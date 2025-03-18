Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an inspiring interview with Entrepreneur UK , Rachel Lyndon-Jones, co-owner and director of Ouma Ltd, a growth marketing agency based in Swansea, Wales, opens up about her unconventional entrepreneurial journey. From battling chronic illness to defying the odds and starting a business from scratch, Lyndon-Jones' approach blends resilience, emotional intelligence, and a passion-driven leadership style that has led Ouma to success.

What inspired you to take an unconventional route in your career or business journey?

My journey into entrepreneurship wasn't exactly part of a grand master plan. At 17, while most people were choosing where to attend university, I was navigating how I would live, and thrive, with chronic illness. I'd missed out on the last two years of comprehensive school and limped through one year of college. I felt hard done by and desperately wanted to achieve something, anything that I could call a success. I was full of ambition and decided to start my own business selling cakes, a hobby I had become skilled at, yet I was told by professionals and business who offer start-up support that it wasn't advisable for 'someone like me' to set up on my own. They pointed to my age, my health, my lack of financial support, my background, and my non-existent experience in business management.

Coming from a working-class family without resources or a safety net, it felt like the odds were most certainly not in my favour. But I didn't listen to those advisors. I trusted my gut, listened to my intuition, and followed my passion. I knew that what I lacked in resources, I could make up for in hard work, creativity, and determination. And so, I went for it!

That first business, A Taste of Wonderland, wasn't just about baking. From the very beginning, it was about proving wrong all those who had doubted me. My first business was built on pure determination and grit, I had a drive to show the world that self-belief and hard work could outweigh a lack of traditional qualifications. In many ways, it was my first experience in creating something from scratch, building a business from the ground-up, which I went on to do again with Ouma, my third and current business.

How did your background or previous experiences shape the way you approach entrepreneurship?

My business acumen didn't come from textbooks - it came from rolling up my sleeves, trusting my instincts, and constantly learning and adapting. As I didn't have prior experience in business management, my methods aren't all that traditional; I don't rely solely on numbers and rigid structures, I trust my gut, read people well, and lead with emotional intelligence. I've built my leadership style around empowerment, creating a workplace that champions wellbeing and personal development in equal measures to business success.

Because I know firsthand what it's like to struggle, adapt, and move forward, I built Ouma with real people in mind - both my team and my clients. My approach to business is human-first. I've created progressive workplace policies, from flexible working, parental leave and 'pawternity' leave, to menopause, IVF, and adoption support. I ensure we invest in our team's growth with personal development budgets and opportunities for career progression.

As much as overcoming challenges in life has enabled me to evolve and flourish, I've created a business where the challenges we face are accompanied by excitement and purpose, rather than overcoming hardship for the sake of growth.

What advice would you give others looking to break away from traditional paths and pursue their own unique business vision?

I strongly believe that the only limitations are those you put on yourself. I'd like to think that I'm living proof you can have success in business without formal qualifications, validation, or the approval of others. If you wait until you feel 100% ready, you might never take the leap. Just begin. Aside from this, I would say that to feel fulfilled in what you do, you need to build a business that is right for YOU. Passion for what you do is the only thing that will keep you going during the tough times.

I built my first business with a deep-rooted purpose of simply proving others wrong, but when that flame diminished, and I achieved what I set out to do, there was nothing left. I lost the fire in my soul and my purpose ran dry. You need to be inspired and to love what you do.