How two UK founders are taking the stress out of Self Assessment by blending smart tech with real human support.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For millions in the UK, tax season triggers a familiar cycle: confusion, dread, and the quiet panic of an impending fine from HMRC. But a new generation of tax tech startups is reimagining the process - and at the heart of that transformation is Taxd.co.uk, a platform co-founded by Arjun Kumar and Eamon Shahir that promises not only simplicity, but something rarer: peace of mind.

"For so many people, the annual tax or accounts filing is a huge source of anxiety," says Kumar. "The process is often clunky, confusing, and feels like you're one wrong move away from a fine from HMRC."

Their solution? A hybrid platform that blends automation with hands-on human expertise. "Taxd is here to democratise access to high-quality tax support, making it affordable and accessible for everyone," adds Shahir. "What makes us different is our hybrid approach; we're not just a piece of software; we're your personal, digital accountant."

That blend of technology and tailored support is proving timely. With the UK's gig economy expanding rapidly and HMRC's "Making Tax Digital" initiative pushing more people into the digital world of Self Assessment, the landscape is shifting fast.

"The timing in the UK is perfect because of the rise of the gig economy and side hustles, which means more people are in the world of Self Assessment for the first time," explains Kumar. "We're here to be that friendly, easy-to-use bridge for people, making sure they're not just compliant, but also confident."

From code to comfort

The pair say their biggest breakthrough wasn't technological - it was emotional.

"Our biggest turning point wasn't a specific milestone like a funding round or a big launch, although those were certainly exciting," Shahir reflects. "It was the moment we truly understood that our value wasn't just in the technology, it was in the peace of mind we give people."

That realisation crystallised in feedback from users who had long avoided tax filing, only to be surprised at how easy the platform made it. "We started to get amazing reviews on Trustpilot from people saying things like, 'I've been putting this off for months and you made it so easy,' or 'I was so worried I'd mess it up, but your app guided me the whole way.'"

It also helped Taxd find its niche. "We found our niche in the landlord and overseas market, where the complexity is often highest and the need for a simple, expert solution is greatest," Kumar says. "By focusing on these specific groups, we've been able to build a platform that truly solves their unique problems."

Navigating a shifting economy

In the midst of economic uncertainty and rapid regulatory change, the startup is embracing agility.

"The current UK climate is all about change, especially in the tax world," says Shahir. "There are constant updates to tax laws, and the cost of living is on everyone's mind. We're adapting by making our platform as flexible and up-to-date as possible."

Taxd is positioning itself not just as a tool, but a strategic partner - particularly for those considering big life or financial changes.

"We're helping people navigate the highest effective tax rates they've ever faced; whether they want to structure their finances differently or are considering a move abroad, our software has the expertise to support even these niche cases," says Kumar.

And in a country where new ventures are increasingly vital to economic recovery, Taxd wants to be more than a service - it wants to be a spark.

"We're also passionate about making it easier for people to start and grow businesses," he adds. "We believe we can make a real difference by simplifying the tax process and driving entrepreneurship."

The power of the human touch

In an age of AI and automation, the team at Taxd made a deliberate - and initially counterintuitive - decision: to invest heavily in human customer support.

"People often think that a digital solution means a purely self-serve experience," says Shahir. "But we knew that for something as personal and often scary as taxes, a bit of human touch would go a long way."

That decision, they say, paid off.

"We've invested in a fantastic, knowledgeable support team that can chat with users, answer their questions, and provide reassurance," Kumar explains. "This has not only boosted our user satisfaction but also built incredible trust and loyalty, which is priceless."

Advice for other founders: love the problem

When asked what they'd share with fellow founders, both are clear: obsess over the pain point, not just your product.

"The biggest lesson is to fall in love with the problem, not just your solution," says Shahir. "It's easy to get attached to a clever piece of code or a beautiful design, but if it's not truly solving a pain point for your customer, it's not going to fly."

And understanding that pain -deeply and empathetically - was key to building Taxd into something people rely on.

"For us, that meant listening to individuals who were terrified of filing their first tax return. Understanding that emotional side of the problem is what allowed us to build a product that people actually love and feel good about using."

A UK-built solution to a UK-sized problem

Despite economic challenges, the founders remain bullish on Britain as a base for innovation.

"While we see people complain a lot about the UK with its high taxes and economic challenges, there's still a huge amount to be excited about," says Kumar. "It's an easy place to do business. Setting up a company and driving growth are things you can do with a bit of initiative, without the massive start-up fees, licensing, and red tape you might find in some other countries."

They see the UK's diverse, complex tax landscape not as a burden, but as an opportunity.

"The UK also has a massive and diverse population of taxpayers, from digital nomads and freelancers to property owners and small business hustlers," Shahir notes. "There's a huge, untapped need for a simpler, more modern approach to tax."

And for Kumar and Shahir, that mission is deeply personal.

"We're proud to be building a company here that can make a genuine, positive difference in people's lives and help them feel in control of their finances. The UK is our home, and we're excited to be part of its growth."