Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Many entrepreneurs discover too late that poor tax planning doesn't just cost you money - it can kill your compound growth entirely. The maths is shocking. If, for example, you successfully double £100,000 ten times over thirty years in a tax-efficient way, you'd end up with roughly £102m. However, if you were to pay 24% capital gains tax on each gain? You're looking at only £37m. You've literally left £65m on the table by not structuring properly from the beginning. Same effort, same risk, same hard work but for a third of the reward.

Taxes compound in reverse, just like gains. Every pound paid unnecessarily is a pound that can't be reinvested, can't compound, and can't contribute to your future wealth. This is why getting your tax structure right is absolutely essential for long-term wealth building. With year-end approaching, now is the time to review your structure and make changes that could save you hundreds of thousands – or even millions - over your entrepreneurial journey.

The Overlooked Gold Mine: Business Asset Disposal Relief

Formerly known as Entrepreneurs' Relief, Business Asset Disposal Relief remains one of the most valuable tax breaks available to UK founders. If you qualify, you pay just 10% capital gains tax on the first £1m of qualifying gains. What makes it more powerful is that your spouse or partner can also claim this relief on their own £1m if they hold qualifying assets. That's potentially £2m of gains taxed at just 10%.

The relief applies to disposal of all or part of a business, assets used in a business you're closing down, or shares in a trading company where you hold at least 5% and work for the company. For business owners, this can save up to £180,000 in tax on a £1m gain. Yet countless founders leave this money on the table because they don't structure their shareholdings correctly or don't meet the qualifying conditions due to poor planning.

Year-end action: Review your shareholding structure now. If you're planning an exit in the next 12-24 months, ensure you and your spouse both hold qualifying shares and meet the activity requirements.

The Marriage Tax benefit

One of the simplest yet most overlooked strategies is using both spouses' allowances. Each person gets an annual capital gains tax allowance (currently £3,000 for 2024-25 after recent cuts). That's £6,000 total for married couples. While this might not sound transformational, with careful timing across multiple investment cycles, you can use these allowances to reduce your overall tax burden significantly. Joint ownership of investment assets means you can both utilise your allowances year after year. The same principle applies to dividend allowances (£500 currently) and basic rate tax bands. By spreading income and gains across both spouses, you can keep more money in lower tax brackets.

Year-end action: Review asset ownership with your spouse and consider transfers to ensure both of you can use your allowances this tax year and plan for next year's disposals.

Pension Contributions: The 40%+ Instant Return

If you're a higher-rate taxpayer, pension contributions offer one of the best immediate returns available anywhere. You get tax relief at your marginal rate - that's 40% or 45% for higher earners - and the pension grows tax-free thereafter. The annual allowance is £60,000 for most people, though it reduces for very high earners. What's particularly powerful is that if you haven't used your full allowance in the previous three tax years, you can carry forward unused allowances and make larger contributions.

For founders generating substantial profits from exits or business growth, maximising pension contributions provides immediate tax relief and long-term tax-efficient growth. If you're extracting profits from your business, running them through pension contributions can dramatically reduce your tax bill.

ISA wrappers have small limits, but a can make a long-term impact

The £20,000 annual ISA limit seems modest compared to the wealth most successful founders build. But consistency is what matters. £20,000 per year for both spouses over 30 years, growing tax-free, builds substantial wealth even within these limits. For founders who've had an exit or profitable year, maxing out ISAs provides a completely tax-free growth vehicle for part of that wealth. Stocks and Shares ISAs work particularly well for financial market investments. Unlike pensions, you can access the money at any time without penalties, and there's no tax on withdrawals.

The Exit Tax Trap

If you're considering relocating to a lower-tax jurisdiction like Dubai or Portugal, the UK has exit tax rules that can trigger immediate charges – which can catch entrepreneurs off-guard. The "temporary non-residence" rules mean if you leave the UK for less than five complete tax years and then return, you may still be liable for CGT on gains made while non-resident. In some cases, you may be deemed to have disposed of assets immediately before leaving, triggering an immediate tax charge on unrealised gains.

The Professional Advice Paradox

I learned this the expensive way. Trying to save money on professional tax advice is usually a false economy. Tax rules are complex, change frequently, and the penalties for getting things wrong can be severe. The right tax advisor - one who specialises in entrepreneurial structures, not just basic compliance - will typically save you ten times their fee through strategic planning you wouldn't have thought of yourself. Before year-end, you need someone who understands not just this year's tax position, but how to structure for the next five, ten, twenty years of wealth building.

Final thoughts before the year-end

Schedule a tax planning meeting with a specialist advisor before the end of December. Review your shareholding structure for Business Asset Disposal Relief qualification. Calculate any unused pension allowances from the past three years. Maximise your ISA contributions for both spouses before 5 April. Plan capital disposals to utilise both spouses' CGT allowances. If considering relocation, get specialist international tax advice immediately.

The difference between mediocre and exceptional wealth building isn't usually about finding better investments - it's about keeping more of what you make. Tax planning isn't sexy, but it can be the difference between financial freedom and leaving millions on the table.