining what short-form video marketing can achieve.