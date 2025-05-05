Four years ago, James Eid was a university student with a side hustle that looked, frankly, a bit mad. While wonky carrots and curved cucumbers had begun to win the public over, Eid's big idea — wonky bread — was something entirely new.

"The biggest challenges we faced when setting up Earth & Wheat was introducing a 'wonky bread' subscription service to consumers which was a completely unique concept," he says. "Yes, people had heard of and were familiar with wonky fruit and vegetables, but not bread." But the idea stuck - and has since saved more than 600 tonnes of bakery products from the bin.

Eid is the founder of Earth & Wheat, the UK's first subscription box service dedicated to rescuing misshapen or surplus baked goods - from naan and pita to pancakes and tortilla wraps - that don't make it onto supermarket shelves due to cosmetic imperfections. Some are simply surplus due to seasonal demand dips or minor production quirks. "A crumpet which had too many or not enough holes in it, or a naan bread which wasn't a perfect teardrop, had to be thrown away," Eid explains. "It still did not seem right to me."

The inspiration came from inside his own family business, Signature Flatbreads, one of the UK's largest flatbread suppliers. While Eid was still studying at university, he noticed how many perfectly edible products were discarded for not meeting aesthetic or size standards set by retailers. "I became aware of how many bread items we were throwing away because they were wonky and did not meet the strict guidelines set by the shops," he recalls. "Shops only set these standards because they know their customers wouldn't buy items which were less than perfect, or might complain, so it was about changing the mindset of the consumer."

That shift in mindset came fast. Earth & Wheat sold 10,000 boxes in its first six weeks, and just last month, the company celebrated its fourth birthday. Along the way, Eid and his team have also donated over 300,000 meals to food banks and charities. Now, Earth & Wheat is preparing for its next chapter. "We're currently developing new methods of rescuing waste which will be an industry gamechanger," he says. "Taking sustainable food manufacturing practice to another level."

Eid is candid about the realities of startup life. Like many founders, he quickly discovered the importance of networks and collaboration in an ecosystem often seen as daunting to newcomers. "The business world is very network-driven," he says. "I quickly realised how important it is to surround yourself with people who are better than you - experts. A strong team is made up of passionate and skilled people, not just one person with a vision."

Collaborations with other sustainable brands have helped Earth & Wheat grow, many of which came from cold outreach or connections made organically in the food and beverage sector. But building a team hasn't always been straightforward. "Hiring talent can also be harder than you think because start-ups cannot always match salaries," he says. "So it's crucial to attract people with Earth & Wheat's mission and vision." Despite the obstacles, Eid remains an advocate for bold ideas - especially those rooted in sustainability and social impact. His advice to founders just starting out? Stick with it. "Don't ever let somebody tell you can't do something or this or that won't work because, maybe, it will work," he says. "More often than not, the very people that do try and put young entrepreneurs down do not have the courage to do something themselves."

From rescuing imperfect naan to expanding into wonky veg, biscuits, and seasonal boxes, Earth & Wheat is growing into a surprisingly diverse brand. "All of which has helped make Earth & Wheat the diverse brand it is today with big and industry changing plans ahead for it too," Eid adds. And as for the crumpets with "too many holes"? They're just as tasty - and they're no longer going to waste.