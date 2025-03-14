You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship often emerges from a place of personal struggle, and for Lorraine Clarke, the journey to founding Bath based hapi patch was born out of years of battling misdiagnosed hormonal issues. "For years, I struggled with my hormones - misdiagnosed, misunderstood, and handed antidepressants instead of real solutions," Lorraine shares. But rather than letting her health challenges define her, she turned this difficult chapter into a driving force for positive change, not only for herself but for countless others seeking wellness solutions.

Clarke's entrepreneurial spirit was always present, but it wasn't until her 50s that Lorraine felt the timing was right. "I lost so much of my 40s to ill health," she explains. "So, in my 50s, I thought: My time is now!" After years of misdiagnoses and the exhaustion of ineffective treatments, she finally found the right solution - a hysterectomy that gave her back the life she had been missing. "That moment changed everything. I knew I wanted to help others find solutions that worked, starting with natural hormone patches, which soon grew into a full range of wellness products."

Launching hapi patch was no small feat. The road to success was filled with challenges, particularly when it came to time management. Clarke recalls the early days of juggling every aspect of the business herself. "Time. Trying to do everything myself - sourcing UK-based products, managing orders, marketing, customer service - it was a constant juggle." This overwhelming experience taught her an invaluable lesson: the power of delegation. "Learning to prioritise and delegate was a game-changer," she reflects.

As with any business, navigating external factors such as the economy is an ongoing consideration. In the UK's current economic climate, Clarke has had to make careful decisions to ensure hapi patch remains accessible to her customers, especially as disposable income has become more limited. "People don't have the disposable income they once did, especially for wellness products," she explains. "That means I have to work even harder to source the best-quality products at the best possible price."

In addition to economic pressures, Lorraine has learned the importance of balance in her entrepreneurial journey. "I used to think that success meant working all hours - weekends, late nights, constantly pushing," she admits. "But that only leads to burnout. Now, I believe in working smarter, not just harder." For Clarke, achieving a healthy work-life balance is essential, because "if you're exhausted, you're no good to anyone - not to yourself, your family, or your business."

One of the most profound shifts in Clarke's approach to business came from a simple yet powerful piece of advice: "It takes 21 days to form a habit." This quote stuck with her and reshaped her outlook on success. "Consistency is everything," she says. "Whether it's in business, health, or personal growth, small, daily actions lead to big results." This entrepreneur believes that incremental progress is the key to long-term success, both personally and professionally.

For those thinking of starting a business today, Clarke's advice is rooted in self-belief and resilience. "You are never too old. I'm 56, and I feel like the best version of myself," she shares confidently. She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, to trust their instincts, embrace mistakes as learning experiences, and most importantly, believe in themselves. "Trust your instincts, question everything, and don't be afraid to make mistakes - they're some of your biggest lessons. And most importantly, believe in yourself."

Clarke's entrepreneurial story is a testament to the power of perseverance, personal transformation, and the relentless pursuit of a vision. From overcoming health challenges to building a thriving wellness brand, hapi patch stands as a beacon of inspiration for anyone who dares to turn their struggles into success.