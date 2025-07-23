According to Enterprise Nation, nearly half of UK adults are considering launching a business or side hustle in 2025—signaling a nationwide shift toward passion-driven, purpose-led entrepreneurship.

In kitchens, coffee shops, and co-working spaces across Britain, something is brewing—and it's not just flat whites. A quiet but powerful shift is taking place in the mindset of working adults, one that could redefine the UK's economic landscape.

According to a new report from Enterprise Nation, nearly half of UK adults (47%) are now considering starting their own business or launching a side hustle in 2025. It's not just a trend—it's a movement. And it's being driven by a new generation of entrepreneurs who are rejecting outdated work models and rewriting what ambition looks like.

The Rise of the Passion-Led Founder

Unlike the traditional startup founder narrative—think high-stakes pitches, Silicon Valley dreams, and endless VC rounds—today's budding entrepreneurs are driven by purpose, creativity, and flexibility. Many are turning hobbies and personal interests into income streams, from homemade bakes and fashion styling to wellness coaching and digital art.

According to Enterprise Nation's data, the majority of these aspiring founders cite reasons that go beyond money. Around 42% are seeking more fulfilment and meaning in their careers, while 38% are motivated by the desire to turn a passion or hobby into something tangible. Meanwhile, 36% want greater control over their time and income—reflecting a deeper shift in how people view work, purpose, and personal freedom.

It's a deeply personal kind of entrepreneurship, often bootstrapped, digital-first, and community-oriented.

Gen Z Leads the Charge

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z—those aged 18 to 30—are leading the pack, with 62% saying they're likely to start something of their own this year. Many are choosing business ownership straight out of school or university, motivated by digital tools that lower the barrier to entry and the growing appeal of "freedom over formality."

But it's not just the young. 51% of 31–40-year-olds also report they're actively considering a side hustle or full-blown venture. Even retirees and mid-career professionals are entering the game, often as consultants, makers, or online educators.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, describes the shift as a "new wave of working," where entrepreneurial thinking is no longer reserved for a select few. "It's a movement grounded in optimism," she says. "People want more control over their future—and they're realizing that starting something small can be the most empowering way to get it."

Digital Tools, Real Opportunities

What's enabling this groundswell? Two things: technology and mindset. The explosion of e-commerce platforms, AI-powered productivity tools, and remote collaboration software has made starting a business from your bedroom more viable than ever.

Social media, too, is playing a major role. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram aren't just marketing tools—they're launchpads. Many young entrepreneurs are building audiences before they even have a formal product, validating ideas in real-time and cultivating communities around their brand values.

Meanwhile, digital marketplaces and low-cost SaaS solutions mean that selling, shipping, invoicing, and managing a business can now be done from a smartphone.

Policy and Support Still Lagging

Despite this enthusiasm, many new entrepreneurs are navigating the system without much formal support. Access to funding, business education, and mentorship remains uneven—particularly outside London and for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Enterprise Nation is calling on the government to streamline support for this new generation of small-scale entrepreneurs, particularly through better digital skills training, local community funding, and easier access to financial services for micro-businesses.

The group is also encouraging large companies to create partnerships and procurement opportunities for side hustlers and solopreneurs—recognizing them not as fringe players, but as part of a vital and growing segment of the economy.

From Side Hustle to Serious Business

What begins as a creative outlet or weekend project can evolve into a thriving business. In fact, many of the UK's fastest-growing companies today started as side hustles—from skincare brands built on kitchen counters to tech consultancies launched during lockdown.

And while the economic headlines may be dominated by inflation or funding slowdowns, this grassroots entrepreneurial surge suggests a more hopeful story—one of resilience, innovation, and self-determination.

As 2025 unfolds, the real entrepreneurs to watch may not be those raising millions, but the ones raising the bar for what it means to work with purpose.