You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are plenty of entrepreneurs in the blockchain world who talk about disruption, decentralisation and innovation. But few speak from a place of hard-won insight quite like Alex Reinhardt. Born in Siberia and raised in Germany, Reinhardt's worldview was shaped not in boardrooms or whitepapers, but in the deeply personal process of starting over.

"My parents emigrated from Siberia to Germany when I was 15. Moving at such a young age, leaving behind one culture and immersing myself in another, shaped me profoundly," he says. "I studied economics at Humboldt University in Berlin, but even while at university, I was already launching entrepreneurial ventures."

These early experiences taught him how to operate across cultural lines, to think flexibly, and - crucially - to stay motivated in uncertainty. "What influenced me most was growing up between two worlds. On the one hand, I understood European ways of thinking; on the other, I carried the values and perspective of my Slavic childhood. This combination gave me a broader mindset, the ability to see situations from multiple angles," he explains.

Though he navigated different cultures, there was always a lingering sense of distance - a feeling that he never quite belonged fully to any one of them. "In Russia, I was seen as German. In Germany, many considered me Russian. That experience of being an outsider meant I always had to work twice as hard to prove myself. It was difficult, even painful at times, but it taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of constantly learning." His perspective is one that resonates with anyone who's had to navigate displacement, reinvention or being underestimated. "Starting over in a new country builds a strong character," he says, "and I know many in the UK will share this sentiment."

Seeing the Signal Before the Noise

By 2011 - long before NFTs, DeFi, or blockchain made headlines - Reinhardt had already zeroed in on a new obsession. "From the moment I discovered blockchain, I could see its revolutionary potential. I sensed how it could scale and transform entire industries, and I understood very early on that this was not just another technology but a foundation for the future."

What he saw in blockchain wasn't hype - it was infrastructure. A blueprint for doing things differently, and, he believed, more fairly. "Because I had been involved in start-ups from a young age, I immediately recognised that blockchain could change how business, finance, and even society operate. That conviction never left me."

Conviction, however, rarely translates to smooth success. Reinhardt's journey was - like the technology itself - experimental, volatile, and instructive. "Over the years, I worked on many projects - some were successful, others brought new challenges, but with every challenge we grew stronger and learned more. All of this became a foundation for the biggest step of my career: creating a truly global ecosystem designed to help millions of people."

A Real-World Blockchain for Real-World Use

That ecosystem is UChain - a blockchain project designed not for insiders or crypto diehards, but for everyday users. "Over the years, I encountered recurring obstacles in blockchain such as slow transaction speeds, scalability issues and high fees," Reinhardt explains. "Every project became a learning experience, pushing us to search for solutions and making the team stronger." He describes UChain as a response to those systemic flaws - a way to redesign participation in digital finance from the ground up. "With time, I realised that the biggest challenge was not just overcoming technical barriers but building a truly global ecosystem that could improve people's everyday lives. That vision became the foundation for UChain. UChain is a step toward a future where blockchain is no longer a niche for enthusiasts but the backbone of the digital economy, an ecosystem where millions of people worldwide can transact, build and innovate with confidence and efficiency every day."

The Power of Splitting

At the heart of UChain is a concept Reinhardt believes will redefine blockchain participation: splitting technology. "When we launched UChain, our mission was not to build just another blockchain but to design a network with a truly unique growth engine. One of its key innovations is splitting technology." Unlike energy-intensive mining or lock-up staking, splitting is designed to be user-friendly - and radically inclusive.

"Users freeze their split-tokens in smart contracts, which act as their shares in the liquidity pool. Every 24 hours, the blockchain automatically distributes rewards among participants, transparently and according to the rules of the contract. The more tokens you freeze, the greater your share of the pool and the larger your reward. This makes participation simple, fair and accessible to anyone, regardless of technical background."

In a world of crypto platforms that often cater to the already-rich or tech-savvy elite, this approach is a deliberate departure. "Splitting combines the best aspects of mining and staking, such as autonomy, security and decentralisation, but adds what those models lacked: speed, eco-efficiency and everyday usability. It transforms users from passive holders into active co-creators of liquidity… That is why I believe splitting is one of the most important steps toward building a sustainable and future-proof decentralised economy."

A Wary Eye on UK Regulation

For all his optimism about blockchain's potential, Reinhardt is realistic about its limitations - especially under restrictive regulation. And when it comes to the UK, he sees both opportunity and friction. "The UK is, by nature, a fairly conservative country and its legislation reflects that. In fintech and digital assets, this sometimes means there isn't quite enough freedom for start-ups. On one hand, this is understandable and even necessary: the sector is high-risk, and there are still many players who try to take advantage of inexperienced users. Regulation is needed to protect them."

However, he goes on to say that "regulation should not go so far as to 'cut off the oxygen' to legitimate projects… If rules are too rigid, the most promising start-ups simply move to other countries with lighter frameworks."

His concern is echoed across the industry - that over-regulation might stifle not just bad actors, but meaningful innovation. "Taxation in the UK can also feel tough, which makes the balance even more complex… That tension is strongly felt in the industry today."

The Path Forward for British Fintech

Still, Reinhardt sees the UK as well-positioned to lead in the next wave of digital finance - if policymakers are willing to adapt.

"There are many opportunities. For fintech and the digital assets sector to truly grow, legislation needs to be adapted to global trends and best practices. Regulation must be flexible." That flexibility, he says, must begin with understanding. "In many countries, decision-makers and regulators often lack technical knowledge, which leads to laws that limit the full potential of high-tech companies."

Capital attracts opportunity - whether it's for businesses, emerging start-ups, or funding cutting-edge innovations. "If the UK continues to remain modern, open, and forward-thinking when it comes to new technologies and digital assets, it has a real chance to move far ahead."

Lessons for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Reinhardt's focus extends beyond platforms and policy. Through the Alex Reinhardt Academy, he's coached over half a million aspiring entrepreneurs. His advice is straightforward, unromantic, and rooted in practical survival. "The single most important skill for entrepreneurs today, no matter UK or any country, is learning how to generate revenue from the very beginning," he says. "Too many founders rely on the hope that an investor will step in and fund their idea. But raising capital has become much harder, and waiting for outside money is a dangerous strategy. Instead, entrepreneurs need to build business models that can start earning early - models that can at least sustain themselves before external investment comes in."

In 2025, we find ourselves in a period of profound change, defined by uncertainty and rapid transformation. "Uncertainty is the new normal… My advice is simple: focus on earning money early, standing firmly on your own feet, and building businesses that can survive and grow in most turbulent times."

Reinhardt's philosophy is crystallized in his bestselling book, You're Number One: How to Become a Leader in 30 Days and Remain One, which was inspired by the countless people who approached him asking, "Alex, how do you stay so productive? How do you keep your energy so high?". For him, leadership is less about strategy and more about stamina. "Leadership isn't about titles, it's about habits. The small things you do every day - how you manage your time, how you speak to others, how you treat challenges - these are what make you a leader and keep you one."

Advice from the Trenches

He offers a blueprint for anyone struggling to break through. "First, you need to become a leader for yourself. Even if you don't lead anyone else yet, you must lead yourself - motivate yourself every day to keep going, to keep learning, to keep moving forward."

"Second, design your business model so it can sustain itself from the very beginning… Your business must be able to 'feed itself' as early as possible. That stability is what allows you to survive long enough to succeed."

What's Next?

Looking to 2026 and beyond, Reinhardt remains focused on blockchain. "Our goal is to take blockchain further, to refine it, to scale it, and to make it more accessible to people everywhere." UChain will continue to prioritise creating innovative projects and products that advance the blockchain industry and help integrate it into everyday life worldwide. But he remains tightlipped on details. "One lesson I have learned the hard way is that if you share an idea before it is implemented, there is always a risk that someone else will take it."

Five Rules to Live By

His final words are a condensed guide for future founders:

1 - Be a truly entrepreneurial entrepreneur

When an idea comes to mind, don't overthink or over-plan. Test it quickly, prototype it with minimal effort, and get it out into the market as soon as possible. Speed matters more than perfection. The earlier you launch, the sooner you get real feedback - and that's where the real learning begins.

2- Treat mistakes as fuel, not failure

You will make mistakes - and that's not only normal, it's necessary. What defines success is how fast and effectively you correct them. A great entrepreneur doesn't avoid mistakes; they master the art of fixing them quickly, finding better solutions, and moving forward stronger.

3 - Launch more than one product

Don't bet everything on a single idea. Even if you have one "big" product, develop smaller or related ones around it; some may even compete with each other. You never know which one will truly take off. Diversifying your product base increases your chances of finding a winner.

4 - Follow the money

Not every idea will generate revenue, and that's fine - just don't waste energy where there's no return. Out of ten launches, maybe only two will start making money, but those two will guide you. Money is the ultimate compass in entrepreneurship.

5 - Understand the 3–5–7 rule

Set the right expectations from day one. For the first three years, you will be feeding your company, investing everything into growth, people, product, and brand. Between years three and five, you are fighting for survival, pushing hard to keep your vision alive. Only after five years will the business begin to feed you back. The seven-year mark is especially critical. If a company survives this long, it usually enters a phase of explosive growth. By year seven or eight, most businesses have accumulated enough experience, built a loyal and professional team, secured a share of the market, and gathered the resources needed to expand