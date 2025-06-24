Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"What's working for me today that may not have worked a year ago is a direct approach of going straight to a decision maker and showing how I can help," Harrold explains. While most founders labour over building online rapport, Harrold is reviving an "old school" playbook - reaching out personally, with clarity and credibility. "We're so conditioned to relationship building over time and showcasing our value on social media, that we can neglect the old school approach of reaching out directly. If you do this well, it isn't off putting or 'salesy.' People are busier than they were a year ago and they simply want results."

The shift is not just in strategy, but execution. "Nowadays, I identify precisely who I want to work with, connect with them and show them in a brief message how I can help them become the authority in their field and include proof of recent press coverage I've achieved for a respected Thought Leader."

This pragmatism also extends to how she runs her business. One notable pivot: bringing sales calls back in-house. "What I've stopped doing that's made our company better is outsourcing sales calls. Unless you have the right team to do this, it's a costly expenditure and you could alienate your core audience if the fit isn't exactly right."

In an era where many start-ups are trained to chase scale at all costs, Harrold favours finesse. "An aggressive sales approach will not work for most people today, especially mature business owners and entrepreneurs who do not want a sales pitch. I've taken this back in-house and have a much softer follow up and reach out service, based on principles of courtesy and good customer service, instead of hitting numbers and targets."

Perhaps most telling is how swiftly her latest venture took off - not after a year of stealth building, but after a single keynote. "18 months ago I gave a talk to 250 entrepreneurs on how I had become the best known in my field, attracted major publishing contracts and become seen as a Thought Leader in the coaching area, as a result of TV and radio appearances and media exposure. That 30-minute talk led to a brand new 6-figure business in weeks. People followed me off stage and asked for my help to do the same for them."

For Harrold, public speaking isn't a vanity project - it's a strategic asset. "The most underrated edge a founder has right now is the ability to deliver an inspiring presentation," she insists. "Steve Jobs famously said, 'The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller.' Getting onto a stage or on a screen and sharing your message to inspire an audience is a must-have skill that will instantly make you stand out."

In an attention economy, information is cheap. Inspiration is not. "Simply delivering information will not cut it today. People's attention span is half of what it was 20 years ago and information has never been more freely available. Inspiration is what people want from you. And, you must be able to get people to pay attention to you - before they ever pay you!"

Looking ahead, Harrold is rooting for a kinder, more cooperative start-up scene - one built less on competition, and more on collaboration. "We all have our talents and unique abilities that allow us to naturally stand out, and working together with other experts is the natural way ahead."

But her ambitions reach further still - into classrooms. "I'd love to see entrepreneurs working more closely with schools to encourage confidence and a can-do spirit, as there's nothing to beat starting your start-up journey while you're starting out."