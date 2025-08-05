Some people are handed success, others chase it and fall short, and then there are the rare few who forge success from sheer necessity. Rory McShane, the founder and CEO of Revolutionizing Microtargeted Campaigns (RMC), falls into that third category. His story is raw and full of sacrifice, and it's his grit, not luck or timing, that built RMC from nothing but a desk beside a crib.

Before launching RMC (formerly known as McShane LLC), McShane was earning his stripes in the high-pressure world of political campaigns and public affairs. He held senior roles at major firms, guided national campaigns, and became a respected voice in political strategy. Life had other plans, as it often does. Just after relocating to Austin for a high-ranking position at a prominent advertising firm, something unexpected occurred; he learned that he was having a son, half the country away. The circumstances forced McShane to return to Las Vegas. Without a plan, he had to wait for the next chapter to reveal itself.

When nothing came knocking, McShane did what many wouldn't. He built the next chapter himself. Initially, his business was a way to earn income while caring for his son. He worked freelance gigs from a thrift store desk in the room where his newborn slept. "There was no office, no funding, and no staff," McShane shares. "It was just me, my laptop, and my willingness to hustle."

That willingness became the seed of RMC. As his client list slowly grew, McShane moved operations from the nursery to the garage. Eventually, he made his first hire, and the two of them started chipping away at something bigger. Six months later, a third team member joined, and the trio operated in tight quarters, hammering away at projects while sweating through 18-hour days with no air-conditioning in the garage, with only a swamp-cooler.

What sets McShane apart, then, and still sets RMC apart now, was the foundation. "People think entrepreneurship means setting your hours or making quick money," he says. "If that's your motivation, you're not going to make it. The road's too hard for that. Most businesses fail in the first year because people chase comfort, not results." For McShane, it has always been about finding an edge when resources were limited and building a system that could scale without falling apart.

It turned out that the edge was data. In the early days, RMC didn't have the budget to compete with the massive ad buys of entrenched firms. So, it got smarter. It leveraged microtargeting, utilizing voter rolls, consumer lists, property records, device IDs, and other data points to zero in on the exact audiences its clients needed to reach. McShane's background gave him a sharp instinct for strategy, and his ability to systematize and scale that strategy propelled the company forward.

By 2019, RMC moved out of the garage and into a tiny, no-frills office. Remarkably, within a year, the company was operating in multiple cities with a dozen employees. Eventually, it transitioned to a fully remote model, with a physical office remaining in Las Vegas. Behind the firm's success was a story of sacrifice, of shaving in airport bathrooms, working out of motels, skipping sleep for deadlines, and chasing down leads with the urgency that most reserve for emergencies.

Today, RMC is known worldwide for political and corporate consulting. While still heavily involved in political campaigns, it has expanded its footprint into the corporate world. Its client roster spans industries from healthcare and law to landscaping. The goal is the same across all sectors: tell each client's story with precision and purpose and reach the right audience.

The company offers services in data-driven strategy, targeted advertising, digital and social campaigns, website development, fundraising, and voter contact. Whether for a small business trying to connect with customers or a campaign aiming to flip a district, RMC delivers tailored, efficient results.

Overall, McShane's journey was about proving something to himself, the industry, and perhaps to the world that questioned whether you could turn personal chaos into professional success. In building RMC, he didn't just prove it. McShane redefined what lean, smart campaigning and marketing could look like.

Reflecting on what makes him most proud, McShane shares it's not the media appearances or the awards. There are many, including being named one of the top 40 political consultants under 40 by the AAPC. "I'm proud of my team that stuck with me through all-night projects and unpaid weekends. The clients who believed in my vision when there was no office, no staff, and no budget, and the lives that those campaigns and projects have gone on to impact," McShane remarks.

Rory McShane's work through RMC has helped entrepreneurs expand their footprint and empowered campaigns aiming to make communities better. Along the way, he demonstrated that real impact isn't built in comfort, but in discomfort and in doing what needs to be done, even when it feels impossible.

Rory McShane says, "Embrace the struggle. It's the only way to create something great."