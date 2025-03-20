When Calvin Garwood, along with his co-founders Alex Acker and Kenny Farinloye, launched Amongst Elite Capital, they set out to challenge the status quo.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an industry often bound by traditional and rigid investment strategies, the trio recognised a pressing need for a new approach - one that embraced flexibility, innovation, and personalised strategies to better serve a modern generation of investors.

"We recognised the limitations of rigid, outdated investment strategies that fail to meet the evolving needs of modern investors," Garwood says. "Traditional models often lack adaptability, transparency, and access to emerging opportunities. We set out to build a firm that embraces innovation, data-driven insights, and personalised investment strategies."

The firm's approach isn't just about going against the grain - it's about understanding that today's investors, from athletes to high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), face unique challenges that can't be addressed by the same methods used decades ago.

Tailoring strategies for athletes and High-Net-Worth Individuals

When it comes to their clients, Garwood and his team make it clear that no two investors are the same. At Amongst Elite Capital, a London based financial services firm that provides tailored investment solutions for athletes, HNWIs, and accredited investors, the goal is to craft strategies that align with each person's specific needs, whether that's a professional athlete looking to secure their financial future beyond their playing years, or an HNWI seeking a customised wealth management plan.

"Athletes often face fluctuating income streams and relatively short career spans," Garwood explains. "Our focus is on wealth preservation, passive income generation, and long-term growth strategies to ensure financial security beyond their playing years."

And then there are the high-net-worth individuals, who also require a much more tailored approach. "High-net-worth individuals need bespoke investment plans, ones that are aligned with their lifestyle goals, their risk tolerance, and their long-term wealth objectives," Garwood points out. "This is important because every investor is different, and understanding those nuances is crucial to designing the right investment strategy."

The team at Amongst Elite Capital prides themselves on their ability to meet these specific needs, offering clients the expertise and personalised service that's often lacking in more traditional investment firms.

Learning from experience: Garwood's entrepreneurial journey

Garwood's journey as an entrepreneur plays a big role in shaping the philosophy and operations of Amongst Elite Capital. The ups and downs of his entrepreneurial path have taught him some hard-earned lessons about what it really takes to succeed in the world of investments.

"My entrepreneurial journey has been defined by resilience, adaptability, and a relentless focus on long-term value creation," he shares. "I've faced challenges - business ventures that didn't go as planned, investments that required tough decisions, and moments of uncertainty that tested my ability to pivot. These experiences have taught me the importance of calculated risk management, strategic planning, and the need to stay ahead of market trends."

One particular moment stands out to Garwood: the launch of a venture that, despite initial promise, ultimately ran into unforeseen market shifts. "Even with careful planning, economic downturns and regulatory changes can derail things," he admits. "It was a tough lesson, but I learned firsthand that even the most well-researched opportunities require adaptability. This lesson has become a cornerstone of my investment philosophy."

The ability to pivot when necessary has become a defining trait of Garwood's approach to investing, as well as a crucial part of the firm's culture at Amongst Elite Capital. "At Amongst Elite Capital, we build resilient strategies that can weather volatility," Garwood says. "We don't just chase returns. We focus on creating strategies that can perform in the long run, even in unpredictable times."

Innovation is key: Staying ahead in a changing market

In an industry where change is constant and market conditions can shift rapidly, staying ahead of the curve is critical. Innovation is at the heart of everything Amongst Elite Capital does, from leveraging AI-driven analytics to creating investment strategies that adapt in real-time.

"We combine AI-driven analytics with the expertise of seasoned wealth managers to develop customized investment strategies tailored to each client's goals," Garwood says. "Our team proactively monitors markets, uses predictive modeling, and stays ahead of trends by integrating machine learning and quantitative analysis. This allows us to optimize portfolio allocation and risk management in real time."

Garwood also believes that Amongst Elite Capital's edge comes from their understanding of the unique financial challenges that professional athletes and high-net-worth individuals face. With co-founder Alex Acker, a retired professional athlete, bringing his firsthand knowledge to the table, the firm is uniquely positioned to address these challenges in a way that other investment firms may not.

"Alex's experience as a professional athlete helps us relate to the financial challenges that high-performing individuals face," Garwood explains. "Fluctuating income, securing long-term financial security after peak earning years, and accessing exclusive investment opportunities are just some of the issues we tackle on a daily basis."

Beyond this, Amongst Elite Capital's vast network gives them access to exclusive investment opportunities that aren't readily available to the public. "We leverage our industry connections with private equity firms, hedge funds, and venture capital groups to secure early access to high-growth sectors," Garwood shares. "This includes emerging industries like AI, blockchain, and digital transformation. It's about getting in early on investments that have the potential for long-term success."

Navigating volatility: Protecting wealth in uncertain times

It's no secret that market volatility is a part of life for investors, and in times of uncertainty, protecting wealth becomes an even greater challenge. But Garwood is confident in the strategies that Amongst Elite Capital uses to help their clients adapt to, and protect, their wealth in the long term.

"Market volatility is inevitable," he acknowledges. "But long-term wealth protection and growth require a strategic approach. We prioritise diversification, risk-adjusted strategies, and access to non-traditional assets that provide stability even in uncertain times."

The firm continuously monitors shifts in the global economy, including interest rate fluctuations, geopolitical changes, and inflation trends, allowing them to quickly adapt to new market realities. "We're always refining our investment models based on macroeconomic shifts and regulatory changes. It's all about making sure our clients stay well-positioned for long-term success, no matter what happens in the market."

Disrupting traditional industries: The role of entrepreneurs in investment

As an entrepreneur himself, Garwood has a unique perspective on how creative approaches to investment can drive disruption in traditional industries. "Entrepreneurs are the ones who challenge the status quo," he says. "Disruption happens when you see opportunities where others only see limitations. By leveraging alternative financing, impact investing, and insights from specific sectors, entrepreneurs can drive industry transformation."

Garwood encourages fellow entrepreneurs to embrace innovation and look beyond traditional financial models. "The key is to think strategically and partner with like-minded innovators. The ability to adapt is what separates successful entrepreneurs from those who get left behind."

Advice for entrepreneurs in the investment world

For those looking to make their mark in the investment world, Garwood's advice is clear: "Be bold, well-informed, and adaptable. The investment world rewards those who understand risk, embrace innovation, and execute with confidence."

He also stresses the importance of perseverance. "The path to success is rarely smooth," Garwood admits. "Market downturns, unexpected setbacks, and tough decisions are inevitable. The key is to view obstacles as opportunities to learn, adapt, and refine your strategy."

Garwood concludes, "Every great investor and entrepreneur has faced adversity. What sets them apart is their ability to keep moving forward, finding creative solutions, and staying committed - even when things don't go as planned. Resilience in the face of uncertainty is what ultimately leads to long-term success."

Through his own experiences, Garwood has learned that adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to long-term value creation are essential for success in both entrepreneurship and investment. His work with Amongst Elite Capital reflects this ethos, helping clients not only survive in volatile markets but thrive in them.