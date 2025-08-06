Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a city famed for architectural daring and hospitality excellence, Dubai is no stranger to ambition. But every so often, a project emerges that feels like a genuine inflection point. Rising elegantly from the city's core along Sheikh Zayed Road, The Chedi Private Residences is not merely another branded tower - it is a recalibration of luxury itself. Seamlessly integrating elevated architecture, wellness-driven design, and the DNA of world-class hospitality, this landmark development is rewriting the rules of residential excellence.

Behind this vision stands a team of remarkable collaborators: property developer Mahesh Kalwani, Vice Chairman of Al Seeb Properties; visionary architect Bruno Guélaff, design director of Studio Bruno Guélaff and partner at BG Group; global hospitality leader Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality; and luxury design veteran Mark Burns, Chief Design & Construction Officer at Chedi. Together, they're crafting what many believe will be one of the most iconic residential addresses in Dubai.

The developer's perspective: A calculated leap into ultra-luxury

"The Chedi Private Residences is a bold step forward," asserts Mahesh Kalwani. "It's not just a new project; it's a new vision for Al Seeb Properties. This marks our evolution into the ultra-luxury segment, and with it comes an entirely new level of ambition and expectation." With over 30 years of experience building retail destinations and commercial spaces under the Al Safeer Group umbrella, Kalwani's move into branded luxury residences is both strategic and emotional. "This wasn't about entering a trend. It was about answering a question: what does the discerning global resident of tomorrow really want?"

Kalwani points to a key turning point: "Our expansion into commercial properties broadened our portfolio. But integrating hospitality principles into our real estate offering - that was pivotal. It changed how we thought about customer experience, even in residential formats." "We recognized a significant shift in luxury homebuyers' preferences - increasingly, discerning buyers seek not just premium physical spaces but comprehensive lifestyle experiences with the assurance of world-class service standards.

My background spanning both retail and hospitality sectors provided unique insights into this trend. The branded residence model perfectly bridges real estate development with hospitality excellence - a space where we saw tremendous opportunity to differentiate ourselves.

Additionally, Dubai's position as a global luxury destination created the ideal environment for this venture. The city attracts a sophisticated international audience that appreciates branded living concepts that have proven successful in markets like London, New York, and Singapore."

The decision to partner with The Chedi emerged from a shared philosophy: "Their reputation for delivering refined, elegant experiences aligned perfectly with what we envisioned," Kalwani says. "This partnership is about creating homes that are holistic environments - where tranquillity, service, and craftsmanship meet."

He goes on to say; "When I describe The Chedi Private Residences as a "bold step forward," I'm referring to multiple dimensions of this venture that represent significant advancement for Al Seeb Properties.

First, it marks our strategic elevation into the ultra-luxury segment - a considerable leap from our previous developments. This requires meeting exceptionally high standards across design, materials, construction quality, and service integration.

Second, the branded residences model itself represents a sophisticated approach to development, requiring seamless coordination between property development and hospitality operations. This integration demands a level of organizational complexity we've embraced as part of our evolution.

Third, the scale and prominence of this project significantly raises our profile in the market. We're no longer just developing properties but creating a landmark that contributes to Dubai's iconic skyline and global reputation.

Finally, the financial commitment required for a development of this caliber demonstrates our confidence in both our vision and Dubai's continued growth trajectory. It's a statement of our ambition and long-term perspective on the market."

According to Kalwani, the team has been deliberate in aligning timelines and construction standards with the brand's ethos. "The first phase is expected by Q1 2029, with full completion shortly after. We've accounted for contingency, because we're not compromising quality for speed."

More than infrastructure, he emphasizes intent: "It's not about building more. It's about building better - spaces that reflect a philosophy of life, not just an address. We didn't want to just follow the branded residence trend," Kalwani adds.

"We wanted to elevate it - to create something so distinct in quality and service that it becomes the gold standard in the region. That's our ambition with The Chedi Private Residences."

Kalwani also stresses the financial and operational prudence behind the project. "We're self-funding this development. That gives us control, flexibility, and assurance that quality won't be compromised by external pressures. Transparency is key in today's market."

"In Dubai's competitive landscape, The Chedi Private Residences distinguishes itself through several key differentiators. First, our partnership with The Chedi brings a hospitality pedigree that few branded residences in the market can match. Their distinctive approach to service - unobtrusive yet anticipatory - creates an atmosphere of refined comfort rather than ostentatious luxury.

Second, we've taken a deliberately different approach to design. While many luxury developments in Dubai emphasize visual spectacle, we've focused on creating living spaces that balance aesthetics with genuine liveability. Our residences feature thoughtful spatial planning, superior acoustic engineering, and climate-responsive design elements that enhance daily living.

Third, we've implemented a strict density control philosophy, limiting the number of residences to ensure exclusivity and allow for more generous private spaces. This approach contrasts with the market trend toward maximizing unit count and creates a more intimate residential community."

Furthermore, Kalwani adds "The success of The Chedi Private Residences will serve as a foundation for expanding our branded residence collaborations, potentially bringing other distinguished hospitality brands into residential partnerships. However, we'll maintain selectivity in these relationships, ensuring each brand partnership offers a truly differentiated living experience.

Beyond branded residences, we aim to pioneer new residential concepts that anticipate evolving lifestyle preferences. This includes exploring communities built around specific wellness philosophies, creative districts that integrate living and working spaces for the cultural sector, and multigenerational developments that accommodate changing family dynamics."

Building the experience: Architecture with emotional resonance

Bruno Guélaff speaks of the project as both a professional milestone and a personal passion. "The Chedi Private Residences is an architectural statement, but more than that, it's a spiritual experience," he says. "We wanted each residence to evoke emotion, serenity, and belonging."

Guélaff's firm, BG Group, was born from a friendship and shared vision with co-founder Khalid Kaluti. "Our shared dream was to build a design + build studio where trust, transparency, and excellence guide everything," he says. Their expertise ranges from MEP and interiors to kitchens and automation, giving them full control over detail and delivery.

He calls The Chedi Private Residences a natural evolution: "We brought villa-style living into a tower, and that's no easy feat. Expansive layouts, 3.2-meter ceilings, deep terraces - it's all about breathing space."

All the details from exterior architecture to the interior design have been fully designed, crafted and curated by Bruno Guélaff's studio. Guélaff highlights the triplex penthouse as a personal favorite: "It has plunge pools, sweeping views - it's a true expression of what it means to live exceptionally."

But even the smallest units are crafted with the same rigor. "We deliberately broke away from cookie-cutter layouts. In this market, so much feels mass-produced. This project is our counterpoint."

His hands-on involvement is well known. "From concept sketches to material selection, I was there. That's what it takes to maintain creative integrity across 52 floors."

He also emphasizes the project's lifestyle narrative: "We didn't just add amenities - we curated them. From lagoon pools to private padel courts, everything is intentional. It's a complete world in itself.

In every aspect - from the stone selected to the lighting schemes - we wanted to create timelessness," he explains. "This is not a trendy project. It's a legacy building."

The brand philosophy: Luxury reimagined

Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality speaks from decades of experience leading some of the world's most elegant properties. "

Our mission has always been to create places that move people - not through extravagance, but through meaning," he explains. "At The Chedi Private Residences, we've translated our hospitality DNA into a permanent, residential experience." Schupbach emphasizes cultural authenticity, emotional connection, and aesthetic harmony as pillars of the Chedi brand. "Luxury here is not about opulence. It's about resonance. The smallest design touch, the flow of space, the softness of service - these are the things people remember."

When asked about the unique Chedi imprint on the project, Schupbach is clear: "The service is intuitive, the architecture is serene, the wellness integration is real. Everything is geared toward a life lived in balance."

One of his favorite features? "The flow between private sanctuaries and communal wellness areas. It's seamless. It encourages mindfulness in daily life. That, to me, is the new luxury." The collaboration with Al Seeb Properties has been a high point: "We're very selective with partners. Al Seeb brings depth, vision, and respect for long-term value. This is not just a project - it's a shared journey." "Residences should have a soul," Schupbach insists. "And that soul comes from a hospitality ethos that prioritizes people above all else."

The technical artistry: Where form meets function

Mark Burns, with over 35 years in hospitality design, calls this project a career-defining moment. "It's rare to find a team where brand, developer, architect and interior designer are so aligned. That synergy is what elevates the outcome."

Burns has worked on icons from Claridge's to Eden Rock, and now oversees Chedi's global design direction. "This is our first branded residence project, and we wanted to get it right," he says. "It's a vertical resort, yes - but it's also deeply residential."

One of the key design principles was separation of flow: "We created discreet zones for residents and service support. That's something drawn from palace living. It maintains both privacy and efficiency."

His approach to sustainability is thoughtful, not flashy. "It's integrated in how we source, how we plan, how we power. True sustainability doesn't scream - it simply works." He adds: "Every detail matters. It's about elevating every touchpoint of daily life." "The lighting, sound, and material palette all transcend the Chedi ethos to enhance not just how the space looks - but how it makes you feel," Burns says. "This is luxury that lingers."

A new model for meaningful living

Across every discipline - architecture, development, brand, and design - a singular vision emerges. The Chedi Private Residences is not simply a tower. It is a manifesto.

Kalwani sees it as a new value proposition: "True luxury is about anticipation. Anticipating what residents want, how they want to live, and how that evolves over time." Guélaff describes it as a commitment to human-centric design: "It's not just what a space looks like - it's how it feels. That's what defines legacy architecture."

Schupbach reflects on the emotional payoff: "We are creating homes that hold memory, that foster belonging. This is hospitality as lifestyle." Burns closes the loop: "Design is about storytelling. And this story is written with purpose, grace, and restraint."

What's on the horizon?

As Dubai continues to ascend on the global stage, The Chedi Private Residences sets a new benchmark for what it means to live - and live well - in the city of the future. With completion expected in 2029 and a strong sales pipeline already in place, the development is positioned as one of the most anticipated launches of the decade. All four leaders are united in their optimism.

Kalwani sees Al Seeb evolving into a boutique luxury developer, focused on wellness-forward and sustainable projects across the UAE. "We're not expanding fast - we're expanding smart." Guélaff envisions continued innovation through design. "This is just the beginning of our branded residence journey. We have more stories to tell."

Schupbach talks about redefining luxury. "Chedi is a philosophy. Wherever we go, we'll bring this ethos with us. Thoughtful, grounded, and enduring."

Burns, ever the pragmatist, speaks to legacy: "We design for longevity. Our goal is not to impress the market. It's to impact people. If we've done that, we've succeeded."

The Chedi Private Residences exemplifies a new standard in luxury living, balancing curated partnerships with a commitment to creating homes designed for lasting value and timeless appeal.