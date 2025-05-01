Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Redefining and refining a sense of purpose requires a reset. Take the path of least resistance, relinquishing the narrative we have imposed upon ourselves and reframe our self-talk. Let's begin by looking at ourselves closely in the mirror to acknowledge the past in order to curate a refreshed, positive way forward with a constructive mindset. By admitting the lessons learnt and discovering a new sense of balance, we can move

forward with renewed wisdom. Here are 5 tips to get you started on your new and fresh path forward, after first letting go of the old.

1. Become comfortable with discomfort

It's not fun to look in the mirror or admit to ourselves what we tend to avoid. Dodging the nagging feeling does nothing but create an unease within that is not in any way helpful or healthy for us. I am leaving it vague on purpose for two reasons; the first is that we all have things we really do not want to admit to ourselves, and the second is that the scope of topics that could be relevant is vast. Finding a home for us all to be able to untangle what troubles us requires a little bit of art and a lot of care. In a time of turmoil across the globe, losing our sense of purpose is often common among those with values, principles and a sense of right or wrong. Just as witnessing injustice creates angst within, ignoring ignorance becomes irritating to do. Please know you are not alone, and look at the notion that anything that triggers us is serving as a teacher. Let anything or anyone that triggers you make you smile, knowing it is teaching you something about yourself to expand your sense of tolerance and capacity for compassion. Compassion starts with being kind to yourself. A sense of purpose deep within is the reward of being useful, which far outweighs the frustration of feeling helpless. Brush off your knees and keep moving.

2. Nullify the negative narrative

Calling a spade a spade involves acknowledging what we see without complaining about it. Complaining or kicking up a fuss creates negative energy within our body that results in health issues should we not decide to take the higher road and find coping mechanisms to reframe the negative. We cannot change others, we can only change ourselves. We are as good as our thoughts and deeds, and gifted with the power of choice. It's the best gift the universe has bestowed upon us, hence we are cautioned to use it wisely. None of us are victims of our circumstances, we are a result of our choices. Any circumstantial trauma endured serves as a polishing tool for our diligence, dignity and determination. If it were easy, we would not be called to step into a higher realm of awareness or being. The sooner we accept this and nullify the negative narrative, the faster the wilderness may turn into wisdom.

3. Measure a mistake as a miracle rather than misery

How often have you heard stories where people are dismayed by a turn of events, only to realise that it was for the best and resulted in magical outcomes? Man proposes and the Universe disposes. Oftentimes, the cynic within will consider this to be the content curated in la la land. Sadly, it often takes an actual incident to believe with bewilderment that the universe sometimes surprises us and works in our favour. It forces us to reconsider whether we perceive things as happening TO us or FOR us. It's such a slight shift of focus, and yet the impact is life-changing. Imagine a shift in perspective as if we are wearing shattered glasses, hence looking at everything distorted, that we then exchange for pink sunglasses, where suddenly it becomes La Vie en Rose. Everything depends on our perception, and perception is our choice. Reflect on five things that you consider challenging that have happened lately, and reframe them to find a good reason for them and witness how you feel.

4. Reframe the retrospective

This can be a fun exercise, a serious one, or both, depending on when and in which context you are contemplating how you wish to reframe the retrospective. A bad grade in school resulted in you being less arrogant in believing that you never needed to study, and allowed you to exert yourself and excel. A bad relationship polished your soul to realise what you really wanted in life and step into your highest and best. A difficult parent taught you humility and how you wished to serve humanity.

A school teacher who shamed you taught you to stand up for yourself with courage. There is always a positive outcome of any challenging situation because it polishes us. If it were easy, I assure you none of us would take the risks to push ourselves to achieve big things as entrepreneurs. I like to believe it is exactly the pressure to push against the negative that creates the wind behind our sails. Let's take every negative experience as a blessing and sprinkle it with gratitude to allow us to excel further.

5. Validate the valour

It's time to step into superhero mode. If we do not pat ourselves on the back, who will? Let go of any expectations of bravado from anyone else and shine on, knowing that you are doing your best. If you are still looking for outside acknowledgement you are not validating your own valour. No one else knows everything you have gone through, and it's time to become your own knight in shining armour because it is only you that can celebrate your achievements and your learnings. If your ego is still looking for some applause, please work on your ego rather than be miserable that it's not being stroked. This way you can climb to the heights you wish to, with a renewed sense of purpose. Humility breeds a healthy sense of harmony once we let go of the mind. Allow your intuition to guide some self- reflection, realising you only need you as the hero. Time alone resets the purpose to allow prosperity.

By becoming comfortable with discomfort, nullifying the negative narrative, shifting your perception of mistakes, reframing the retrospective and validating the valour, you can move forward reinvigorated with renewed energy and purpose in the workplace.