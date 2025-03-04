Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business in an industry as established and traditional as wine might seem like a daunting challenge. Yet, Jonny Inglis, the co-founder of Winedrops.com, a UK-based wine delivery service that connects customers directly with winemakers, saw the gaps in the market. Today, his company is revolutionising the way we buy wine, using technology to cut out the middlemen and pass on the savings to consumers. What started with a desire to disrupt the status quo has now become a rapidly growing business that's making waves in the UK's wine industry. Entrepreneur UK caught up with Inglis to hear more about what inspired him to start Winedrops, the challenges he faced early on, and how his business is navigating the current economic climate. His story is one of innovation, resilience, and a real passion for improving the wine buying experience.

Jonny's journey began with a simple but powerful observation about the wine industry. Despite the growing popularity of wine, the trade itself hadn't evolved much over the years. "The wine industry hasn't changed much since the likes of Naked Wine and Vivino," he says. "Despite being a big part of lots of people's lives, the wine trade lags well behind other industries." Inglis knew there had to be a better way to buy wine - one that leveraged technology to streamline the process and offer customers better value.

"We saw a big opportunity to leverage new technologies to create a seamless wine buying experience which cuts out middlemen along the way," Inglis explains. "Our members get the same wine as everyone else - just much cheaper." The idea was simple: cut out the traditional retail markups and provide consumers with the wines they love at a price they could afford.

It wasn't just about the wine, though. It was about the experience. "We wanted to make the process easier, more accessible, and, ultimately, more affordable," he adds. It was this vision that drove Inglis and his team to start Winedrops - transforming the traditional wine buying model into something more modern, consumer-focused, and cost-effective.



Like any entrepreneur, Inglis faced plenty of hurdles in the early stages of the business. One of the toughest challenges? The classic "chicken-and-egg" problem. "You can only get great prices if you do big volumes, and you can only do big volumes if you get great prices," Inglis reflects. At the outset, he and his team had to take a significant hit on their margins to get the business off the ground. It was a tough pill to swallow, but Inglis knew it was necessary. "Initially, you just have to take the hit, sacrificing gross margin to get the business off the ground," he says. "This can be really challenging, and puts you under a lot of pressure from friends and family to give it up and 'get a real job'." The doubts were real, but Jonny and his co-founders stayed focused, trusting the process and believing in the long-term potential of their idea.

"There's no shortcut to success," Inglis continues. "You have to put in the hard work and get through the tough moments. But if you stick with it, the payoff comes." This determination to push through adversity is one of the key factors that has helped Winedrops succeed in a competitive market. In recent years, the UK has faced economic turbulence, and the wine industry hasn't been immune to these shifts. With rising costs and low consumer confidence, many businesses are feeling the pinch. But Inglis and his team have found ways to adapt to these challenging times. "Consumer confidence is low, and cost of living has hit people across the income brackets," Inglis notes. "People are feeling poorer, and more taxed than they can remember. Everything we do at Winedrops is geared towards bringing people lower prices and more value for money to combat these sentiments."

For Winedrops, this has meant staying true to their mission of providing high-quality wine at affordable prices. With so many consumers feeling the strain of increased living costs, the company's value proposition has never been more relevant. "Our goal is to make sure people can still enjoy great wine without having to break the bank," Inglis explains. By cutting out the middlemen, Winedrops offers a more cost-effective alternative to traditional wine retailers.



In an industry like wine, where tradition runs deep, it can be easy to get caught up in the status quo. But Inglis knows that staying ahead means constantly innovating and looking beyond industry trends. "To stay ahead of your industry, you have to look outside," he says. "It's no good looking at trends in the wine trade, because once you've seen them, you're too late." Instead, Winedrops uses cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and automation, to stay ahead of the curve. "We use platforms like X and ChatGPT to stay afloat of the latest technology developments, leveraging AI in particular to cut costs and improve user experience for our members," Inglis explains. By embracing new technologies and staying agile, Winedrops has positioned itself as a forward-thinking brand in a traditional industry. This tech-forward approach not only helps Winedrops reduce costs but also enhances the customer experience, making wine buying more convenient, efficient, and user-friendly.



In a hybrid working environment, building a strong company culture is more important than ever. Jonny is intentional about the culture at Winedrops, ensuring it's rooted in shared values, collaboration, and accountability. "We have regular full team calls, make sure everyone is properly compensated for their work, and have strong company values," he says. "Ultimately, the biggest driver for company culture is hiring the right people - and we carefully screen for candidates that share the same values."

By focusing on bringing in the right people and fostering a sense of community, Jonny and his team have been able to build a culture that drives success. "We set high standards and expect nothing less than excellence," Inglis adds. "When you hire people who align with your vision and values, it creates a positive and motivated atmosphere that pushes everyone to perform at their best."

When I asked Jonny for advice for anyone thinking of starting a business today, his response was both inspiring and practical. "It's never been a better time to start a business," he says. "With the developments in AI, you need less cash and support than ever to get something off the ground. We're witnessing the renaissance of 'ideas'. AI has made flawless execution a commodity, so if you're creative and you've spotted a problem, you've got the main ingredients for success."

Inglis's message is clear: in today's fast-evolving world, success is about more than just having a great idea. It's about leveraging technology, taking bold action, and staying focused on delivering value to customers. For anyone looking to launch a business, his advice is to take the plunge and start executing - because there's never been a better time to do so.

This journey with Winedrops is a perfect example of how a fresh perspective and a willingness to embrace change can lead to success. By combining technology, innovation, and a commitment to offering customers the best value, Winedrops is reshaping the wine industry, one bottle at a time.