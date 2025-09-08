The Resilient Leadership of Soham Chokshi: Building Shipsy Into a Cash-Positive Global AI Logistics Powerhouse

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Soham Chokshi co-founded Shipsy in 2015, he was not simply starting a business; he was taking on the challenge of enhancing one of the most traditional industries in the world. Today, as CEO of Shipsy, he is recognised as a visionary leader redefining the logistics landscape through technology. But his story is not just about building a company; it is about curiosity, persistence, and the conviction that complex industries can be made simple through innovation.

Chokshi's professional roots were in finance, where he began his career as a fixed-income analyst at a leading global bank. There, he honed his analytical mindset, publishing macroeconomic newsletters and mastering complex models. Yet he noticed a stark contrast: while banking was highly digital and interconnected, logistics, a multi-trillion-dollar industry, remained fragmented and underpowered by technology. This contrast was startling — an industry bigger than banking, yet lagging decades behind in digital maturity. To Chokshi, this wasn't just an inefficiency; it was a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"Coming from finance, I saw how data-driven ecosystems could empower people to make better decisions," Chokshi recalls. "When I looked at logistics, I realised the same level of intelligence and connectivity was missing. That was the gap I wanted to bridge."

This recognition sparked the idea for Shipsy. With his co-founders, Chokshi envisioned a logistics platform built on first principles: embedding visibility, intelligence, and collaboration at every stage. He immersed himself deeply in both business and technology, creating a culture that mirrored his belief in hands-on leadership. "I have always believed that leaders should be hands-on," he says. "It was not enough to only understand business outcomes. I needed to understand how the technology worked and how it could evolve to meet future needs."

Under Chokshi's leadership, Shipsy has expanded 40× over the past five years, reaching 30+ countries across APAC, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. This trajectory has earned Shipsy recognition from Gartner and other global analysts as a next-generation logistics technology leader. His first-principles approach has been pivotal in embedding AI at the heart of Shipsy's architecture, long before artificial intelligence became a business imperative. "Our philosophy has always been that AI should be the heart of logistics," Chokshi explains. "It's not about adopting technology for the sake of it; it's about enabling better outcomes for businesses and their customers. That clarity has driven everything we've built."

He is widely regarded as an AI visionary, anticipating early how large language models and agentic AI would reshape enterprise technology. His conviction that the next generation of enterprise software will be AI-native, modular, and autonomous has positioned Shipsy to lead the global shift toward autonomous supply chains.

But Chokshi's leadership is defined by more than foresight. He is customer-obsessed, ensuring that every product decision is tied to solving real-world challenges rather than chasing buzzwords. He is also resilient, steering Shipsy through pandemic disruptions, geopolitical shifts, and rapid AI adoption cycles—all while maintaining momentum. "Building something meaningful is never linear," he reflects. "There are always setbacks. What matters is whether you can stay committed to the vision while learning and evolving along the way."

Beyond business metrics, Chokshi is also a team builder and cultural architect. He has fostered a workplace defined by ownership, innovation, and integrity, enabling Shipsy's founding and leadership team to complement each other with deep AI expertise, product vision, and business acumen.

As a global tech evangelist, Chokshi regularly shares insights on AI, logistics, and enterprise transformation at international forums, amplifying Shipsy's brand and shaping the conversation on supply chain modernisation. He is also vocal about sustainability, advocating that AI-native logistics platforms have a dual responsibility: driving business growth while reducing carbon emissions across transport and warehousing. His influence extends beyond the company; he is helping redefine how the logistics industry itself views technology adoption and sustainability.

Importantly, Shipsy has remained capital-efficient and cash-positive as of March 2025, even as it scaled globally and pioneered AI-led supply chain innovations. This discipline underscores Chokshi's ability to balance ambitious growth with financial responsibility, a rare combination in the high-growth SaaS landscape.

Looking forward, Chokshi envisions supply chains that run with minimal human intervention, powered by AI agents, predictive decision-making, and digital twins. "Innovation is not just about building a successful company," he reflects. "It's about shaping the future of an industry that touches billions of lives every day. That responsibility is what inspires me the most."

From finance to logistics, Soham's journey illustrates how conviction and adaptability can transform entire industries. His vision of AI-native, autonomous supply chains is not just a company roadmap — it is a blueprint for how global trade will operate in the decade ahead.