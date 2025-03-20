Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you ask entrepreneurs why they first started a business, happiness is a common theme. Many will tell you they were unhappy in their previous jobs, others will talk about a passion for growing their business that gets them out of bed and excited about work each day. But there is no escaping the fact that starting and running a business is tough, and the day to day pressure of entrepreneurship can take its toll on how happy you are, both at work and in your private life. So what can you do to maintain that happiness and enthusiasm, and maybe even spread a bit of that happiness to others?

To celebrate the United Nations International Day of Happiness, seven leading experts share their top tips on how to not only be a happy entrepreneur, but also create a happy working environment for others:

One thing at a time

In today's digital age many entrepreneurs will feel pressure to be connected at all times, whether that is with their teams, customers, stakeholders or just to know what is happening in the world that could impact their business. It leads many of us to worry about just how much time we are spending on our smartphones.

However, the underlying issue, according to mindfulness and digital habits expert Menka Sanghvi, is not how much time we spend on our phone but how frequently we check them. "Research reveals that the average person touches their phone every 4-6 minutes – it's like a metronome piercing our attention throughout the day! From a neuroscience perspective, multitasking is a myth, and the longer we attempt it the more our attention gets fragmented. This can lead to burnout, anxiety, poor sleep and lower self-esteem."

"My advice for happiness is to respect your mind and embrace single-tasking, focusing on one thing at a time," says Sanghvi, whose new book, Your Best Digital Life: Use your mind to tame your tech is due to be published in May 2025. "If you're replying to emails, stay in your inbox doing replies for a while (a technique called task batching.) If you're in a meeting, put your phone away to fully engage. If you're checking the football score, just enjoy doing that! It's a tough practice for anyone – but your mind will thank you for it."

Bad managers are happiness killers

"Most people show up to work wanting to do a good job. The biggest risk to that is managers killing that motivation," say Dr Helmut Schuster and Dr David Oxley, co-authors of A Groundhog Career: A tale of career traps and how to escape them But even great entrepreneurs don't always know how to be good managers, so how can you avoid falling into the common traps that could make your team unhappy at work?

"First, listen. People need to feel heard, understood, and occasionally recognized. A quick "That was great" goes further than you think," says Dr Oxley. "Ditch the hierarchy. Great teams talk like adults - direct, respectful, and open. Titles shouldn't get in the way of real conversations."

"Be crystal clear on how to win. No fluff. People thrive when they know exactly how their work drives success. Ambiguity breeds frustration," continues Dr Schuster. "And most importantly—don't waste people's time. Bureaucracy kills momentum. Unnecessary meetings? Pointless processes? Scrap them. Let people do the work they came to do."

Use Micro-Mindfulness to enhance your leadership presence

As a business leader you will inevitably have many different things competing for your attention at all times, but your ability to stay fully engaged in the present moment can dramatically impact your effectiveness. However, finding time for extended mindfulness practices can be unrealistic.

"One practical approach is to integrate micro-mindfulness techniques – brief moments of awareness that take just seconds but deliver lasting benefits" says Michael D Watkins, best-selling author of The First 90 Days and The Six Disciplines of Strategic Thinking and professor of leadership at the IMD Business School.

"For example, before stepping into a meeting, take three deep breaths to centre yourself. As you do this, shift your focus from past concerns or future anxieties to the immediate conversation ahead. This simple practice not only sharpens your attention but also enhances your ability to listen deeply and respond thoughtfully."

"By consistently embedding these micro-mindfulness moments throughout your day – during transitions, before key decisions, or even while walking – you cultivate greater leadership presence, emotional composure, and clarity. Over time, this practice fosters stronger relationships and a more mindful organizational culture."

Use the power of personality diversity

Every entrepreneur is different, but if you are going to build a create a happy, thriving workplace it is important to recognise and leverage the diverse personality styles of employees too.

"It can be helpful to break these "styles" down into four distinct colours: Red (Doers), Green (Thinkers), Blue (Relators), and Yellow (Socialisers), with most people leaning towards two of these styles," says Mark Wilkinson, co-author of Money Remixed: the 14 Steps to a Wealthy Mindset. "When leaders and employers understand both their own and their teams' personality styles, they are better able to tailor their communication and management strategies to suit each individual's needs."

"Through this, leaders foster a more inclusive environment where each employee feels understood, valued and – crucially - happier. For example, while Doers (Reds) thrive on tasks, Thinkers (Greens) appreciate structure and details, Relators (Blues) value harmony, and Socialisers (Yellows) seek engagement and creativity. By aligning communications with each personality style, companies can improve teamwork, increase job satisfaction and consequently improve productivity, while fostering happier teams all round," says co-author Paul Grant.

Check the User Manuals

"I'm a huge fan of User Manuals in the workplace as a way of increasing happiness at work and reducing friction," says Tim Duggan, work and careers expert and author of new book Work Backwards: The Revolutionary Method to Work Smarter and Live Better. "Just as an appliance you buy comes with a manual explaining how to get the most out of it, so too should everyone you work with."

The concept of a 'User Manual' is a simple template that every individual in a team fills out, and presents back on who they are and how they like to work. "The aim is to communicate and better understand each other's needs so you can learn what the ideal working conditions are for your colleagues," says Duggan.

"To create a User Manual, have everyone fill in their responses to statements like 'when I like to work, how I communicate, how I prefer to receive feedback, how I learn, and what I struggle with.' Then have each employee share their responses and store it in a central location. Friction at work is one of the biggest killers of productivity, cohesiveness and happiness. Anything you can do to encourage empathy of each others situations, and forge clearer lines of communication, is a winner."

There's more to happiness than office jokes

So how can business leaders notice if people really are happy at work? Does it seem like laughter hasn't been heard much in the office lately, for example?

Leadership expert and author of Bee Wise: 12 Leadership Lessons from a Busy Beehive, Philip Atkinson, argues entrepreneurs should look at The Ikigai Model to help us understand happiness at work: "The model identifies happiness as an alignment of three things; who we are, what we are recognised for and how that relates to the rest of the world. High performing teams are places where all three elements are present. We can only be 'our best selves' and contribute in the best way when we feel safe to do so.

"The importance of recognition is also well documented. To be acknowledged for a job well done is a great motivating factor. And finally, to work in an environment that aligns with our own purpose and adds meaningfully to the world is key," Atkinson continues. "So as leaders, let's create an atmosphere of safety and trust. Let's acknowledge good contributions and let's ensure we do the best for people, planet and profits. There might even be the happy sound of laughter."

AI doesn't have be the enemy of happiness

In an increasingly tech-driven workplace, there is a worry that the amount of genuine human interaction and connection could decline, and many people are concerned that the development of AI could exacerbate this issue. However, Yousef Khalili, Global Chief Transformation Officer and CEO MEA at Quant, believes AI could actually help boost workplace happiness.

"AI is transforming workplace happiness by taking over repetitive, mundane tasks, freeing employees to focus on more meaningful work. Imagine a call center agent no longer stuck answering the same inquiry hundreds of times a day or an administrative assistant getting relief from endless scheduling and supply orders. Sales reps can focus on closing deals instead of data entry, and HR specialists can spend more time finding the right talent instead of sorting through stacks of applications.

By easing workloads and reducing frustration, AI-powered digital assistants help employees reclaim their passion and energy. Work shifts from a burden to a more engaging and fulfilling experience, allowing space for creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. Studies show that happier employees are more productive, engaged, and committed to their roles. With AI as a workplace partner, businesses don't just create efficiency - they build environments where employees thrive, leading to both happier teams and better results."