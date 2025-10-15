For the CEO and founder of TEG, the company behind the only end-to-end logistics technology platform that helps 3PLs deliver their most ambitious supply chain goals, Q4 is "heads down time," focused on delivering on the strategic plans laid out at the beginning of the year. With 25 years of experience behind him, Cresswell knows the secret to success: "The companies that win are the ones that actually finish what they started."

In an industry where the competition is fierce and innovation is constant, staying true to the plan - and executing it well - is what sets successful companies apart. For Cresswell, this focus on execution isn't just about ticking boxes. It's about finishing strong and laying the foundation for next year's growth. "Then it's straight into roadmap planning and budgeting for 2026," he says, constantly looking ahead while staying grounded in the present.

As the year winds down, November often feels like the decisive month. It's the time when the big strategic decisions are made, and SmartPay is placing its bet on one key area: customer success. "We're doubling down on customer success with SmartPay," says Cresswell. For him, this is where true competitive advantage lies—not in simply offering a product, but in solving the real problems that customers face. "Our competitive advantage comes from solving real problems that our customers actually face – in this case, the payment challenges that have constrained logistics operators for decades." By delivering value that truly matters, SmartPay isn't just building products; it's building lasting relationships. And that, Cresswell believes, is the key to sustainable differentiation in an ever-evolving marketplace.

But even with the focus on growth and expansion, Cresswell remains deeply committed to his team's well-being. As any entrepreneur knows, the pressure to meet end-of-year goals can be intense, but it's critical to avoid burnout. His approach? Focus and discipline. "Q4 isn't about heroics, it's about executing the plan we've built together," he shares. It's about keeping priorities clear, cutting through the noise, and trusting the team to deliver without sacrificing their health or energy. "When you're building for the long term, you can't afford to burn people out. Sustainable growth means sustainable teams."

By reinvesting 25% of revenue into research and development each year, SmartPay not only pushes innovation but also ensures that the team has the tools and resources to continue growing without the pressure of overwork. Cresswell's leadership is a fine balance between driving results and maintaining the kind of culture that fosters long-term success.

As SmartPay heads into 2026, Cresswell's message is clear: focus on execution, build genuine customer relationships, and always protect the team. With this approach, the company is poised for even greater success in the year ahead.