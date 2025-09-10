For years, investing in cryptocurrency has been a confusing, risky prospect — more associated with hype and hackers than high-street portfolios.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

But Peter Curk, CEO of ICONOMI, a platform that lets you buy, copy and manage and crypto portfolios, believes that's exactly why the UK is ready for a change.

"We're solving the complexity of crypto investing," says Curk. "For most people, whether an individual or a business owner, the biggest hurdle isn't deciding if they want exposure to digital assets, it's how to do it securely, compliantly, and without juggling wallets or ten different exchange accounts."

His solution? A platform that strips away friction and adds one crucial ingredient: regulation.

"ICONOMI simplifies that into one regulated, intuitive platform," he explains. "The UK is the right place for this because regulation here is maturing: investors and advisors want crypto access they can trust, and being a regulated company gives us the credibility to provide exactly that."

From Fringe to Framework

Founded in 2016, ICONOMI has grown quietly - but strategically - as the regulatory conversation around crypto has evolved. The company's biggest breakthrough came in 2021, when it secured registration with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

"Securing FCA registration in 2021 was the turning point," Curk says. "It positioned ICONOMI as one of the very few crypto platforms able to legally operate in the UK. That not only differentiated us from unregulated competitors but opened doors with professional investors and institutions who otherwise couldn't touch crypto." That credibility has reshaped the company's entire trajectory. "It changed our trajectory from being just another crypto platform to being a trusted bridge between traditional and digital finance," he adds.

Building Trust in a Cautious Market

In a post-FTX landscape, the UK's crypto climate is one of caution - and, increasingly, compliance. ICONOMI has embraced that reality, positioning itself not as a disruptor, but a connector.

"The UK market is cautious but curious," Curk says. "We're leaning into that by leading with transparency and compliance. Instead of fighting the regulatory tide, we've embraced it." That means embedding trust mechanisms at the core of the platform. "We've built reporting, Proof of Solvency, and risk warnings directly into our platform," he explains. "For financial advisors, asset managers and family offices, we've developed 'ICONOMI Wealth,' which lets them offer crypto portfolios to clients without needing to build infrastructure themselves."

This approach is proving effective in a sector where most of the noise comes from speculation. "In an environment where trust is paramount, being seen as the safe, compliant option has been our edge."

Winning with Education, Not Hype

While most crypto platforms compete on volatility, ICONOMI's most impactful move has been surprisingly low-profile: education. "Quietly doubling down on user education," Curk says. "Our 'Investing 101' content, strategist posts, and weekly wraps may not grab headlines, but they build investor confidence and reduce churn." It's a strategy grounded in realism. "Crypto can be intimidating," he adds. "We found that giving users not just tools but also understanding keeps them engaged far longer than flashy promotions ever could."

Lessons from the Long Game

ICONOMI has survived what many crypto players haven't: the long haul. It's a survival Curk doesn't take lightly. "Survive the cycles," he advises new founders. "In crypto, the highs are euphoric and the lows can feel existential. ICONOMI has lived through multiple bear markets, and the lesson is simple: build with regulation, user trust, and product fundamentals in mind, so when the hype fades, you're still standing." "Longevity itself becomes your competitive advantage."

Crypto's UK Moment

With its combination of fintech pedigree and forward-thinking investors, the UK offers fertile ground for this next phase of digital finance - especially if it's built to last. "The UK has one of the most sophisticated fintech ecosystems in the world," says Curk. "You've got regulators setting global standards, institutions eager to innovate, and retail investors who are financially literate and forward-thinking." And for ICONOMI, the opportunity isn't just about investment - it's about integration.

"Building ICONOMI here means we're not just offering crypto access," he says, "we're helping shape how digital assets are integrated into mainstream finance. That's incredibly exciting, because it's not just about today's crypto investor - it's about laying the foundation for tomorrow's wealth management industry."