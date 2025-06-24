UK Celebrates Export Champions Twelve UK SMEs have been announced as winners of the 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards by the Department for Business and Trade.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GOV.UK
2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards

Twelve outstanding UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been named winners of the Department for Business and Trade's (DBT) 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise the international success of Britain's most dynamic small businesses. This year's winners showcase the UK's growing leadership in sustainability and artificial intelligence, two sectors experiencing rapid global demand.

The winning companies span diverse industries, from Osbit's offshore wind infrastructure solutions to Twin Science's gamified climate action kits and Ubloquity's AI-driven trade platform. Together, they highlight the strength of UK innovation in exporting cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to global markets.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

"The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world. "

This year's winners were selected from hundreds of entries across 12 sector-focused categories, including two new areas - Digital & Technology and Export Services - introduced to reflect shifting global market trends. Each category named one winner, alongside up to three highly commended businesses.

Notable winners include Porotech in Digital & Technology, known for its AR and AI-powered wearables generating 90% of revenue from exports and partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft, and Foxconn. Twin Science & Robotics, awarded in Education & EdTech, exports to over 40 countries and has achieved 70% annual revenue growth with its STEM kits focusing on AI, robotics, and climate literacy. Sustainability also featured prominently, with Osbit winning in Low Carbon Energy for its offshore wind technology and Avon Specialty Metals recognised in Advanced Manufacturing & Construction after boosting international sales by 192% in three years through advanced metal recycling. 

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Score 400% Pay Raise. Here's How They Did it.

The new season of Netflix's "America's Sweethearts" reveals a big score for members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad.

By David James
Devices

This Apple Laptop Makes Working on the Go Easy, and Now It's 77% Off

Work from anywhere with this $330 MacBook Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

In-Office, Remote, Hybrid — My Global Company Does All Three. Here's How to Find Success in Any Setting.

Location-agnostic leadership prioritizes building connected teams, cross-functional alignment, customer obsession and performance through intentional design. It includes real-world examples from a global approach to distributed teamwork.

By Ross Andrew Paquette
Marketing

How to Turn Big Business Moments Into Lasting Brand Momentum

Big moments like launches and funding rounds are just the beginning. The real ROI comes from what you do next.

By Cara Sloman
Business Solutions

This Windows 11 Pro Upgrade Is a No-Brainer at $15

Security, multitasking, and Copilot AI built in.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

OpenAI's Partnership With Legendary iPhone Designer Jony Ive Has Already Hit a Snag: 'We Don't Agree With the Complaint'

OpenAI has removed the news of its partnership with Jony Ive from its website and social media.

By Erin Davis