Rachel Morgan-Trimmer is a force in the world of neurodiversity, a TEDx speaker, and the author of How to Be Autistic. She's also a trailblazer when it comes to building an inclusive and diverse business. As a neurodivergent business owner, she knows firsthand how vital it is to have a workplace where everyone is valued for who they are. Entrepreneur UK caught up with her to learn more about her journey, the challenges she's faced, and why diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords but fundamental to her company's success.

Diversity at the heart of the business

When I asked Rachel if diversity is woven into every part of her business, her answer was immediate and clear: "Yes. As a neurodivergent-owned business, we have to be diverse and inclusive or we wouldn't be able to do our jobs!" She went on to explain that the diversity in her team is integral to the work they do. "Our clients value the lived experience our team of trainers bring to their sessions so we have a range of people with different backgrounds working with us."

This isn't just about ticking boxes for Rachel. She's intentional about making her business a leader in diversity, saying proudly, "We are the first neurodiversity consultancy in the UK to hire an intersectionality trainer and we plan to be the first to hire two." She's committed to constantly improving and expanding the business's inclusivity, especially around areas that are often overlooked. "I'd like to hire another intersectionality trainer and do more work around the intersection of neurodiversity with race and LGBTQIA+ identities," she said. She also hopes to shed light on some of the lesser-discussed areas of discrimination, such as size, faith, and socio-economic status. "I think size (i.e. being overweight) is particularly interesting because it seems to be the last area where discrimination is acceptable, and it's an issue which impacts autistic and ADHD people more than the general population." But even as Rachel celebrates the progress she's made, she's not resting on her laurels. "We're doing pretty well but I think there's always room to do better," she says, proving her dedication to continuous growth.

Building a business with true inclusivity in mind is no easy task, and Rachel is the first to admit that it comes with its challenges. "It's hard to manage my own challenges while trying to be mindful of the needs of others," she explains, referencing her own ADHD. "For example, my ADHD means I'm sometimes late or disorganised, which can be frustrating to a colleague, particularly if they're also ADHD (and hate waiting) or autistic." But what's refreshing is Rachel's honest and compassionate approach. "Fortunately we're generally understanding of others' characteristics and compassionate," she adds, highlighting the supportive culture she's created.

Another difficulty Rachel has faced is recruitment. Finding the right people who truly understand and can train inclusively is no small feat. "Many trainers don't know how to train inclusively (even those who work in neurodiversity) and unfortunately we don't have the resources to train them," she shares. It's not just about finding someone with the right skills; it's about finding the right fit for the company's values and standards. "We have very high standards which is part of the issue, but we won't compromise these. Our clients deserve the best we can deliver."

How diversity has helped the business thrive

Rachel is absolutely convinced that embracing diversity has been key to her business's growth. "Undoubtedly," she says when asked if diversity has helped her business thrive. She explains that by recruiting neurodivergent individuals, they are able to reduce other biases in the hiring process, creating a more balanced and diverse team. "We have a diverse team in other ways apart from neurodiversity. It allows us to recruit the best person for the job, regardless of how much they don't fit the stereotypical profile." This inclusive approach is what allows the business to truly tailor roles to suit the individuals they hire. "We also have the capacity to be able to 'job-carve' where we tailor the job to the person rather than the other way round," she explains. This means her team gets to work to their strengths, focusing on tasks they enjoy and excel at, which in turn boosts overall performance.

For Rachel, diversity is about more than just creating a workforce that reflects different identities; it's about creating a workplace where everyone feels like they can be their authentic selves. "Inclusion is supposed to be fun and interesting! After all, what's more fun than a place where everyone is happy being themselves?" she says, adding a lighthearted tone to the important conversation about inclusion.

The future of diversity in UK business

When I asked Rachel what needs to happen to facilitate more diversity in UK businesses, her response was insightful and hopeful. "We need to break down the barriers around diversity," she says. She's noticed that there's often a lot of fear around talking about neurodiversity in particular, with concerns that discussing adjustments or accommodations might lead to conflict or resentment among colleagues. "There's a lot of fear around neurodiversity," she notes, adding that some businesses worry that giving one person a reasonable adjustment will lead to others demanding the same. However, Rachel is quick to dismiss these fears, stressing that they are unfounded. "We have the evidence to back up the fact that inclusion results in better KPIs (Accenture even found that inclusive companies have double the net income of non-inclusive ones!)."

Rachel's approach to inclusion isn't about tiptoeing around sensitive issues or making them feel dry or corporate. Instead, she believes it should be about embracing diversity in a way that makes workplaces more enjoyable for everyone. "Inclusion is supposed to be fun and interesting!" she reiterates. "After all, what's more fun than a place where everyone is happy being themselves?"

Rachel's vision for the future of business is one where true inclusivity is not just encouraged but expected. She hopes her work can inspire others to think differently about diversity and neurodiversity, not as an obligation, but as a key ingredient to success. With her blend of passion, expertise, and commitment to real change, Rachel Morgan-Trimmer is leading the way toward a more inclusive future for businesses everywhere.