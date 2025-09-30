Inside the mind of Iulia Taylor, Partner at Ascension VC, on what early-stage founders need to win investors, scale smart, and turn "no" into opportunity.

When it comes to early-stage investing, Iulia Taylor has learned one thing: success isn't just about the idea - it's about the people, the timing, and the vision. As a partner at Ascension VC, Taylor has backed some of the most promising start-ups in AI-driven healthcare, fintech for underserved markets, and renewable energy. In this feature, she shares her hard-won insights on what founders must focus on to raise their first round, how to handle investor rejections, and why team strength can be the ultimate superpower in turning bold ideas into thriving businesses. Entrepreneur UK finds out more...

What are the top three things founders should focus on when preparing to raise their first round of funding?

Team strength – especially at the earlier stages, your team can be the superpower that persuades investors to back you. Why are you the right team to solve this? Do you have unique insights that will help you win?

Clarity of vision – be able to explain simply what you're building and the big problem you're solving. Show why your solution is a painkiller (a must-have), not just a vitamin (nice-to-have).

Timing and market – why now? Why is this problem urgent and why is the opportunity big enough to matter? Or what changes have happened that mean your technology can now exist?

When evaluating early-stage start-ups, what key factors do you prioritise?

Team obsession – a relentless commitment to building and solving said problem, with the track record or lived experience to be the founders that will best execute.

Defensibility – a moat around the idea, whether through technology or data, or network effects.

Growth potential – a clear path to scale and well defined routes to market.

How should founders handle a "no" from an investor? What's the best way to build long-term relationships, even if they don't secure investment straight away?

Fundraising comes with a lot of "no's," and it can be tough. Make sure to do your research on investors so you don't get disappointed with "no's" from investors that just can't invest because your business doesn't fit their thesis. The best approach is to treat every rejection as a chance to learn. Ask for feedback, stay in touch with updates, and keep building. Many investors pass initially but come back later if they see consistent progress. Play the long game - relationships often matter more than the first cheque.

What start-up sector or trend excites you the most at the moment, and why?

We're most excited about AI-driven healthcare and vertical health solutions, fintech for underserved markets and the democratisation of renewable energy. These are areas where the markets are shifting quickly, the problems are massive, and the solutions have the potential for real-world impact at scale and across a mass market.

Which three start-ups that you funded this year excite you the most - and why?

I'll spotlight three from our impact fund this year, each doing incredible work: