When Anisa Khan stepped into the boardroom of The Apprentice, few could have predicted that her Bombay-inspired pizza brand would make it all the way to the final - let alone resonate so widely beyond the show. A second-place finish, it turns out, was just the beginning.

"I grew up surrounded by vibrant Indian food, and it's always been a huge part of my identity," Khan says. "At the same time, pizza is such a universally loved comfort food. The idea of bringing those two worlds together came from wanting to create something that felt familiar yet exciting."

That hybrid ethos - pairing paneer with mozzarella, tikka with tomato sauce - has captured imaginations and appetites across the UK. Step forward Bomay Pizza. Yet it wasn't just a matter of mashing flavours together. "When it comes to combinations, I think about Indian dishes people already love, then test how those flavours translate on a pizza base. It's all about balance - spice, texture, richness - and making sure it still feels like a pizza."

But after the cameras stopped rolling, real life took over. A surge in orders, press attention, and curious customers meant the business faced its first real test. "Surviving, definitely," Khan says when asked which came first - scaling or surviving. "The attention was overwhelming in the best way, but it also came with a lot of pressure. My priority was to make sure every customer had a good experience and that the product quality never slipped."

It's the kind of response you'd expect from someone used to tight deadlines and public scrutiny, but Khan is quick to acknowledge the deeper lesson of translating a viral moment into long-term viability. "A trend can open doors, but it won't keep the lights on," she says. "I've learned that consistency, operational systems, and understanding your numbers are just as important as the buzz."

For many entrepreneurs of colour, authenticity often becomes a battleground - something to be preserved, negotiated, and, at times, defended. Khan approaches it with a quiet clarity. "For me, authenticity comes from staying rooted in my cultural background and being intentional with storytelling," she says. "Every flavour has a story, and I try to bring that through in everything - from the names of the pizzas to the way we present the brand. At the same time, I want the food to be accessible. I'm not just speaking to one community - I want everyone to feel welcome and curious to try something new."

That spirit of openness, matched with resilience, may be her strongest asset - sharpened, unexpectedly, during her time on the show. "It taught me how to think on my feet and pitch under pressure - skills I use daily now. But more than that, it gave me a thick skin. Being in the public eye can be tough, and not everyone will see your vision, but I've learnt to stay grounded and focused on the long term."

From a television set to supper tables across the country, Khan's Bombay Pizza isn't just a food trend. It's a cultural conversation - served hot.