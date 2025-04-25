Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's been a landmark year for Dext, the London based powerhouse in bookkeeping automation - and at the helm is CEO Sabby Gill, who's steered the company to its strongest year of growth yet. "This has come from a commitment to delivering value through product innovation, strategic partnerships we've made, and becoming part of the IRIS Software Group at the end of last year," Gill shares.

So what's driving Dext's momentum? According to Gill, it's a laser focus on customer-centricity and deep collaboration. "We bring them along in the innovation process, using advisory groups and inviting our users to try out Beta versions of our products," he says. "Working this way is what drives retention, growth, and our reputation as innovators in bookkeeping automation."

With that solid foundation, Dext has scaled globally, with a footprint across the UK, France, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. And their expansion is far from over - new markets include the UAE, Cyprus, and Malta, thanks to a partnership with Scope Solutions. Strategic alliances with platforms like Tenet, Square, and Zoho Books have only supercharged that growth. Now, with the backing of IRIS Software Group, Dext is primed for a new phase of expansion. "We're now able to offer an end-to-end solution to a joint customer base of 30,000 accountants and bookkeepers," says Gill. "With this partnership, we sit as the largest software provider in the accounting space in the UK and are well-positioned for accelerated growth."

Culture through change

Rapid growth often tests a company's culture - but Gill says Dext has stayed grounded by sticking to its core values. "We've stayed true to our staff, keeping our remote-first policy in place and continuing to provide our employees with the resources and support they need," he explains. Dext also prioritizes continuous learning and transparency. "If something is happening to your business, your employees should hear it first, and be kept up to speed as things change."

Scaling hasn't come without its challenges. Like many tech companies, Dext has felt the pressure of skills shortages. "Our remote-first policy removes location barriers and allows us to tap into a wider talent pool," Gill notes. The company has also set up engineering hubs in Bulgaria to tap into the region's robust tech ecosystem. For Gill, customer retention was the priority - even before acquisition. "Transparency is key, in terms of how our expansion would affect our services and pricing," he explains. "We regularly hold webinars and roadshows to speak directly with our partners." That feedback loop is crucial. "Most of the work we do and the features we build are focused on driving value from clients' existing investments in Dext," he adds.

Scaling Smart in a Tough Economy

Gill has direct advice for startups looking to scale in a competitive market: "Take advantage of the resources available." With costs rising and economic conditions shifting, digital tools aren't optional - they're essential. Amid UK policy shifts, he points to the importance of scenario planning. "It's more important than ever to be prepared," he says, especially with what many are calling an "awful April" for small businesses. But despite domestic headwinds, Dext's international outlook remains bright - particularly in the Middle East. "Strategic partnerships and a thriving environment for businesses in areas like the Middle East, through its Vision 2030, have certainly helped to facilitate our international expansion." From customer-centric innovation to bold global moves, Dext is rewriting what scalable success looks like in the fintech space - and Gill is clearly just getting started.