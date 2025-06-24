Twelve UK SMEs have been announced as winners of the 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards by the Department for Business and Trade.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise the international success of Britain's most dynamic small businesses. This year's winners showcase the UK's growing leadership in sustainability and artificial intelligence, two sectors experiencing rapid global demand.

The winning companies span diverse industries, from Osbit's offshore wind infrastructure solutions to Twin Science's gamified climate action kits and Ubloquity's AI-driven trade platform. Together, they highlight the strength of UK innovation in exporting cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to global markets.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

"The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world. "

This year's winners were selected from hundreds of entries across 12 sector-focused categories, including two new areas - Digital & Technology and Export Services - introduced to reflect shifting global market trends. Each category named one winner, alongside up to three highly commended businesses.

Notable winners include Porotech in Digital & Technology, known for its AR and AI-powered wearables generating 90% of revenue from exports and partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft, and Foxconn. Twin Science & Robotics, awarded in Education & EdTech, exports to over 40 countries and has achieved 70% annual revenue growth with its STEM kits focusing on AI, robotics, and climate literacy. Sustainability also featured prominently, with Osbit winning in Low Carbon Energy for its offshore wind technology and Avon Specialty Metals recognised in Advanced Manufacturing & Construction after boosting international sales by 192% in three years through advanced metal recycling.