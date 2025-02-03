For years, cybersecurity has been an arms race between increasingly sophisticated hackers and the institutions tasked with stopping them. Yet, amid high-profile breaches and corporate ransom attacks, a quieter crisis has been unfolding—one that targets the most vulnerable in society.

Older adults, often dismissed as digital novices, are now among the most frequent victims of cybercrime. And as cyberattacks become more advanced, they are also becoming more personal. Jordan Reid, co-founder of Glasgow based internet security service company SENGUARD, understands this reality better than most. His inspiration to start the company was deeply personal.

"My grandfather, a retired mechanical engineer and army veteran, fell victim to a ransomware attack," he recalls. "He lost thousands of pounds – but more than that, he lost his independence and confidence in using technology. He had been writing his memoirs, connecting with family, and storing decades of memories on his computer, but after the attack, he never used it the same way again."

That experience ignited a mission: to build a cybersecurity solution that not only prevents financial loss but restores confidence and independence. "What really stuck with me was that he never told anyone until the very end," Reid explains. "And he wasn't alone – 95% of cybercrime victims over 65 never report it. That statistic was a wake-up call."

A Market Hiding in Pain Sight:

The over-50s are the fastest-growing digital demographic, controlling the majority of wealth in the UK, yet they are disproportionately targeted by scammers. Despite this, cybersecurity solutions have traditionally focused on businesses rather than individuals. Reid and his team at SENGUARD saw an opportunity not just for innovation, but for impact.

Convincing others, however, was a different challenge. "We needed to convince people, particularly investors and partners, that cybersecurity for older adults was not just a niche concern but a massive and growing problem," he says. "We overcame it by letting the numbers speak for themselves. The statistics around cybercrime against over-50s are staggering – every 40 seconds, someone over 65 is scammed in the UK."

Numbers alone, however, were not enough. The team had to make the problem tangible. "We brought real-world stories into the conversation. When we talked about my grandfather's experience, and the countless similar cases we encountered, it became impossible to ignore."

From Bootstrapped Beginnings to Industry Backing

Despite the hurdles, SENGUARD gained traction. "We bootstrapped the business initially," Reid explains. "The real breakthrough came when we won £75,000 from Scottish EDGE, one of the UK's most competitive startup funding initiatives. This not only gave us the capital to refine our product but also opened doors to investors, partnerships, and pilot programs across the UK."

That validation led to further industry backing. Support from the Financial Regulation Innovation Lab, Scottish EDGE, and partnerships with Santander and the Cyber & Fraud Centre Scotland gave SENGUARD the credibility it needed. "It wasn't just us saying there was a problem – leaders in finance and cybersecurity were recognising it too," says Reid. Now, as the company prepares to scale in 2025, the focus is on raising additional investment to expand operations and reach more at-risk individuals.

The Reality of Entrepreneurship: Failures and Pivots

SENGUARD's success has not come without setbacks. Reid is candid about the challenges of running a startup. "Every startup faces setbacks – it's part of the process. The key is not taking failure personally but instead treating it as a data point to adjust your approach."

One of the company's early missteps was assuming that users wanted high levels of control over their cybersecurity settings. "Through listening to what people want and what they don't, we know people don't want to be bombarded with alerts or constantly tweak settings," he says. "They wanted a solution that just worked in the background. That realisation led to a refinement in our approach."

Lessons from the Trenches

Having navigated the turbulent waters of launching a cybersecurity startup, Reid is well-positioned to offer advice to aspiring entrepreneurs. "Solve a real problem for a real audience," he advises. "Too many startups build solutions in search of a problem instead of the other way around. If you create something that genuinely improves people's lives, you'll always have a market."

He also emphasiSes the importance of listening. "Listen to the challenges in your industry and focus on solving them. That often means reaching out to industry experts for insight - or even bringing them onto your team. People are more willing to help than you might think." Most crucially, he underscores the importance of execution. "Remember that nobody else will do it for you. You can get advice, guidance, and support, but ultimately, success comes down to your own ability to think, plan, and act."

Staying Motivated in a High-Stakes Industry

The cybersecurity landscape is relentless, and building a business in the sector requires resilience. For Reid, motivation comes from a single source: the people they protect. "For me, it always comes back to why we started - to protect real people."

But he acknowledges the emotional toll of entrepreneurship. "Entrepreneurship can be lonely, which is why it's crucial to surround yourself with the right people, and if it's right, to do it alongside a likeminded, talented co-founder. A strong team and great advisors help carry the weight and keep momentum going, even when things are tough."

His co-founder, Grant, serves as a steady reminder of perspective. "As my co-founder Grant often reminds me: tough times pass. It's easy to focus on the struggles, but if you look closely, there are always opportunities - whether it's a chance to learn, refine your approach, or appreciate the progress you've already made."

The Future of SENGUARD—and Cybersecurity at Large

Looking ahead, Reid is optimistic about both SENGUARD's trajectory and the broader cybersecurity landscape. "Start something you truly believe in, then build a strong network of advisors, industry experts, and a team that shares your mission," he says.

But he warns against distraction. "Strategy and critical thinking are essential. It's easy to fall into the trap of reacting to everything and spreading yourself too thin. There's always too much to do and never enough time. The difference between moving forward and going in circles is knowing what truly matters - identifying the right priorities and focusing relentlessly on them."

In an era where cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. For Reid and SENGUARD, success will not be measured by how many users they acquire, but by how many lives they protect.